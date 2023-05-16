Deus Ex: Human Revolution Unique XP Books Location Guide

Doctorate is one of the hardest achievements in Deus Ex: Human Revolution. You know why? because it’s a collectible achievement and requires you to collect 29 unique XP books that are scattered throughout the cities you will visit in Deus Ex: Human Revolution and you need to collect all these books in a single playthrough. One of the problems you will face while trying to collect these unique XP Books will be ‘How should you identify that the book you collected is a unique book ?’

During the course of the game, you will find several XP books but the ones that count are those that reward you around 200 XP Scholar Bonus. This is important because you would probably have collected far more than 29 ordinary books by the time you realize that they aren’t rewarding any scholar bonus, which makes this whole activity a pain.

Another thing you should notice is that while all other XP books in Human Revolution can be easily collected, Unique XP books are hard to spot. They can mostly be found behind locked doors, on desks, hidden next to a computer, near dead bodies or hidden on shelves. Following are the Unique XP books you can find in Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Unique XP Books

Sarif HQ

XP E-Book #1 – The Nature of Neuroplasticity

Location. Look for this Unique XP Book on Pritchard’s desk in his office.

XP E-Book #2 – Tyranny of Biology

Location. Search Office 25 that belongs to Mika Pine on the second floor, it is on the same floor as Pritchard’s office. Again, it can be found on office desk. Hack the door or use the code 4145 to get in.

XP E-Book #3 – The Neural Hub: Design for a Next Generation

Location. Look for it in office 27, it is right next to office 25. You can either hack to get in or use the vent from the neighboring office.

Sarif Manufacturing

There are two ebook that you can grab here and you have to grab them before entering the aircraft. Make sure you rescue all the hostages and then speak to the women ‘Josie Thorpe’ and her husband. (Women held by Zeke) Her husband will give you this quest to retrieve these two ebooks.

XP E-Book #4 – Neural Interface Protocols: The PEDOT Revolution

Location. You will encounter an automated turret in the hall. Go to the room at the end of this hall and you should find in under cardboard boxes.

XP E-Book #5 – Artificial Muscles

Location. It is lying on the desk in the left corner of the room in which encounter Zeke. You should get it before you encounter Zeke.

Detroit City (First Visit)

There are total of 6 ebooks that you can find in Detroit and you can find them in any order.

XP E-Book #6

Location. Look for it on the dresser in Jensen’s room, by his bed.

XP E-Book #7

Location. In the Detroit City Police Station morgue, look for it on the coroner’s desk.

XP E-Book #8

Location. It is on the desk of the weapon dealer – Seurat. You can find this XP book on the desk by his bed. You will have to break into his apartment using a Window.

XP E-Book #9

Location. First go to the ‘Downtown Apartments’ area. You should enter it through a locked gate which you can open by entering ‘0002’ pass code. On the second floor, there is a level 5 locked door which you can either hack or enter code 2356 to enter. Inside it is another level 2 door which you can hack or enter code 8221 to enter. You will find XP book is lying by the desk, once you are inside.

XP E-Book #10

Location. Take ‘One Good Turn Deserves Another’ side quest and enter Greg Thorpe’s apartment. Look for the XP Book on cabinet next to his bed.

XP E-Book #11

Location. Look for this XP Book on a barrel inside Derelict Row interior area.

FEMA Camp

XP E-Book #12

Location. Head south from the detention block in the FEMA Camp. You should find a locked room (7984) past the canteen on floor 4. Ebook is lying on the desk inside.

Shanghai City

XP E-Book #13

Location. Look for this XP Book inside The Hive in Bobby Bao’s office which is on the first floor. It’s a restricted area so you will need to use all your stealth to reach there.

XP E-Book #14 – The Use of Neuromuscular Facilitation Systems

Location. Another XP E-book that you can find in The Hive. This time you will need to search Tong’s office that is located in the basement. To get inside, you will need to persuade Tong at the club bar. Make sure you save the game here since it may require multiple attempts.

XP E-Book #15 – Understanding Vision (Part 1)

Location. Before you enter into Van Bruggen’s office, take a left of the main entrance and you will come across a locked room. You can hack this room to reach a unique XP E-book inside that is lying on the kitchen counter. There are two guards on duty here and the room is just behind them.

XP E-Book #16 – Invasive Brain Machine Interfaces

Location. For this XP Book, you need to go to Youzhao District. Go to the Downtown Apartments, climb up the rooftop using the ladders. You will see a rooftop opening, get inside the building on the second floor to the locked room with an NPC working on his computer desk. The ebook is on his computer desk.

XP E-Book #17

Location. From the rooftops of Downtown Apartments, head north into the apartment. There is a women looking over the walkaway, the apartment is beyond where she stands. As you enter this locked apartment, you will notice this XP Book.

XP E-Book #18 – Electrogravitic Technology Applications

Location. Finally, search the Alice Gardens Pods area for XP Book. Go to the second floor, and look for the pod number 143. The ebook is sitting tight on it.

Lower Tai Yong Medical

XP E-Book #19

Location. Take yourself to the highest level of the Pangu and look for this ebook just before you enter into the elevator. You should notice a vent up on the wall – stack the boxes nearby to reach the vent and you should find this ebook next to to a dead body. He died reading, YEAH!

Upper Tai Yong Medical

XP E-Book #20 – Icarus Landing System.” “Better Than Nature?”

Location. Once you cross the electrified floor by turning it off by using the breaker switch that is close by in a cage, you can find this book inside the ventilation grill which is on the left side of the big elevator there. It’s a little deep so dig a little.

XP E-Book #21 – Brain Implants

Location. From Hangar, head to the southwest corner of the security room before you make your escape. This XP book is lying on a desk inside that room. So make sure you get it before you run away.

Picus

XP E-Book #22 – Radical Evolution is a Reality

Location. You will find this XP Book as you escape using the elevator. Take the vent next to hand sculpture and drop down to head into the room in the corner. There is a desk inside that room and the book is lying over it begging you to get her.

XP E-Book #23 – Human Powered Autonomous Energy Reclamation Systems

Location. Go to the broadcasting room that has a turret with it. Before heading down the basement, enter the side room there i.e. the video control booth. You will find this XP Book inside. It’s second floor and you can easily spot the book as you enter the room close to the ventilation grill.

Harvester Hideout

XP E-Book #24 – Healing Thyself: Health Preservation Implants

Location. To get this XP Book, you need to enter the lowest level of the Harvester Hideout and enter the autopsy room which is basically “Operating Area 3” which will come after you cross the world encompassed by the hand sculpture. It’s on a desk.

Detroit (Second Visit)

XP E-Book #25 – Vagus Nerve Stimulators: Repurposing the Technology

Location. Go to the backstage of the Convention Center. You will find the security guards watching TV which makes it easy for you to sneak past them and retrieve this ebook lying in the corner of this room which is besides Taggert’s dressing room.

XP E-Book #26 – Dermal Modification Processes

Location. When you confront Sandoval, Search his desk for this XP Book.

Hengsha Island, China (Lockdown)

The fourth set of story missions are mainly performed here

XP E-Book #27 – Understanding Vision (Part 2)

Location. Go to the LIMB Clinic and go the section of clinic where Augmentations are performed. The XP book is lying on a stand. Get it!

Omega Ranch

This area is a part of the main story mission and it cannot be revisited

XP E-Book #28 – Delgado and the Stimoceiver

Location. Get to the building in which Eric Foss and Nia Colvin are held and go to room G-23. You would need Keycode 5377 to get in. Once you do get the ebook from the desk that is in the southern part of the lab.

XP E-Book #29

Location. Once you have defeated Namir and located Dr. Megan Reed, hack her safe to get the last ebook.

Don’t forget to read our Augmentations guide and Deus Ex: Human Revolution Walkthrough.