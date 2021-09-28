The Palace and the dungeon housed within, The Palace Cellar, is a particularly tricky location to get into in Diablo 2 Resurrected. So, in this guide, we will tell you exactly where to find the Palace Cellar in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Where to Find the Palace Cellar in Diablo 2 Resurrected

The Palace seems like a location you can’t really visit at first, but it’s actually accessible if you follow the right steps. You’d want to access it because within the Palace is the Palace Cellar location, which contains some really nice gear.

Before getting to the Palace Cellar, you’d need to get into the Palace, so let’s discuss how to do that first.

Entering the Palace

When you reach the Lost City area, an eclipse will suddenly occur. That will start a quest called Tainted Sun.

For completing this quest, you have to go to the town and have a conversation with Drognan, an NPC in the game. He will be wearing a red robe in the northeast part of the town. Just follow his instruction and complete the quest Tainted Sun.

After that, return to the Palace and talk to Jerhyn outside. He will give you access to the Palace and tell you about the situation inside.

How to get to the Palace Cellar

The Palace Cellar itself is underneath the two levels of Harem just below Jerhyn’s Palace. The Palace Cellar was used for storing rare foods, luxury goods, and wine. Its other use can possibly be the protection of the ruler and the treasure in case of an invasion.

The Palace Cellar also cannot be visited on the first try. It is in Act II in the area of Lut Gholein protected by the guards.

These guards will not let you enter until you have completed some of the tasks associated with it. Once you have completed these tasks you can access the Palace Cellar. Now it’s time for you to get inside the Palace cellar and complete the Sanctuary quest.

Sanctuary Quest

There are different levels of the cellar, each has different kinds of stuff in it. You will find an ancient portal on the lowest level of the Cellar which will lead you to the mythical Arcane Sanctuary.

When you reach there, you will find out that this portal is guarded by the Fire Eye Super Unique Monster. This portal was recently opened by the crazed sorcerer because of which the hordes of demons who are imprisoned inside the Sanctuary came into the Palace and kill the Harem girls.

The portal here will teleport you to the Arcane Sanctuary. Here you can complete the quest.

There is also a waypoint hidden in the first level of the Cellar so now let’s start with the first level of the Cellar.

Palace Cellar Level 1

Weapons and Armor

In level 1 of the Palace Cellar, there are chances of finding the Civerb’s Cudgel, Civerb’s Ward, and few other items. The weapons and armors you will find at different difficulty levels are given below.

Normal Difficulty

Civerb’s Ward

Civerb’s Cudgel

Nightmare Difficulty

Butcher’s Pupil

Sureshrill Frost

Spellsteel

Headstriker

Warpspear

Witchwild String

Spire of Honor

Hell Difficulty

Gimmershred

Spike Thorn

Frostwind

Death Cleaver

Stormspire

Steelrend

Gargoyle’s Bite

You will find no bosses in that level of the Palace Cellar in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Palace Cellar Level 2

Weapons and Armor

Palace Cellar Level 3

In level 3 of the Palace Cellar, you will find a quest called Arcane Sanctuary. We have discussed that quest early on in the guide so let’s have a quick overview and then we will move forward.

Arcane Sanctuary

You can start this quest by showing Cain the Horadric Staff. You can easily complete this quest by finding the portal to the Arcane Sanctuary on level 3 of the Palace Cellar.

For completing this quest, you will be rewarded with access to the Arcane Sanctuary which is required for completing quest number five.

Weapons and Armor

You will find different weapons and Armor in the Normal and Hell Difficulty level.

Normal Difficulty

Civerb’s Ward

Civerb’s Cudgel

Hell Difficulty

Gimmershred

Spike Thorn

Frostwind

Death Cleaver

Stormspire

Steelrend

Gargoyle’s Bite

Just like the other two levels this level has no bosses for you to face.