Crafting is very useful in Diablo to get some of the most useful items and gear in the game. To help out further with that, we bring you a complete Diablo 2 Resurrected Crafting Recipes guide.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Crafting Recipes
You will be using different items in crafting, so it is important to know that the mods installed on an item won’t transfer to the crafted item. Also, the Clvl of the crafter determines the ilevels of affixes. The ratios of these ilevels are as follows:
- ilvls 1-30 has a 40% chance of 1 affix and a 20% chance of either 2, 3 or 4 affixes.
- ilvls 31-50 has a 60% chance of 2 affixes and a 20% chance of either 3 or 4 affixes.
- ilvls 51-70 has an 80% chance of 3 affixes and a 20% of either 4 affixes.
- ilvls 71+ has a 100% chance of 4 affixes.
Crafting works mostly with magical items that you’ll be using to create powerful new weapons or armor pieces to protect you against your enemies.
You can craft normal, exceptional, or elite versions of every craft-able item from their respective Diablo 2 Resurrected Crafting Recipes. In our guide, the items will be listed in order of increasing quality and will be separated by an ‘or’.
Blood Crafting Recipes
Weapon
Ingredients: Magical Axe, Jewel, Ort Rune #9, Perfect Ruby
Stats
- 1-4% Life Steal
- 10-20 HitPoints
- 35-60% damage increase
Headgear
Ingredients: Magical helm or Casque or Armet, Jewel, Ort Rune #8, Perfect Ruby
Stats
- 1-4% Life Steal
- 10-20 HitPoints
- 5-10% increased chance of critical hit
Armor
Ingredients: Magical Plate Mail or Templar Plate or Hellforge Plate, Jewel, Ort Rune #8, Perfect Ruby
Stats
- 1-3% Life Steal
- 10-20 HitPoints
- 1-3 Demon Heal
Gloves
Ingredients: Magical Heavy or Shar Vampirebone Glove, Jewel, Nef Rune #4, Perfect Ruby
Stats
- 1-3% Life Steal
- 10-20 Hit Points
- 5-10% crushing blow
Belt
Ingredients: Magical Belt or Mesh Belt or Mithril Coil, Jewel, Tal Rune #7, Perfect Ruby
Stats
- 1-3% Life Steal
- 10-20 Hit Points
- Open Wounds 5-10%
Boots
Ingredients: Magical Light Plated Boots or Battle Boots or Mirrored Boots, Jewel, Eth Rune #5, Perfect Ruby
Stats
- 1-3% Life Steal
- 10-20 Hit Points
- +5-10 Life Regeneration
Shield
Ingredients: Magical Spiked Shield or Barbed Shield or Blade Barrier, Jewel, Ith Rune #6, Perfect Ruby
Stats
- 1-4% Life Steal
- 10-20 HitPoints
- 4-7 damage is reflected to the attacker.
Jewelry
Ingredients: Magical Amulet, Jewel, Sol Rune #12, Perfect Ruby
Stats
- 1-4% Life Steal
- 10-20 HitPoints
- 5-10% increase in Walk/Run Speed
Caster Crafting Recipes
Weapon
Ingredients: Any Magical Rod, Jewel, Tir Rune #3, Perfect Amethyst
Stats
- 4-10% Mana regeneration increase
- 10-20 Increased Mana,
- 1-5 increased strength
Headgear
Ingredients: Magical Mask or Death Mask or Demonhead, Jewel, Nef Rune #4, Perfect Amethyst
Stats
- 4-10% Mana regeneration increase
- 10-20 Increased Mana
- 1-4 mana steal
Armor
Ingredients: Magical Light Plate or Mage Plate or Archon Plate, Jewel, Tal Rune #7, Perfect Amethyst
Stats
- 4-12% Mana regeneration increase
- 10-20 Increased Mana
- 1-3 mana gain on kill
Gloves
Ingredients: Magical Leather Gloves or Demonhide Gloves or Bramble Mitts, Jewel, Ort Rune #9, Perfect Amethyst
Stats
- 4-10% Mana regeneration increase
- 10-20 Increased Mana
- 1-3 mana gain on kill
Belt
Ingredients: Magical Light Belt or Sharkskin Belt or Vampirefang Belt, Jewel, Ith Rune #6, Perfect Amethyst
Stats
- 4-10% Mana regeneration increase
- 10-20 Increased Mana
- 5-10% increase in cast speed
Boots
Ingredients: Magical Leather Boots or Demonhide Boots or Wyrmhide Boots, Jewel, Thul Rune #10, Perfect Amethyst
Stats
- 4-10% Mana regeneration increase
- 10-20 Increased Mana
- Max Mana +2-5%
Shield
Ingredients: Magical Small Shield or Round Shield or Luna, Jewel, Eth Rune #5, Perfect Amethyst
Stats
- 4-10% Mana regeneration increase
- 10-20 Increased Mana
- 5-10% increased blocking
Jewelry
Ingredients: Magical Amulet, Jewel, Ral Rune #8, Perfect Amethyst
Stats
- 4-10% Mana regeneration increase
- 10-20 Increased Mana,
- 5-10% increase in cast speed
Hitpower Crafting Recipes
Weapon
Ingredients: Magical Blunt Weapon, Jewel, Tir Rune #3, Perfect Sapphire
Stats
- 5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on taking a hit
- 3-7 damage returned to the attacker
- 35-60% enhanced damage
Headgear
Ingredients: Magical Full Helm or Basinet or Giant Conch, Jewel, Ith Rune #6, Perfect Sapphire
Stats
- 5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on taking a hit
- 3-7 damage returned to the attacker
- 25-50 increased Defence against Missiles
Armor
Ingredients: Magical Field Plate or Sharktooth or Kraken Shell, Jewel, Nef Rune #4, Perfect Sapphire
Stats
- 5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit
- 3-7 damage returned to the attacker
- 10-20% Faster Hit Recovery
Gloves
Ingredients: Magical Chain Gloves or Heavy Bracers or Vambraces, Jewel, Ort Rune #9, Perfect Sapphire
Stats
- 5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit
- 3-7 damage returned to the attacker
- 35-60% enhanced damage
Belt
Ingredients: Magical Heavy Belt or Battle Belt or Troll Belt, Jewel, Tal Rune #7, Perfect Sapphire
Stats
- 5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit
- 3-7 damage returned to the attacker
- 5-10% damage to mana
Boots
Ingredients: Magical Chain Boots or Mesh Boots or Boneweave, Jewel, Ral Rune #8, Perfect Sapphire
Stats
- 5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit
- 3-7 damage returned to the attacker
- 25-60 increased defense against Melee attacks
Shield
Ingredients: Magical Gothic Shield or Ancient or Ward, Jewel, Eth Rune #5, Perfect Sapphire
Stats
- 5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit
- 3-10 damage returned to the attacker
- 5-10% increased blocking
Jewelry
Ingredients: Magical Amulet, Jewel, Thul Rune #10, Perfect Sapphire
Stats
- 5% casting chance of Slvl 4 Frost Nova on hit
- 3-10 damage returned to the attacker
- 5-15% chance of monster fleeing
Safety Crafting Recipes
Weapon
Ingredients: Magical Spear, Jewel, Sol Rune #12, Perfect Emerald
Stats
- Reduce damage taken by 1-4,
- Reduce magical damage taken by 1-2
- 5-10% increase in Defense
Headgear
Ingredients: Magical Crown or Grand Crown or Corona, any Jewel, ith Rune #6, Perfect Emerald
Stats
- Reduce damage taken by 1-4
- Reduce magical damage taken by 1-2
- 5-10% increased Lightning Resistance
- 10-30% increase in Defense
Armor
Ingredients: Magical Breast Plate or Cuirass or Great Hauberk, Jewel, eth Rune #5, Perfect Emerald
Stats
- Reduce damage taken by 3-9
- Reduce magical damage taken by 2-5,
- freezing duration halved, and 10-30% increase in Defense
Gloves
Ingredients: Magical Gauntlets or War Gauntlets or Ogre Gauntlets, Jewel, Ral Rune #8, Perfect Emerald
Stats
- Reduce damage taken by 1-4
- Reduce magical damage taken by 1-2
- 5-10% increased resistance to cold
- 10-33% increase in Defense
Belt
Ingredients: Magical Sash or Demonhide Sash or Spiderweb Sash, Jewel, Tal Rune #7, Perfect Emerald
Stats
- Reduce damage taken by 1-4
- reduce magical damage taken by 1-2,
- 5-10% increased resistance to poison
- 10-30% increase in Defense
Boots
Ingredients: Magical Greaves or War Boots or Myrmidon Boots, Jewel, Ort Rune #9, Perfect Emerald
Stats
- Reduce damage taken by 1-4
- reduce magical damage taken by 1-2
- 5-10% increased resistance to Fire
- 10-30% increase in Defense
Shield
Ingredients: Magical Kite Shield or Dragon Shield or Monarch, Jewel, Nef Rune #4, Perfect Emerald
Stats
- Reduce damage taken by 1-4
- reduce magical damage taken by 1-2
- 5-10% increased resistance to Magic
- 10-30% increase in Defense
Jewelry
Ingredients: Magical Amulet, Jewel, Thul Rune #4, Perfect Emerald
Stats
- Reduce damage taken by 1-4
- reduce magical damage taken by 1-2
- 1-5 increased vitality