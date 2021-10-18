Diablo 2: Resurrected Server Issues Will Take Time To Fix

Diablo 2: Resurrected continues to face server outages and crashes which have left many players (and fans) extremely disappointed.

Last week, publisher Blizzard Entertainment provided a lengthy explanation about why its online infrastructure has been suffering since the release of the game. The bottom line being that player-counts have been peaking and “hundreds of thousands of games within tens of minutes” can take quite a toll on the servers.

Blizzard has assured that Diablo 2: Resurrected will be stabilized but which will require some time in nature of how its online infrastructure works. The transparency and assurances have however done little to calm players down as many are now looking to refund their digital copies of the game.

The frustration stems from not only losing progression due to server outages but also being unable to play the game entirely. Diablo 2: Resurrected requires an online authentication in order to play its single-player campaign in offline mode which can prove problematic if the online servers are incapable of doing so. Not to mention that players being locked out of the game which they have just purchased is not something Blizzard wants on any given day.

Diablo 2: Resurrected was released nearly a month back and that too to connectivity and technical issues. It goes without saying that server issues are pretty common for online games as there are hundreds of players trying to log in at the same time on day one. However, with a month gone, day-one players are growing impatient of when they will finally be able to invest long hours into the game without any fear of losing progression or facing random crashes.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The remaster bundles the base game and its Lord of Destruction expansion pack which adds the Assassin and the Druid character classes, a fifth act with Baal as an additional boss, and several new weapons and pieces of armor.