Devil May Cry 5 Qliphoth Roots Boss Guide

In this guide, we will take a look at how to defeat the Qliphoth Boss. This boss is comprised mainly of tentacles which are its roots. There is a core in the center which is the part you will need to focus on. Qliphoth Roots is one of the easier bosses in Devil May Cry 5. Let’s see how to defeat Qliphoth Roots with our combat tips and tricks and turn it into an easy kill

Devil May Cry 5 Qliphoth Roots

Like the previous titles, Devil May Cry 5 features many boss fights and the trend for the difficulty remains the same.

Therefore, the first boss will be a breeze while the second one will get a little tougher and so with each boss fight, the game gets progressively difficult, preparing you for the final clash.

While the bosses get tougher and tougher, so does your equipment. With new things to unlock, you will be able to take out the enemy in style.

However, for the first boss, you will start as Nero with the basic gear, the Red Queen and the Revolver. However, the basic equipment should suffice, especially for the series veterans for this fight. Use the boss tips below to better defeat the easiest boss of DMC 5.

How to Defeat Qliphoth Roots

Qliphoth Roots is kind of like a giant octopus on land. It stays in one position and only attacks with its long tentacles. Therefore, the only thing to keep an eye on is the Tentacle Attack.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Right off the bat, you will notice that one of the sections of its body is a glowing red bubble. Focus on that since it is the only area you can damage. This glowing red bubble is its Core, destroying it will defeat the Boss.

Sometimes the roots may get complicated so, try your best to not get confused by them. For this keep a track of which root you have destroyed.

It is very easy to spot, but if you still do not know what I am talking about, you can use the lock-on button to lock on it. The metal prosthesis is not of much use here, you will be dealing most of the damage with Nero’s sword, the Red Queen.

Use various combos like jumping in the air while attacking or shooting the revolver between attacks to stack up Style Points for a better grade.

You also have to watch out for the creature’s Tentacle Attack. They are very easy to notice and will sway back when they are ready to attack and then they attempt to hit you.

You can easily brush them off but doing a dodge and then continue with your punishment.

Additionally, if you don’t really feel like it, you can always retreat to a safe distance and use the Revolver to inflict deal further damage. The Revolver does not output a significant amount of damage, but if used for a while, the damage adds up and should eventually wipe out the Qliphoth Roots.