Diablo 2: Resurrected Hits 5 Million Copies Sold

Diablo 2: Resurrected makes headway as it achieves a significant sales milestone fairly early in its lifetime.

In a press release sent out on the weekend, publisher Blizzard Entertainment announced that Diablo 2: Resurrected has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide since its release around seven months ago.

The original Diablo 2 took a whole year before selling 4 million copies worldwide. Diablo 3 on the other hand, as a more recent comparison, sold more than 3.5 million copies on the first day and more than 6.3 million copies in the first week of release before accumulating over 10 million sales by the end of the first year.

Diablo 2: Resurrected faced numerous server and connectivity issues at release. It took Blizzard Entertainment a few months to stabilize the online infrastructure, something that did not stop the ambitious remake from registering an impressive sales milestone along with a healthy community.

Diablo 2: Resurrected received patch 2.4 last week as the first major update the game has received in more than a decade. In addition to addressing bugs that date back to when the game was originally released in 2000, patch 2.4 made substantial balance changes to all seven playable classes.

The changelog also included new Horadric Cube recipes, a series of quality of life improvements, and a ranked competitive ladder system for the first season which gets underway in the coming weeks.

Diablo 2: Resurrected was co-developed by Vicarious Visions, known for remakes like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, which was completely absorbed by Blizzard Entertainment earlier in the month. Vicarious Visions has now become Blizzard Albany.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is now available on all major platforms. That includes both previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch.