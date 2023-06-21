Diablo 4 Cellar Locations

By Shavez Arif

Lining your pockets in Diablo 4 can be a tedious task especially if you are focusing on Dungeons as your source of loot. They can take quite a bit of time to solve and you always end up getting tired after completing just one.  If you are looking to earn a quick buck then Cellars are the way to go.

Cellars in Diablo 4 follow the same basic idea as a Dungeon but the time and hassle it takes to clear a single one is significantly trimmed down as compared to a Dungeon.

Cellars are scattered all over the Sanctuary and can be easily overlooked if one is not paying attention. That is why we have put together this guide for you to follow and not miss out on any of the fun you might have had while clearing a dark cellar.

Cellar objectives and rewards

To put things into perspective, Cellars are single-objective locations in Diablo 4 unlike their multi-objective counterpart, Dungeons. They take only a matter of minutes to complete.

For the most part, you will be taking on an Elite boss along with its minions. The enemies you will be taking on won’t be a problem if you are reasonably leveled and have a sustainable supply of weapons and spells. Once you clear out the wave of enemies, that will be the end of your mini-adventure.

If you are not taking on hoards of enemies, you will be solving a puzzle that will tingle every part of your brain or will be on your way to completing some objective.

All in all, Cellars are fun, engaging, and probably one of the easiest ways if not the easiest to get your hands on some loot.

Since the number of tasks and objectives of a Cellar are significantly toned down as compared to a Dungeon so is the reward.

Don’t worry, you will get your time’s worth because every Cellar has a guaranteed Chest that could contain gold, crafting materials, or gear.

They are not guaranteed to have rare loot but there are times when you will come across something special that will make your day. There is also XP which is always an upside.

Where to find Cellars in Diablo 4

Cellars are marked with a trapdoor icon on your map in Diablo 4. Keep in mind though that Cellars only appear on your map when you are near them.

There are a total of 131 Cellars scattered across all five main regions in Diablo 4. You can go through their locations below.

Dry Steppes

Dry Steppes is located in the eastern parts of Sanctuary and contains up to 23 Cellar locations in Diablo 4.

Kotama Grasslands, found right below Tur Dulra, has the highest number of Cellars among all sub-regions of Dry Steppes. You can farm five Cellars here in a row.

LocationCellar Name
1Chambatar RidgeRotting Pit
2 Steamy Chasm
3Dindai FlatsCannibal’s Foothold
4 Monk’s Retreat
5Jakka BasinBlood-Soaked Spence
6Khargia CragsDecrepit Hive
7Kotama GrasslandsArid Tunnel
8 Briny Cavern
9 Cutpurse’s Hoard
10 Fetid Pit
11 Grain Storage
12The Accursed WastesAbandoned Mineshaft
13 Desolate Vault
14 Dark Hollow
15 Dusty Mineshaft
16The Scarred CoastEroded Cove
17 Hinterlands Shelter
18 Seaside Cavern
19Tusmaa RiftAbahru Sinkhole
20Untamed ScarpsBarren Cave
21 Cannibal’s Hold
22 Marauder’s Hideaway
23 Sun-Bleached Excavation

Fractured Peaks

Fractured Peaks lies opposite Dry Steppes on the western side of Sanctuary. This is your starting region in Diablo 4 which contains a total of 26 Cellar locations.

LocationCellar Name
1Desolate HighlandsForsaken Mine
2 Frozen Tunnel
3 Haunted Burrow
4 Infested Cottage
5Dobrev TaigaDisturbed Grave
6 Flooded Mine
7 Hermit’s Abode
8 Savina Hideout
9Frigid ExpanseBloodstained Cellar
10 Geyser Sinkhole
11 Gruesome Storage
12 Velkhova Inn
13Gale ValleyHowling Den
14 Infested Mill
15 Tsepilova Larder
16Sarkova PassFrosty Mine
17 Icy Grave
18 Gambler’s Hideout
19Seat of the HeavensCollapsed Cavern
20 Saint’s Hideout
21 Saint’s Rest
22The Pallid GladeBlacklung Mine
23 Frostbite Delve
24  Lakeside Retreat
25 Oleg’s Hideout
26 Secluded Cabin

Hawezar

Hawezar is nestled in the southeastern corner of Sanctuary. It may be a smaller region compared to others but has one of the highest saturation of Cellars in Diablo 4.

Hawezar is perfect if you want to farm Cellars without having to travel far. There are a total of 29 Cellar locations here, which is roughly four for each sub-region.

LocationCellar Name
1BlightmarshBleak Basement
2 Slimy Cavern
3 Swarmed Mineshaft
4Dismal FoothillsBloodpox Infestation
5 Cinder Shack
6 Feeding Den
7 Mountain Storeroom
8Fethis WetlandsCursed Cabin
9 Dark Catacomb
10 Desecrated Cellar
11 Swamped Hideout
12Forsaken CoastAya’s Hideaway
13 Fetid Hive
14 Tidal Burrow
15 Waterlogged Grave
16Rotspill DeltaDecaying Cavern
17 Flooded Burial Pit
18 Shipwreck Shack
19 Swamp Hovel
20The Writhing MireMire Hideout
21 Sunken Hut
22 Swamp Nest
23 Tormented Pit
24Toxic FensRotting Cave
25 Shoreside Shack
26 Toxic Mine
27Umir PlateauCommandeered Lodge
28 Holy Refuge
29 Rocky Burrow

Kehjistan

It is time time to pack your bags and visit Kehjistan which is on the southeastern part of the map.

You will find a total of 26 Cellar locations here spread between five different sub-regions with Amber Sands having the highest concentration of Cellars to explore.

LocationCellar Name
1Amber SandsBlighted Burrow
2 Bone Dust Hollow
3 Festering Tunnel
4 Foul Grotto
5 Maneater’s Lair
6 Ravaged Ruins
7CaldeumCity Armory
8 Derelict Tunnel
9 Knight’s Lodging
10 Penitent Temple
11 The Deserted Textile Shop
12Ragged CoastlineFestering Burrow
13 Forgotten Outpost
14 Ravan’s Folly
15 Sodden Burrow
16Scouring SandsForlorn Cavern
17 Foul Den
18 Groundskeeper’s Shed
19 Hellish Pit
20 Raider’s Mine
21 Rancid Vermin Nest
22 Sandy Ruins
23Southern ExpanseHakans Hot Spring
24 Marauder’s Hideaway
25 Webbed Den
26 Wicked Sanctum

Scosglen

Scosglen forms the northern parts of Sanctuary. It is a vast region with a total of 23 Cellar locations in Diablo 4.

If you are wondering which location you should target first then Strand is the one because it has the highest ratio of Cellars among all the other locations of Scosglen.

LocationCellar Name
1Deep ForestFisherman’s Rest
2 Lost Ritual Site
3 Webbed Lode
4Highland WildsHillside Storage
5 Nefarious Hallow
6 Remote Shelter
7NorthshoreForgotten Shack
8 Rotting Outhouse
9 Watery Sinkhole
10StrandAncient Grave
11 Drowned Burrow
12 Garan Undercroft
13 Scorched Cellar
14The DownDecrepit Cellar
15 Disturbed Arachnid Tunnels
16 Wretch’s Stow
17The Emerald ChaseMoldy Cavern
18The Shrouded MoorsOvergrown Outpost
19 Remote Shelter
20Wailing HillsAbandoned Cottage
21 Infested Basement
22Westering LowlandsMeat Locker
23 Smuggler’s Underpass

