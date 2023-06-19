Diablo 4 Item Level Breakpoints Explained

Breakpoints in Diablo 4 are a set of limits for an item level. When pushed above that limit through craftings and upgrades, it results in an amazing and unusual gain in item stats like strength, damage reduction, etc. Learning about Breakpoints in D4 is necessary to know which item to upgrade and spend your valuable resources on.

Item Level Breakpoints in Diablo 4

To understand Brekapoints, let’s put up a scenario in Diablo 4. Every Item and Gear in Diablo 4 has Item Power Stat. Each time you upgrade your item or gear from a Blacksmith, it results in a +5 increase in Item Power.

Every upgrade and craft requires resources. In the first few stages, the upgrading resources are cheap and easy to get your hands on. But, when you reach a higher level of upgrades later game, especially when it requires legendary items or Helltide resources, you might want to spend it wisely on an object to get the most out of the upgrade.

That is where you need to consider Breakpoints levels in Diablo 4. Breakpoints will help you decide which item is worth upgrading.

Tiers of Breakpoints

There are six tiers of Breakpoints in Diablo 4, each with a range of Item Power.

Breakpoint Tier Item Power Range 1 1-149 2 150-339 3 340-459 4 460-624 5 625-724 6 725 and +

Suppose you have two items in your inventory with Item Power stats of 626 at Breakpoint Tier 5 and 623 Item Power at Breakpoint Tier 4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you upgrade the gear with 626 Item Power at the Blacksmith, the Item Power will increase to 631, but it will remain in Tier 5, and there will be only a minor increase in item stats.

But, if you upgrade the gear with 623 Item Power at the Blacksmith, the Item Power will increase to 628. Bringing the item from Breakpoint Tier 4 to Breakpoint Tier 5 in Diablo 4. This will bring a massive increase in item stats.

Whenever an item upgrade increases the Breakpoint Level to the next Tier, the stats are re-rolled, and you will gain unusual upgrade bonuses. However, you might sometimes see a minor change in some stats, even if the upgrade pushes the Breakpoint Tier.

But overall stats will still be significantly increased and worth the upgrade. The max level of Breakpoint is at Tier 6 on 725+ Item Power in D4. That is the level you should consider when spending resources.

You have learned about Diablo 4 Breakpoints; now you know which item upgrade is worth your valuable resources.