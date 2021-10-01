It’s time to jump into a cornerstone game feature in Diablo 2, which returned in the Diablo 2 Resurrected version. This guide will detail out a Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List

Each type of equipment in the game has its own number of sockets allotted to Runes, combining different runes makes a runeword. These are especially handy, playing on tougher difficulties or in playthroughs where death deletes that character.

We will be taking you through our runeword choices, tier by tier. All the way from tier S through to tier C. Tier S being the best runewords, and the following will be in descending order of quality.

Tier S Runewords

Grief

Made by combining Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral runes.

35% Chance of Casting Level 15 Venom on Striking

+30-40% Increased Attack Speed

Damage +340-400

Ignore Target’s Defense

-25% Target Defense

+(1.875 per character level) 1.875-185.625% Damage to Demons (Based on Character Level)

Adds 5-30 Fire Damage

-20-25% To Enemy Poison Resistance

20% Deadly Strike

Prevent Monster Heal

+2 To Mana After Each Kill

+10-15 Life After Each Kill

Enigma

Made by combining Jah + Ith + Ber runes.

+2 to all skills

+45% faster run/walk

+1 to Teleport

+750-775 defense

+0-75 to Strength, level based.

5%/*- Increase in maximum life.

Damage reduced by 8%

+14 to life after each kill

15% damage taken goes to mana

+1-99% better chance of getting magic items, based on character level

Spirit

Made by combining Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn runes.

+2 all skills

+25-35% faster cast rate

+55% faster hit recovery

+250 missile defense

+22 to vitality

+89-112 to mana

+35%Cold resist

+35% Lightning resist

+35% Poison resist

+3-8 magic absorb

Attacker takes damage of 14

Tier A Runewords

Death

Made by combining Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul runes.

100% chance to cast level 44 Chain Lightning when you die

25% chance to cast level 18 Glacial Spike on attack

Indestructible

+300-385% enhanced damage

20% bonus to attack rating

+50 attack rating

Adds 1-50 lightning damage depending on character level

7% mana steal per hit

50% chance of crushing blow

5-49.5% deadly strike, depending on character level

+1 light radius

Level 22 Blood Golem (15 charges)

-20% Requirements

Beast

Made by combining Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum runes.

Level 9 Fanaticism aura

+40% increased attack speed

+240-270% increased damage

20% chance of crushing blow

25% chance of open wounds

+3 Werebear

+3 Lycanthropy

Prevent monster heal

+25-40 strength

+10 to energy

+2 mana after kill

Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 charges)

Lore

Made by combining Ort + Sol Runes

+1 all skills

+10 energy

+2 mana after kill

Lightning resist +30%

Damage reduced by 7

+2 light radius

B Tier

Silence

Made by combining Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex runes

200% increased damage

+75% damage to undead

Requirements -20%

20% increased attack speed

+50 attack rating against undead

+2 all skills

All resistances +75

20% faster hit recovery

11% mana stolen per hit

25% chance of hit causing monsters to flee

+33 chance of hit blinding target

+2 mana after kill

30% better chance of getting magic items

Lawbringer

Made by combining Amn + Lem + Ko runes

20% chance of casting level 15 Decrepify on striking

Level 16-18 Sanctuary aura

-50% target defense

Adds 150-210 fire damage

Adds 130-180 cold damage

7% life stolen per hit

Slain monsters rest in peace

+200-250 missile defense

+10 dexterity

75% extra gold from monsters

Bramble

Made by combining Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth runes

Level 15-21 Thorns aura

+50% faster hit Recovery

+25-50% poison skill damage

+300 defense

Increases maximum mana by 50%

15% increase in mana regeneration

+5% Cold resist

+30% Fire resist

+100% Poison resist

+13 life after each kill

Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges)

C Tier

Eternity

Made by combining Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur runes

Indestructible

+260-310% increased damage

+9 increase in minimum damage

7% life stolen per hit

20% chance of crushing blow

Hit blinds target

Slow target by 33%

16% mana regeneration

Replenish life +16

Cannot be frozen

+30% better chance of getting magic items

Level 8 Revive (88 charges)

Voice of Reason

Made by combining Lem + Ko + El + Eld runes

15% chance of casting level 13 Frozen Orb on strike

18% chance of casting level 20 Ice Blast on strike

+50 attack rating

+220-350% damage to demons

+355-375% damage to undead

+50 attack rating against undead

Adds 100-220 cold damage

-24% enemy cold resistance

+10 dexterity

Cannot be frozen

75% extra gold from monsters

+1 light radius

Destruction