How to Use Cross-Progression and Import Old Characters in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Diablo 2 Resurrected provides you the option of importing old players from Diablo 2, as well as cross-progression. In this guide, we’ll show you how to import Old Characters in Diablo 2 Resurrected and help you out with cross-progression.

How to Import Old Characters in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Diablo 2 Resurrected has added the feature of importing older Diablo 2 characters to Diablo 2 Resurrected giving the game a nostalgic feel.

Diablo 2 saves can be imported as long as they are saved offline. All that needs to be done is to copy the saved files from the original Diablo 2 to the Diablo 2 Resurrected folder on the PC.

The offline file path for Diablo 2 and Diablo 2 Resurrected is the same. The path is as follows:

C:\Users\Username\Saved Games\

Add the name of PC-User to the username. Also, if you have it installed in any other drive simply change the C: to whatever corresponds in your case. The rest remains the same.

Furthermore, you will also be unable to use your offline saves in online mode. For online mode, you must create a new online player and start from scratch.

This means that your imported save will be available exclusively on PC for offline mode. It is not possible to move the Online player from Diablo 2 to Resurrected on PC.

Cross Progression in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Diablo 2 Resurrected also supports cross-platform progression, letting you take your online character across different platforms.

This enables you to pick up where you left off on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch. You can change between them and maintain all of your progress.

You must, however, have a Battle.net account linked to the platform you wish to switch to. It’s not as appealing as cross-play, but it’s still useful because it allows you to play on other devices.

Accounts can be linked from the main menu. Follow these steps to switch platforms:

Once you’ve signed in, go to Battle.net

Navigate to the connections page.

Choose the platforms with which you’ll be switching.

That’s all there is about Importing Old Characters and Cross-Progression in D2 Resurrected.