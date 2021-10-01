It’s time to jump into a cornerstone game feature in Diablo 2, which returned in the Diablo 2 Resurrected version. This guide will detail out a Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List
Each type of equipment in the game has its own number of sockets allotted to Runes, combining different runes makes a runeword. These are especially handy, playing on tougher difficulties or in playthroughs where death deletes that character.
We will be taking you through our runeword choices, tier by tier. All the way from tier S through to tier C. Tier S being the best runewords, and the following will be in descending order of quality.
Tier S Runewords
Grief
- Made by combining Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral runes.
- 35% Chance of Casting Level 15 Venom on Striking
- +30-40% Increased Attack Speed
- Damage +340-400
- Ignore Target’s Defense
- -25% Target Defense
- +(1.875 per character level) 1.875-185.625% Damage to Demons (Based on Character Level)
- Adds 5-30 Fire Damage
- -20-25% To Enemy Poison Resistance
- 20% Deadly Strike
- Prevent Monster Heal
- +2 To Mana After Each Kill
- +10-15 Life After Each Kill
Enigma
- Made by combining Jah + Ith + Ber runes.
- +2 to all skills
- +45% faster run/walk
- +1 to Teleport
- +750-775 defense
- +0-75 to Strength, level based.
- 5%/*- Increase in maximum life.
- Damage reduced by 8%
- +14 to life after each kill
- 15% damage taken goes to mana
- +1-99% better chance of getting magic items, based on character level
Spirit
- Made by combining Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn runes.
- +2 all skills
- +25-35% faster cast rate
- +55% faster hit recovery
- +250 missile defense
- +22 to vitality
- +89-112 to mana
- +35%Cold resist
- +35% Lightning resist
- +35% Poison resist
- +3-8 magic absorb
- Attacker takes damage of 14
Tier A Runewords
Death
- Made by combining Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul runes.
- 100% chance to cast level 44 Chain Lightning when you die
- 25% chance to cast level 18 Glacial Spike on attack
- Indestructible
- +300-385% enhanced damage
- 20% bonus to attack rating
- +50 attack rating
- Adds 1-50 lightning damage depending on character level
- 7% mana steal per hit
- 50% chance of crushing blow
- 5-49.5% deadly strike, depending on character level
- +1 light radius
- Level 22 Blood Golem (15 charges)
- -20% Requirements
Beast
- Made by combining Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum runes.
- Level 9 Fanaticism aura
- +40% increased attack speed
- +240-270% increased damage
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +3 Werebear
- +3 Lycanthropy
- Prevent monster heal
- +25-40 strength
- +10 to energy
- +2 mana after kill
- Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 charges)
Lore
- Made by combining Ort + Sol Runes
- +1 all skills
- +10 energy
- +2 mana after kill
- Lightning resist +30%
- Damage reduced by 7
- +2 light radius
B Tier
Silence
- Made by combining Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex runes
- 200% increased damage
- +75% damage to undead
- Requirements -20%
- 20% increased attack speed
- +50 attack rating against undead
- +2 all skills
- All resistances +75
- 20% faster hit recovery
- 11% mana stolen per hit
- 25% chance of hit causing monsters to flee
- +33 chance of hit blinding target
- +2 mana after kill
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
Lawbringer
- Made by combining Amn + Lem + Ko runes
- 20% chance of casting level 15 Decrepify on striking
- Level 16-18 Sanctuary aura
- -50% target defense
- Adds 150-210 fire damage
- Adds 130-180 cold damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- Slain monsters rest in peace
- +200-250 missile defense
- +10 dexterity
- 75% extra gold from monsters
Bramble
- Made by combining Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth runes
- Level 15-21 Thorns aura
- +50% faster hit Recovery
- +25-50% poison skill damage
- +300 defense
- Increases maximum mana by 50%
- 15% increase in mana regeneration
- +5% Cold resist
- +30% Fire resist
- +100% Poison resist
- +13 life after each kill
- Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges)
C Tier
Eternity
- Made by combining Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur runes
- Indestructible
- +260-310% increased damage
- +9 increase in minimum damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- Hit blinds target
- Slow target by 33%
- 16% mana regeneration
- Replenish life +16
- Cannot be frozen
- +30% better chance of getting magic items
- Level 8 Revive (88 charges)
Voice of Reason
- Made by combining Lem + Ko + El + Eld runes
- 15% chance of casting level 13 Frozen Orb on strike
- 18% chance of casting level 20 Ice Blast on strike
- +50 attack rating
- +220-350% damage to demons
- +355-375% damage to undead
- +50 attack rating against undead
- Adds 100-220 cold damage
- -24% enemy cold resistance
- +10 dexterity
- Cannot be frozen
- 75% extra gold from monsters
- +1 light radius
Destruction
- Made by combining Vex + Lo + Ber + Jah + Ko
- 23% chance of casting level 12 Volcano on striking
- 5% chance of casting level 23 Molten Boulder on striking
- 100% chance of casting level 45 Meteor when you die
- 15% chance of casting level 22 Nova on attack
- +350% enhanced damage
- Ignore target’s defense
- Adds 100-180 magic damage
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- 20% deadly strike
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 dexterity