Crafting is very useful in Diablo to get some of the most useful items and gear in the game. To help out further with that, we bring you a complete Diablo 2 Resurrected Crafting Recipes guide.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Crafting Recipes

You will be using different items in crafting, so it is important to know that the mods installed on an item won’t transfer to the crafted item. Also, the Clvl of the crafter determines the ilevels of affixes. The ratios of these ilevels are as follows:

ilvls 1-30 has a 40% chance of 1 affix and a 20% chance of either 2, 3 or 4 affixes.

ilvls 31-50 has a 60% chance of 2 affixes and a 20% chance of either 3 or 4 affixes.

ilvls 51-70 has an 80% chance of 3 affixes and a 20% of either 4 affixes.

ilvls 71+ has a 100% chance of 4 affixes.

Crafting works mostly with magical items that you’ll be using to create powerful new weapons or armor pieces to protect you against your enemies.

You can craft normal, exceptional, or elite versions of every craft-able item from their respective Diablo 2 Resurrected Crafting Recipes. In our guide, the items will be listed in order of increasing quality and will be separated by an ‘or’.

Blood Crafting Recipes

Weapon

Ingredients: Magical Axe, Jewel, Ort Rune #9, Perfect Ruby

Stats

1-4% Life Steal

10-20 HitPoints

35-60% damage increase

Headgear

Ingredients: Magical helm or Casque or Armet, Jewel, Ort Rune #8, Perfect Ruby

Stats

1-4% Life Steal

10-20 HitPoints

5-10% increased chance of critical hit

Armor

Ingredients: Magical Plate Mail or Templar Plate or Hellforge Plate, Jewel, Ort Rune #8, Perfect Ruby

Stats

1-3% Life Steal

10-20 HitPoints

1-3 Demon Heal

Gloves

Ingredients: Magical Heavy or Shar Vampirebone Glove, Jewel, Nef Rune #4, Perfect Ruby

Stats

1-3% Life Steal

10-20 Hit Points

5-10% crushing blow

Belt

Ingredients: Magical Belt or Mesh Belt or Mithril Coil, Jewel, Tal Rune #7, Perfect Ruby

Stats

1-3% Life Steal

10-20 Hit Points

Open Wounds 5-10%

Boots

Ingredients: Magical Light Plated Boots or Battle Boots or Mirrored Boots, Jewel, Eth Rune #5, Perfect Ruby

Stats

1-3% Life Steal

10-20 Hit Points

+5-10 Life Regeneration

Shield

Ingredients: Magical Spiked Shield or Barbed Shield or Blade Barrier, Jewel, Ith Rune #6, Perfect Ruby

Stats

1-4% Life Steal

10-20 HitPoints

4-7 damage is reflected to the attacker.

Jewelry

Ingredients: Magical Amulet, Jewel, Sol Rune #12, Perfect Ruby

Stats

1-4% Life Steal

10-20 HitPoints

5-10% increase in Walk/Run Speed

Caster Crafting Recipes

Weapon

Ingredients: Any Magical Rod, Jewel, Tir Rune #3, Perfect Amethyst

Stats

4-10% Mana regeneration increase

10-20 Increased Mana,

1-5 increased strength

Headgear

Ingredients: Magical Mask or Death Mask or Demonhead, Jewel, Nef Rune #4, Perfect Amethyst

Stats

4-10% Mana regeneration increase

10-20 Increased Mana

1-4 mana steal

Armor

Ingredients: Magical Light Plate or Mage Plate or Archon Plate, Jewel, Tal Rune #7, Perfect Amethyst

Stats

4-12% Mana regeneration increase

10-20 Increased Mana

1-3 mana gain on kill

Gloves

Ingredients: Magical Leather Gloves or Demonhide Gloves or Bramble Mitts, Jewel, Ort Rune #9, Perfect Amethyst

Stats

4-10% Mana regeneration increase

10-20 Increased Mana

1-3 mana gain on kill

Belt

Ingredients: Magical Light Belt or Sharkskin Belt or Vampirefang Belt, Jewel, Ith Rune #6, Perfect Amethyst

Stats

4-10% Mana regeneration increase

10-20 Increased Mana

5-10% increase in cast speed

Boots

Ingredients: Magical Leather Boots or Demonhide Boots or Wyrmhide Boots, Jewel, Thul Rune #10, Perfect Amethyst

Stats

4-10% Mana regeneration increase

10-20 Increased Mana

Max Mana +2-5%

Shield

Ingredients: Magical Small Shield or Round Shield or Luna, Jewel, Eth Rune #5, Perfect Amethyst

Stats

4-10% Mana regeneration increase

10-20 Increased Mana

5-10% increased blocking

Jewelry

Ingredients: Magical Amulet, Jewel, Ral Rune #8, Perfect Amethyst

Stats

4-10% Mana regeneration increase

10-20 Increased Mana,

5-10% increase in cast speed

Hitpower Crafting Recipes

Weapon

Ingredients: Magical Blunt Weapon, Jewel, Tir Rune #3, Perfect Sapphire

Stats

5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on taking a hit

3-7 damage returned to the attacker

35-60% enhanced damage

Headgear

Ingredients: Magical Full Helm or Basinet or Giant Conch, Jewel, Ith Rune #6, Perfect Sapphire

Stats

5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on taking a hit

3-7 damage returned to the attacker

25-50 increased Defence against Missiles

Armor

Ingredients: Magical Field Plate or Sharktooth or Kraken Shell, Jewel, Nef Rune #4, Perfect Sapphire

Stats

5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit

3-7 damage returned to the attacker

10-20% Faster Hit Recovery

Gloves

Ingredients: Magical Chain Gloves or Heavy Bracers or Vambraces, Jewel, Ort Rune #9, Perfect Sapphire

Stats

5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit

3-7 damage returned to the attacker

35-60% enhanced damage

Belt

Ingredients: Magical Heavy Belt or Battle Belt or Troll Belt, Jewel, Tal Rune #7, Perfect Sapphire

Stats

5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit

3-7 damage returned to the attacker

5-10% damage to mana

Boots

Ingredients: Magical Chain Boots or Mesh Boots or Boneweave, Jewel, Ral Rune #8, Perfect Sapphire

Stats

5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit

3-7 damage returned to the attacker

25-60 increased defense against Melee attacks

Shield

Ingredients: Magical Gothic Shield or Ancient or Ward, Jewel, Eth Rune #5, Perfect Sapphire

Stats

5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit

3-10 damage returned to the attacker

5-10% increased blocking

Jewelry

Ingredients: Magical Amulet, Jewel, Thul Rune #10, Perfect Sapphire

Stats

5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit

3-10 damage returned to the attacker

5-15% chance of monster fleeing

Safety Crafting Recipes

Weapon

Ingredients: Magical Spear, Jewel, Sol Rune #12, Perfect Emerald

Stats

Reduce damage taken by 1-4,

Reduce magical damage taken by 1-2

5-10% increase in Defense

Headgear

Ingredients: Magical Crown or Grand Crown or Corona, any Jewel, ith Rune #6, Perfect Emerald

Stats

Reduce damage taken by 1-4

Reduce magical damage taken by 1-2

5-10% increased Lightning Resistance

10-30% increase in Defense

Armor

Ingredients: Magical Breast Plate or Cuirass or Great Hauberk, Jewel, eth Rune #5, Perfect Emerald

Stats

Reduce damage taken by 3-9

Reduce magical damage taken by 2-5,

freezing duration halved, and 10-30% increase in Defense

Gloves

Ingredients: Magical Gauntlets or War Gauntlets or Ogre Gauntlets, Jewel, Ral Rune #8, Perfect Emerald

Stats

Reduce damage taken by 1-4

Reduce magical damage taken by 1-2

5-10% increased resistance to cold

10-33% increase in Defense

Belt

Ingredients: Magical Sash or Demonhide Sash or Spiderweb Sash, Jewel, Tal Rune #7, Perfect Emerald

Stats

Reduce damage taken by 1-4

reduce magical damage taken by 1-2,

5-10% increased resistance to poison

10-30% increase in Defense

Boots

Ingredients: Magical Greaves or War Boots or Myrmidon Boots, Jewel, Ort Rune #9, Perfect Emerald

Stats

Reduce damage taken by 1-4

reduce magical damage taken by 1-2

5-10% increased resistance to Fire

10-30% increase in Defense

Shield

Ingredients: Magical Kite Shield or Dragon Shield or Monarch, Jewel, Nef Rune #4, Perfect Emerald

Stats

Reduce damage taken by 1-4

reduce magical damage taken by 1-2

5-10% increased resistance to Magic

10-30% increase in Defense

Jewelry

Ingredients: Magical Amulet, Jewel, Thul Rune #4, Perfect Emerald

Stats