Diablo 2 Resurrected Barbarian Helms Guide

In this guide, we will cover all the unique Diablo 2 Resurrected Barbarian Helms in detail. We will be listing the weapons along with their stats, so you can make the best decision for the armor of your character. There are different stats for each weapon of different types. Thus you need to know about all the varieties items that are available.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Barbarian Helms

Barbarians get Primal Helms that offer magical stats and also add to the skills of a Barbarian. A Barbarian can get a bonus of +1 to +3 for any of the three skills from all three skill trees, Combat Skills, Warcries, and Combat Masteries.

The usage of Primal Helms depends on their stats. There are four main categories of Barbarian items.

Normal: these are items with little or no magical properties.

Exceptional: these are Rare and colored items

Elite: Found at Act 4 or 5 of Nightmare.

Set Items: These Items provide an extra bonus depending on the same number of set items equipped.

Note that Item Level represents the level Chests and Monsters need to reach to drop the item, while Clvl represents the level your character must reach to equip the item.

Normal Barbarian Helms

Here are the stats for Normal Barbarian Primal Helms.

Jawbone Cap

Defense: 10-15

Durability: 25

Str Req: 25

Item Lvl: 4

Clvl Req: 3

Sockets: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Fanged Helm

Defense: 15-20

Durability: 35

Str Req: 35

Item Lvl: 8

Clvl Req: 6

Sockets: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Horned Helm

Defense: 25-30

Durability: 35

Str Req: 45

Item Lvl: 16

Clvl Req: 12

Sockets: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Assault Helmet

Defense: 30-35

Durability: 50

Str Req: 55

Item Lvl: 20

Clvl Req: 15

Sockets: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Avenger Guard

Defense: 35-50

Durability: 55

Str Req: 65

Item Lvl: 24

Clvl Req: 18

Sockets: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Exceptional Barbarian Helms

Now, we will be listing the Exceptional Barbarian helms along with their stats.

Jawbone Visor

Defense: 55-68

Durability: 25

Str Req: 58

Item Lvl: 33

Clvl Req: 25

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Lion Helm

Defense: 63-75

Durability: 35

Str Req: 73

Item Lvl: 33

Clvl Req: 29

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Rage Mask

Defense: 78-90

Durability: 45

Str Req: 88

Item Lvl: 44

Clvl Req: 29

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Savage Helmet

Defense: 85-98

Durability: 50

Str Req: 103

Item Lvl: 49

Clvl Req: 32

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Slayer Guard

Defense: 93-120

Durability: 55

Str Req: 118

Item Lvl: 54

Clvl Req: 40

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Elite Barbarian Helms

The following stats show all the details for each elite item.

Carnage Helm

Defense: 102-147

Durability: 25

Str Req: 106

Item Lvl: 60

Clvl Req: 45

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Fury Visor

Defense: 105-160

Durability: 35

Str Req: 129

Item Lvl: 66

Clvl Req: 49

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Destroyer Helm

Defense: 111-156

Durability: 45

Str Req: 151

Item Lvl: 73

Clvl Req: 54

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Conqueror Crown

Defense: 114-159

Durability: 50

Str Req: 174

Item Lvl: 80

Clvl Req: 60

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Guardian Crown

Defense: 117-168

Durability: 55

Str Req: 196

Item Lvl: 87

Clvl Req: 65

Socket: 1-3

Inv Size: 2×2

Barbarian Set Item

There is only one Barbarian Set Item that you can avail in-game. Here are the stats for this item.

Avenger Guard