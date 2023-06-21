Diablo 4 Cellar Locations

Lining your pockets in Diablo 4 can be a tedious task especially if you are focusing on Dungeons as your source of loot. They can take quite a bit of time to solve and you always end up getting tired after completing just one. If you are looking to earn a quick buck then Cellars are the way to go.
Cellars in Diablo 4 follow the same basic idea as a Dungeon but the time and hassle it takes to clear a single one is significantly trimmed down as compared to a Dungeon.
Cellars are scattered all over the Sanctuary and can be easily overlooked if one is not paying attention. That is why we have put together this guide for you to follow and not miss out on any of the fun you might have had while clearing a dark cellar.
Cellar objectives and rewards
To put things into perspective, Cellars are single-objective locations in Diablo 4 unlike their multi-objective counterpart, Dungeons. They take only a matter of minutes to complete.
For the most part, you will be taking on an Elite boss along with its minions. The enemies you will be taking on won’t be a problem if you are reasonably leveled and have a sustainable supply of weapons and spells. Once you clear out the wave of enemies, that will be the end of your mini-adventure.
If you are not taking on hoards of enemies, you will be solving a puzzle that will tingle every part of your brain or will be on your way to completing some objective.
All in all, Cellars are fun, engaging, and probably one of the easiest ways if not the easiest to get your hands on some loot.
Since the number of tasks and objectives of a Cellar are significantly toned down as compared to a Dungeon so is the reward.
Don’t worry, you will get your time’s worth because every Cellar has a guaranteed Chest that could contain gold, crafting materials, or gear.
They are not guaranteed to have rare loot but there are times when you will come across something special that will make your day. There is also XP which is always an upside.
Where to find Cellars in Diablo 4
Cellars are marked with a trapdoor icon on your map in Diablo 4. Keep in mind though that Cellars only appear on your map when you are near them.
There are a total of 131 Cellars scattered across all five main regions in Diablo 4. You can go through their locations below.
Dry Steppes
Dry Steppes is located in the eastern parts of Sanctuary and contains up to 23 Cellar locations in Diablo 4.
Kotama Grasslands, found right below Tur Dulra, has the highest number of Cellars among all sub-regions of Dry Steppes. You can farm five Cellars here in a row.
|Location
|Cellar Name
|1
|Chambatar Ridge
|Rotting Pit
|2
|Steamy Chasm
|3
|Dindai Flats
|Cannibal’s Foothold
|4
|Monk’s Retreat
|5
|Jakka Basin
|Blood-Soaked Spence
|6
|Khargia Crags
|Decrepit Hive
|7
|Kotama Grasslands
|Arid Tunnel
|8
|Briny Cavern
|9
|Cutpurse’s Hoard
|10
|Fetid Pit
|11
|Grain Storage
|12
|The Accursed Wastes
|Abandoned Mineshaft
|13
|Desolate Vault
|14
|Dark Hollow
|15
|Dusty Mineshaft
|16
|The Scarred Coast
|Eroded Cove
|17
|Hinterlands Shelter
|18
|Seaside Cavern
|19
|Tusmaa Rift
|Abahru Sinkhole
|20
|Untamed Scarps
|Barren Cave
|21
|Cannibal’s Hold
|22
|Marauder’s Hideaway
|23
|Sun-Bleached Excavation
Fractured Peaks
Fractured Peaks lies opposite Dry Steppes on the western side of Sanctuary. This is your starting region in Diablo 4 which contains a total of 26 Cellar locations.
|Location
|Cellar Name
|1
|Desolate Highlands
|Forsaken Mine
|2
|Frozen Tunnel
|3
|Haunted Burrow
|4
|Infested Cottage
|5
|Dobrev Taiga
|Disturbed Grave
|6
|Flooded Mine
|7
|Hermit’s Abode
|8
|Savina Hideout
|9
|Frigid Expanse
|Bloodstained Cellar
|10
|Geyser Sinkhole
|11
|Gruesome Storage
|12
|Velkhova Inn
|13
|Gale Valley
|Howling Den
|14
|Infested Mill
|15
|Tsepilova Larder
|16
|Sarkova Pass
|Frosty Mine
|17
|Icy Grave
|18
|Gambler’s Hideout
|19
|Seat of the Heavens
|Collapsed Cavern
|20
|Saint’s Hideout
|21
|Saint’s Rest
|22
|The Pallid Glade
|Blacklung Mine
|23
|Frostbite Delve
|24
|Lakeside Retreat
|25
|Oleg’s Hideout
|26
|Secluded Cabin
Hawezar
Hawezar is nestled in the southeastern corner of Sanctuary. It may be a smaller region compared to others but has one of the highest saturation of Cellars in Diablo 4.
Hawezar is perfect if you want to farm Cellars without having to travel far. There are a total of 29 Cellar locations here, which is roughly four for each sub-region.
|Location
|Cellar Name
|1
|Blightmarsh
|Bleak Basement
|2
|Slimy Cavern
|3
|Swarmed Mineshaft
|4
|Dismal Foothills
|Bloodpox Infestation
|5
|Cinder Shack
|6
|Feeding Den
|7
|Mountain Storeroom
|8
|Fethis Wetlands
|Cursed Cabin
|9
|Dark Catacomb
|10
|Desecrated Cellar
|11
|Swamped Hideout
|12
|Forsaken Coast
|Aya’s Hideaway
|13
|Fetid Hive
|14
|Tidal Burrow
|15
|Waterlogged Grave
|16
|Rotspill Delta
|Decaying Cavern
|17
|Flooded Burial Pit
|18
|Shipwreck Shack
|19
|Swamp Hovel
|20
|The Writhing Mire
|Mire Hideout
|21
|Sunken Hut
|22
|Swamp Nest
|23
|Tormented Pit
|24
|Toxic Fens
|Rotting Cave
|25
|Shoreside Shack
|26
|Toxic Mine
|27
|Umir Plateau
|Commandeered Lodge
|28
|Holy Refuge
|29
|Rocky Burrow
Kehjistan
It is time time to pack your bags and visit Kehjistan which is on the southeastern part of the map.
You will find a total of 26 Cellar locations here spread between five different sub-regions with Amber Sands having the highest concentration of Cellars to explore.
|Location
|Cellar Name
|1
|Amber Sands
|Blighted Burrow
|2
|Bone Dust Hollow
|3
|Festering Tunnel
|4
|Foul Grotto
|5
|Maneater’s Lair
|6
|Ravaged Ruins
|7
|Caldeum
|City Armory
|8
|Derelict Tunnel
|9
|Knight’s Lodging
|10
|Penitent Temple
|11
|The Deserted Textile Shop
|12
|Ragged Coastline
|Festering Burrow
|13
|Forgotten Outpost
|14
|Ravan’s Folly
|15
|Sodden Burrow
|16
|Scouring Sands
|Forlorn Cavern
|17
|Foul Den
|18
|Groundskeeper’s Shed
|19
|Hellish Pit
|20
|Raider’s Mine
|21
|Rancid Vermin Nest
|22
|Sandy Ruins
|23
|Southern Expanse
|Hakans Hot Spring
|24
|Marauder’s Hideaway
|25
|Webbed Den
|26
|Wicked Sanctum
Scosglen
Scosglen forms the northern parts of Sanctuary. It is a vast region with a total of 23 Cellar locations in Diablo 4.
If you are wondering which location you should target first then Strand is the one because it has the highest ratio of Cellars among all the other locations of Scosglen.
|Location
|Cellar Name
|1
|Deep Forest
|Fisherman’s Rest
|2
|Lost Ritual Site
|3
|Webbed Lode
|4
|Highland Wilds
|Hillside Storage
|5
|Nefarious Hallow
|6
|Remote Shelter
|7
|Northshore
|Forgotten Shack
|8
|Rotting Outhouse
|9
|Watery Sinkhole
|10
|Strand
|Ancient Grave
|11
|Drowned Burrow
|12
|Garan Undercroft
|13
|Scorched Cellar
|14
|The Down
|Decrepit Cellar
|15
|Disturbed Arachnid Tunnels
|16
|Wretch’s Stow
|17
|The Emerald Chase
|Moldy Cavern
|18
|The Shrouded Moors
|Overgrown Outpost
|19
|Remote Shelter
|20
|Wailing Hills
|Abandoned Cottage
|21
|Infested Basement
|22
|Westering Lowlands
|Meat Locker
|23
|Smuggler’s Underpass