Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts And Their Effects

Malignant Hearts are powerful items that can be socketed into gear items to grant powerful effects. They are only found in Season 1 of Diablo 4 named Seaon of the Malignant.

As the name suggests, Malignant Hearts are ripped straight out of Malignant Monsters’ chests. They are then inserted into the gem sockets of ‘Infested’ jewelry.

Each Malignant Heart comes with its own special effect and upon insertion, it imbues the Ring, Amulet, or Necklace with that effect. So let us look into how to get your hands on these special items and make the best out of their powers.

How to get Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4

Malignant Hearts can either be looted from Malignant Monsters or crafted using Ichor in Diablo 4. But before getting to any of that, make sure that you have completed the Seasonal Realm questline up to the part where you meet an NPC, Cormond.

Defeat Malignant Monsters

Cormond will introduce you to a new type of monster called The Malignants which upon defeat drop their hearts as your loot. However, it is not that simple.

First, Partly Corrupted Malignant Monsters will appear who will drop their hearts upon defeat. However, you won’t be able to pick them up as it can only be done after performing the Cage of Binding ritual. This ritual is accessible close to the end of the quest line.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After getting your hands on a Partly Corrupted Malignant’s Heart, you have to perform the Cage of Binding ritual. This will turn the heart into a Fully Corrupted Malignant and you’ll need to defeat them to claim their heart.

These Malignant Monsters can be found all over the world in Season 1. But if you want to find them where they are most concentrated, you need to go to the specific dungeon called the Malignant Tunnels. This is indicated by a tiny leaf on a dungeon icon. You encounter a special enemy type called the Malignant Outgrowth in this dungeon.

You can use an item called the Malignant Invoker on these enemies to summon a specific colored Fully Corrupted Malignant monster and then acquire its heart as your loot.

Craft Malignant Hearts

You can also simply craft your required Malignant Hearts at Cormond’s Wagon using Ichor. This is a form of currency that is obtained also from Malignant Hearts. Once you have a Malignant Heart you can go to Cormond’s Wagon and get it turned into Ichor.

A Wrathful Malignant Heart gives you around 2 to 5 Ichor and the rest of the types give around 5 to 15 Ichor. To farm your required Malignant Heart, you need 35 Ichor salvaged from two primary Malignant Hearts.

How to use Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4

You can insert Malignant Hearts into the gem socket of jewelry items that are marked ‘Infested’. You can then impart the Heart’s special effect to your jewelry.

However, make sure that you choose the Malignant Heart and its recipient item carefully. Hearts cannot be taken out after you insert them into your gear items.

A Malignant Heart of a certain color can only be inserted into a gem socket of the same color.

All Malignant Hearts and their effects in Diablo 4

There are a total of 32 Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 that are classified under 4 categories depending upon the powers they impart. These 4 categories are:

Malignant Heart Type Socket Color Power Dropped By Vicious Malignant Heart Red Offensive Power Vicious Malignant Monsters Brutal Malignant Heart Blue Defensive Power Brutal Malignant Monsters Devious Malignant Heart Purple Utility Power Devious Malignant Monsters Wrathful Malignant Heart Any Super Power Wrathful Malignant Monsters

Out of these 32 Malignant Hearts, 12 are General and the rest belong to specific Classes only. All the Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant are tabulated below: