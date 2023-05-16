Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Augmentations Guide – Upgrades, Best Augmentations For Stealth, Combat, Hacking

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Augmentations allow you to customize the game’s protagonist Adam Jensen in a variety of ways.

Whether you are inclined towards stealth-based approach, all-in combat approach, or something in-between, these Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Augmentations have something for everyone.

From hacking to takedowns, no falling damage to marking; there are plenty of augmentations at your disposal.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Augmentations Guide

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Augmentations Guide details everything you need to know about these in-game augmentations. I have also provided some tips to help you choose which augmentations are best suited for a variety of playstyles.

Regular Augmentations

Social Enhancer

This basically allows you to monitor an individual during conversations by noting their heartbeat, personality, etc. Those of you who are looking for ideal debates can rely on this one.

Dialectic Enhancer

Allows you to extract information during conversations.

Hacking Capture

You start the game with this augmentation which is required for hacking. Depending upon the playstyle, you can completely ignore hacking. However, if you are looking forward to 100% the game, you definitely need to invest in this one.

Hacking Capture Level 2

This allows you to break into Level 2 security systems.

Hacking Capture Level 3

This allows you to break into Level 3 security systems.

Hacking Capture Level 4

This allows you to break into Level 4 security systems.

Hacking Capture Level 5

This allows you to break into Level 5 security systems.

Camera Domination

This basically allows you to disable security cameras and even redirect them to your advantage. A must-have for stealth playthrough!

Turret Domination

This allows you to disable or take control of turrets. However, if you are going for non-lethal playthrough, you may want to avoid this one.

Robot Domination

This allows you to take control or completely disable robots. Once again, if you are going for non-lethal playthrough, you should avoid them.

Hacking Fortify

This allows you to spend time inside a security system after AI has started a trace. This essentially results in you completing your hack and AI taking a long time to trace you. When it comes to fortifying a node, you should try and wait until the AI has started the trace.

Hacking Fortify 1.1

This slows down tracing against fortified nodes.

Hacking Fortify 1.2

This further slows down tracing against fortified nodes.

Hacking Fortify 1.3

This slows down tracing against fortified nodes.

Hacking Stealth

Hacking Stealth allows you to remain ins stealth and avoid forced out of system in more advanced hacking terminals. You should always prefer it over Hacking Fortify.

Code-Level Rootkit Ver. 1.0

This reduces the chance of detection by 15%.

Regenerative Rootkit Ver. 2.0

This reduces the chance of detection by 30%.

Polymorphic Rootkit Ver. 3.0

This reduces the chance of detection by 45%. It is recommended that you get it during mid-game if you are going to get it at all.

Infolink

There is really no need to invest in these augmentations. They are built-in and always remain online.

Stealth Avatar

This is another built-in augmentation that allows you to see your last known location where enemies spotted you and helps you avoid getting caught.

Retinal Imager

This displays your last known position where enemies spotted you.

Lidar Mark-Tracer

This allows you to trace targets whom you have already spotted. Even if these enemies go behind a wall, you will be able to see them. This is not a must-have, but if you have hard time looking at the mini-map, you can get this.

Base-Grade Mark Antenna

This allows you to trace up to 10 enemies.

Mid-Grade Mark Antenna

This allows you to trace up to 25 enemies.

Hi-Grade Mark Antenna

This allows you to trace up to 40 enemies.

Smart Vision

This basically allows you to see enemies through the walls so that you are able to observe their actions and come up with a plan. It does not matter whether you are on a stealth playthrough or an aggressive one, this is one useful augmentation. However, you should keep track of energy consumption for early augmentations.

Wall-Penetrating Imager

This allows you to spot enemies behind walls and other objects.

Rough Transmitter Tuning

This allows you to spot enemies behind walls and other objects with less energy consumption.

Fine Transmitter Tuning

This allows you to spot enemies behind walls and other objects with even less energy consumption.

Magpie

This allows you to locate useful objects in addition to enemies.

Retinal Prosthesis

This is another built-in augmentation, but also has a secondary augmentation which provides flash resistance.

Retinal HUD

This allows players to see HUD and VR.

Flash Suppressant

This allows players to be immune against light changes from large-scale explosions and grenades.

Wayfinder Radar System

This built-in augmentation allows you to see cameras, drones, turrets, robots, etc. However, this also has secondary augmentation which allows you to see where enemies are, what are they doing, and things like that. Although not mandatory, you can get this mid-game and better plan your movement.

Radar Alarm Timer

This basically shows you the time until an alarm stops.

Topographics

This makes better radar’s display of walls and barriers.

Range Boost

This increases your radar’s range so that you are able to view more area around your character.

Vision Feedback

This allows you to see everything’s field of view on your radar which is massive for avoiding cameras and turrets.

Noise Feedback

This tells you how loud you are while moving so that you can change your pace and avoid unnecessary confrontations.

Sentinel RX Health System

This augmentation allows you to have more HP, regenerate HP faster, and regenerate HP quickly after getting injured. This is ideal for players who do not like stealth.

Civilian Settings Defib

This allows you to regenerate HP.

Medical Settings Defib

This significantly improves your HP regeneration.

Military Settings Defib

This improves HP regeneration rate even more than Medical Settings.

Angiogenesis Protein Therapy

This sets your HP to 100 points.

Synthetic Growth Factors

This sets your HP to 125 points.

Uninhibited Angiogenesis

This sets your HP to 150 points.

Factory Regen Delay

This causes a long delay before HP regeneration begins.

Sentinel Regen Delay

This vastly improves the response time before HP regeneration starts.

Elite Regen Delay

This vastly reduces the time before HP regeneration starts.

Sarif Series and Energy Converter

This is the augmentation that everyone needs to go regardless of playstyle. Almost everything you do in the game requires energy and this augmentation not only provides you with more energy, but also speeds up the regeneration process.

Cautious Recharge Rate

This speeds up the energy recharge rate.

Efficient Recharge Rate

This further speeds up the energy restoration rate.

Peak Recharge Rate

This is possibly the best augmentation as it allows you to have maximum energy recharge speed.

Standard Capacity Biocells

This is your default energy level in the game.

Enhanced Capacity Biocells

This improves your energy level in the game by a small margin.

Ultra-Capacity Biocells

This vastly enhances your energy level in the game – essentially pushing it to maximum possible.

Safe Recharge Delay

This is the default delay after which energy begins to recharge.

Moderate Recharge Delay

This reduces the energy recharge delay by a small margin.

Quick Recharge Delay

This basically allows you to reduce energy recharge delay to as low as possible. If you want to get both this and Peak Recharge Rate, I would recommend getting Peak Recharge Rate first.

Implanted Rebreather

This allows your character to receive less damage from toxic areas and gas grenades at the cost of some energy. Players who like to be careful with their playthrough can leave it entirely.

Chemical Resistance

This automatically prevents from you from gas grenades and toxic areas as long as you have energy to power it up.

Cybernetic Arm Prosthesis

These augmentations allow you to have more inventory space, instant takedowns, toss heavy objects, etc. Depending upon your playstyle, there are multiple augmentations in this line that you can go with.

Punch Through Wall

This allows you to break through damaged walls. However, do note that doing this creates a lot of noise and there is a chance of getting caught.

Instant Takedown

This allows you to instantly knock down or kill almost any target in the game.

Optimized Musculature

This allows you to lift and toss heavy objects which can open up new areas in stealth playthrough.

Carry Capacity: 70 KG

This is your default carrying capacity.

Carry Capacity: 90 KG

As the name suggests, this simply increases your weight carrying capacity.

Carry Capacity: 110 KG

This further increases your weight carrying capacity.

Cybernetic Weapon Handling

This is useless for player going with stealth playthrough. This line of augmentations basically improves recoil, reloading speed, accuracy, and other things like that.

Standard Aim Stability

This is your default accuracy.

Marksman Aim Stability

This enhances your accuracy while using a weapon.

Sharpshooter Aim Stability

This allows you to receive best possible accuracy in the game which is huge for players who like to run and gun in the game.

Factory Recoil Compensation

This is your default recoil in the game.

Drill Recoil Compensation

This reduces recoil by a small margin.

Field Recoil Compensation

This augmentation is really good for those who like to use fully-automatic rifles as it reduces the recoil to its lowest possible state.

Base Reload Speed Dexterity

This is your character’s default reload speed in the game.

Medium Reload Speed Dexterity

This decreases the reload speed of your character by a small amount.

High Reload Speed Dexterity

This allows you to have minimum reload speed in the game. However, do note that this does not make any difference as you can easily reload behind the cover.

Icarus Landing

These augmentations allow you to negate fall damage, get to lower areas faster, and even knock out enemies by falling on them.

Descent Velocity Modulator

This allows you to negate fall damage and knock out enemies he falls upon.

Quicksilver Reflex Booster

This basically allows you takedown multiple enemies at the same time which never gets old. However, you will hardly find a group in the game to test its full effectiveness.

Multiple Takedown

As the name suggests, this allows you to takedown multiple enemies at the same time.

Typhoon

This creates a circle around your character which you can use in order to kill enemies or take away their augmentation. While there are both non-lethal and lethal versions of this augmentation, I highly recommend getting the lethal one.

Lethal Configuration

This allow you to deal lethal damage in an area.

Stun Configuration

This is same as Lethal Configuration, but does not deal any kind of damage.

Munition Loadout Selection

This allows you to choose the type of Typhoon System that you want in a particular situation.

Glass-Shielding Cloaking

This is best for players who heavily rely on stealth. Once acquired, you gain the ability of turning invisible at will. However, do note that this requires a lot of energy so use it with caution.

Discreet Power Processing

This allow you to turn invisible at will.

Improved Cloaking Energy Use

This reduces the energy requirement for turning invisible.

Optimized Cloaking Energy Use

This reduces the energy requirement for turning invisible to its lowest possible value.

Cloaked Takedown Support

This basically allow you to remain invisible during takedowns which is another great augmentation for players who prefer stealth playthrough.

Rhino Dermal Armor

This augmentation is more potent than HP augmentations and make you way too harder to kill. As the game progresses and enemies become more potent, this augmentation becomes a must-have.

Base Reduction Settings

This simply reduces physical damage dealt by enemies.

Improved Reduction Settings

This further increases your damage reduction capabilities.

Mastered Reduction Settings

This allows you to have maximum damage reduction.

Electromagnetic Pulse Shielding

This allows you to negate effects of electricity and EMP weapons in the game. Since EMP becomes very common in late game, you should definitely consider getting this augmentation during the late game.

Cybernetic Leg Prosthesis

This not only allows you to jump as high as possible and also stop all noise made from your movements – an ideal choice for players who like to go with stealth playthrough.

Klipspringer Jump Mod

This allows you to jump as high as it is possible to do so in the game.

Leg Silencers

As the name suggests, this basically allow you to cancel all noise made by your movement at the cost of some energy.

Experimental Augmentations

Projected Energy Propulsion System – P.E.P.S.

This is purely for players who like combat approach in the game. Although there is an option which allow you knock down enemies by throwing them, it creates chaos which is why it is better suited for combat.

Knockback

You can use this in order to stun enemies so that they are unable to fire at you. However, do note that doing so requires moderate energy.

Precision Diode

This allows you to direct the PEPS into a narrow beam which can easily knock out a target.

Remote Hacking

As the title suggests, this basically allows you to remotely hack cameras, turrets, robots, security terminals, etc. and give you stealth approach a whole new meaning.

Environmental Domination

This allows you to locate and hack non-security objects in the game i.e. ledges, ladders, etc.

Security Domination

In addition to non-security objects, this augmentation allows you to hack security objects as well.

Tesla

This is one of the most useful weapons that stealth-based players can utilize. Using Tesla, you can even stun and takedown enemies who are hard to takedown.

Quick-Fire System

This basically allows you to disable one target with Tesla.

Dual-Arc Upgrade

This allows you to mark two targets at the same time.

Quad-Arc Upgrade

As the name suggests, this allow you to mark 4 enemies at the same time.

Arc Distance Upgrade

This doubles up Tesla’s range which is ideal for stealth-based playthrough.

Nanoblade

These blades are fast, hit hard, and deal a ton of damage, but are only suitable for combat playthrough.

Impact Velocity Shot

This allows you to fire a single shot which can impale targets.

Explosive Heat Blade

This allows you to turn your attacks into an AoE blast.

Focus Enhancement

This augmentation is best used in the middle of a heated firefight and allows you to slow down time around you for more accurate shots – kind of like Deadeye from Red Dead Redemption. However, do note that it only lasts while you have energy.

Regulated Nervous System

This utilizes high amount of energy and slows down time around your character.

Icarus Dash

This allows you to dash in any position – forward, backward, sideways, etc. You obviously do not need it much, but it certainly adds a fun aspect to the game.

Dorsal Propulsion Kit

This allows you to dash in any direction at low energy cost.

Charged Dash

This basically allows you to hold your dash and unleash it as soon as you release the button.

Titan

This basically allow you to stand your ground even in the most heated battles at high difficulty settings. There is no need to go with it if you are a stealth-based player.

Subcutis Energy Mod

This reduces all incoming damage at high energy cost.

Facet Cost Reduced

This reduces all incoming damage at medium energy cost.

Facet Cost Optimized

This reduces all incoming damage at minimum possible energy cost.

This is all we have on our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Augmentations Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!