In Diablo 2, you will find many different types of items as you uncover the world. However, many of the looted items that you will find will be Unidentified, and in order to be able to use them, you will have to identify them first. In this guide, we have explained how to identify items in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

How to Identify Items in Diablo 2 Resurrected

In Diablo 2 Resurrected, there are two methods to Identify items. One is by using Scrolls of Identify and the second is through Deckard Chain.

Using Scrolls of Identify

In Diablo 2, Scrolls of Identify allow you to reveal the stats of an unidentified item. They can be obtained as random loot from killing enemies.

Scrolls of Identify are a common drop, so you can easily obtain them by killing different enemies. Once you have a Scroll of Identify, use it on the unidentified item you wish to know the stats of.

These scrolls take up slots in your inventory, so carrying them along with you will be a problem.

However, you can use Tome of Identify to stack 20 Scrolls of Identify to free up inventory space. Scrolls of Identify can also be purchased from magical vendors if you require them in a hurry.

Deckard Cain is Your Man

The second way to identify items is through Deckard Cain. Deckard Cain will have to be rescued in the Search for Cain main story quest.

If you successfully rescue Cain during the quest, you will be able to get items identified for free through him. However, if you fail to rescue him during the quest, he will charge you a fee when you want to get an item identified.

These are the two ways through which you can get your items identified in Diablo 2: Resurrected.