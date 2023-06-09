Diablo 4 Dry Steppes Emote Statue Locations

Diablo 4 has multiple bounties and rewards hidden behind small puzzles. One way to get them is by solving riddles on Faded Plaques. These plaques are found on emote statues in Diablo 4 and can be found in different areas of the map, including the Dry Steppes region.

These emote statues present a puzzle to the players, rewarding different mysterious buffs in return. There are many of these Emote Statues in the Sanctuary map, but in this guide, we will only cover those in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4.

How to solve Emote Statues puzzle in Diablo 4

These statues, aka Faded Plaques, are available for interacting with the protagonist. Upon doing that, they present the player with an incomplete sentence in a pop-up menu. The speciality among these sentences is the keywords written in Capital alphabets.

Out of the whole sentence, the player has to focus on these capital letters and respond using the emotes in Diablo 4. An appropriate emote will solve the puzzle, rewarding the player with a special buff.

For example, if the sentence contains Give Aid in capital letters, then the correct emote will be Help.

Faded Plaque interactions in Diablo 4

The Faded Plaques can present many different sentences upon Interacting. But most of them have the exact capital words that can repeat in other sentences as well. Below are some famous ones, along with their rewards and correct emote answers in Diablo 4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Faded Plaque Message Correct Emote Buff Give Aid Help Shield Guard to HP Greet Death Hello Invisibility Buff Dare Provoke Taunt Removes all control impairing effects Bid Farewell Goodbye Movement Speed Buff Embolden Soul Cheer A temporary spirit ally Atone Sorry Few extra potions Gratitude Thanks Additional Gold drops

All Dry Steppes Emote Statue locations in Diablo 4

There are a total of six Faded Plaques that are located in different areas of the Dry Steppes region.

The Scarred Coast

Emote Statue Location #1

This emote statue is located on the coast in the Northeast of the Seaside Cavern Cellar, near the Norgoi Vigil border.

Emote Statue Location #2

This emote statue in Diablo 4 is also located on the coast. It is between the Seaside Cavern and Eroded Cove Cellars.

The Accursed Wastes

Emote Statue Location #1

It is between the Dusty Mineshaft and Desolate Vault Cellars, north of The Barren Steeps.

Chambatar Ridge

Emote Statue Location #1

This emote statue is situated remotely between the Kiln of the Primes and Path of Stray Souls, North of the Steamy Chasm Cellar in Diablo 4.

Khargai Crags

Emote Statue Location #1

This emote statue is situated in the east of The Crown of Fiends near the border region of Chambatar Ridge.

Emote Statue Location #2

This emote statue in Diablo 4 is located on the border of Khargai Crags and Tusmaa Rift, south of the Abahru Canyon.