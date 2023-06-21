Diablo 4 Cellar Locations

Lining your pockets in Diablo 4 can be a tedious task especially if you are focusing on Dungeons as your source of loot. They can take quite a bit of time to solve and you always end up getting tired after completing just one. If you are looking to earn a quick buck then Cellars are the way to go.

Cellars in Diablo 4 follow the same basic idea as a Dungeon but the time and hassle it takes to clear a single one is significantly trimmed down as compared to a Dungeon.

Cellars are scattered all over the Sanctuary and can be easily overlooked if one is not paying attention. That is why we have put together this guide for you to follow and not miss out on any of the fun you might have had while clearing a dark cellar.

Cellar objectives and rewards

To put things into perspective, Cellars are single-objective locations in Diablo 4 unlike their multi-objective counterpart, Dungeons. They take only a matter of minutes to complete.

For the most part, you will be taking on an Elite boss along with its minions. The enemies you will be taking on won’t be a problem if you are reasonably leveled and have a sustainable supply of weapons and spells. Once you clear out the wave of enemies, that will be the end of your mini-adventure.

If you are not taking on hoards of enemies, you will be solving a puzzle that will tingle every part of your brain or will be on your way to completing some objective.

All in all, Cellars are fun, engaging, and probably one of the easiest ways if not the easiest to get your hands on some loot.

Since the number of tasks and objectives of a Cellar are significantly toned down as compared to a Dungeon so is the reward.

Don’t worry, you will get your time’s worth because every Cellar has a guaranteed Chest that could contain gold, crafting materials, or gear.

They are not guaranteed to have rare loot but there are times when you will come across something special that will make your day. There is also XP which is always an upside.

Where to find Cellars in Diablo 4

Cellars are marked with a trapdoor icon on your map in Diablo 4. Keep in mind though that Cellars only appear on your map when you are near them.

There are a total of 131 Cellars scattered across all five main regions in Diablo 4. You can go through their locations below.

Dry Steppes

Dry Steppes is located in the eastern parts of Sanctuary and contains up to 23 Cellar locations in Diablo 4.

Kotama Grasslands, found right below Tur Dulra, has the highest number of Cellars among all sub-regions of Dry Steppes. You can farm five Cellars here in a row.

Location Cellar Name 1 Chambatar Ridge Rotting Pit 2 Steamy Chasm 3 Dindai Flats Cannibal’s Foothold 4 Monk’s Retreat 5 Jakka Basin Blood-Soaked Spence 6 Khargia Crags Decrepit Hive 7 Kotama Grasslands Arid Tunnel 8 Briny Cavern 9 Cutpurse’s Hoard 10 Fetid Pit 11 Grain Storage 12 The Accursed Wastes Abandoned Mineshaft 13 Desolate Vault 14 Dark Hollow 15 Dusty Mineshaft 16 The Scarred Coast Eroded Cove 17 Hinterlands Shelter 18 Seaside Cavern 19 Tusmaa Rift Abahru Sinkhole 20 Untamed Scarps Barren Cave 21 Cannibal’s Hold 22 Marauder’s Hideaway 23 Sun-Bleached Excavation

Fractured Peaks

Fractured Peaks lies opposite Dry Steppes on the western side of Sanctuary. This is your starting region in Diablo 4 which contains a total of 26 Cellar locations.

Location Cellar Name 1 Desolate Highlands Forsaken Mine 2 Frozen Tunnel 3 Haunted Burrow 4 Infested Cottage 5 Dobrev Taiga Disturbed Grave 6 Flooded Mine 7 Hermit’s Abode 8 Savina Hideout 9 Frigid Expanse Bloodstained Cellar 10 Geyser Sinkhole 11 Gruesome Storage 12 Velkhova Inn 13 Gale Valley Howling Den 14 Infested Mill 15 Tsepilova Larder 16 Sarkova Pass Frosty Mine 17 Icy Grave 18 Gambler’s Hideout 19 Seat of the Heavens Collapsed Cavern 20 Saint’s Hideout 21 Saint’s Rest 22 The Pallid Glade Blacklung Mine 23 Frostbite Delve 24 Lakeside Retreat 25 Oleg’s Hideout 26 Secluded Cabin

Hawezar

Hawezar is nestled in the southeastern corner of Sanctuary. It may be a smaller region compared to others but has one of the highest saturation of Cellars in Diablo 4.

Hawezar is perfect if you want to farm Cellars without having to travel far. There are a total of 29 Cellar locations here, which is roughly four for each sub-region.

Location Cellar Name 1 Blightmarsh Bleak Basement 2 Slimy Cavern 3 Swarmed Mineshaft 4 Dismal Foothills Bloodpox Infestation 5 Cinder Shack 6 Feeding Den 7 Mountain Storeroom 8 Fethis Wetlands Cursed Cabin 9 Dark Catacomb 10 Desecrated Cellar 11 Swamped Hideout 12 Forsaken Coast Aya’s Hideaway 13 Fetid Hive 14 Tidal Burrow 15 Waterlogged Grave 16 Rotspill Delta Decaying Cavern 17 Flooded Burial Pit 18 Shipwreck Shack 19 Swamp Hovel 20 The Writhing Mire Mire Hideout 21 Sunken Hut 22 Swamp Nest 23 Tormented Pit 24 Toxic Fens Rotting Cave 25 Shoreside Shack 26 Toxic Mine 27 Umir Plateau Commandeered Lodge 28 Holy Refuge 29 Rocky Burrow

Kehjistan

It is time time to pack your bags and visit Kehjistan which is on the southeastern part of the map.

You will find a total of 26 Cellar locations here spread between five different sub-regions with Amber Sands having the highest concentration of Cellars to explore.

Location Cellar Name 1 Amber Sands Blighted Burrow 2 Bone Dust Hollow 3 Festering Tunnel 4 Foul Grotto 5 Maneater’s Lair 6 Ravaged Ruins 7 Caldeum City Armory 8 Derelict Tunnel 9 Knight’s Lodging 10 Penitent Temple 11 The Deserted Textile Shop 12 Ragged Coastline Festering Burrow 13 Forgotten Outpost 14 Ravan’s Folly 15 Sodden Burrow 16 Scouring Sands Forlorn Cavern 17 Foul Den 18 Groundskeeper’s Shed 19 Hellish Pit 20 Raider’s Mine 21 Rancid Vermin Nest 22 Sandy Ruins 23 Southern Expanse Hakans Hot Spring 24 Marauder’s Hideaway 25 Webbed Den 26 Wicked Sanctum

Scosglen

Scosglen forms the northern parts of Sanctuary. It is a vast region with a total of 23 Cellar locations in Diablo 4.

If you are wondering which location you should target first then Strand is the one because it has the highest ratio of Cellars among all the other locations of Scosglen.