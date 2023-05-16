Deus Ex Human Revolution Key Codes And Hacking Passwords

Deus Ex: Human Revolution encourages you to Hack the locked doors and devices to unlock them and get access to whatever you need that’s hidden inside. There is another way to unlock these locked devices and doors in Deus Ex Human Revolution, and that is by using the key codes or passwords for that particular device or door.

You can find these passcodes hidden somewhere in the same level in some hidden areas or on pocket secretaries or in emails in the computers or from some in-game conversations, and input the digits simply and bypass the hacking process. There is a catch though, Hacking results in XP while unlock the doors and devices using passcodes gives you no XP.

Note. If you are interested in devices/locked doors, you should read our Hacking guide to get you started.

Deus Ex Human Revolution Key Codes and Passwords

Below we have combined a list of all the keycodes and passwords you will need across the various locations you visit in Deus Ex.

Key Codes

Sarif Manufacturing Plant

  • Assembly Line 1 Floor 2 Bomb Panel – 1505

Sarif HQ

  • Helipad Storage Security Panel – 8053
  • Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 20 Security Panel – 0123
  • Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 21 Security Panel – 2121
  • Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 22 Security Panel – 5475
  • Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 23 Security Panel – 3716
  • Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 25 Security Panel – 9637
  • Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 27 Security Panel – 4145
  • Sarif Industries Floor 3 Office 30 Security Panel – 0250
  • Sarif Industries Floor 3 Office 31 Security Panel – 1364
  • Sarif Industries Floor 3 Office 32 Security Panel – 9642
  • Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 33 Security Panel – 5475
  • Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 34 Security Panel – 7256

Detroit

  • Detroit City Streets North Security Panel – 0187
  • Detroit City Streets Central Security Panel – 0002
  • Detroit City Streets Central Security Panel – 2928
  • Detroit City Streets Seurat’s Stash Laser Grid Panel – 6542
  • Detroit City Streets Seurat’s Stash Security Panel – 1904
  • Detroit City Streets East Security Panel – 4891
  • Detroit City Streets East Security Panel – 1966
  • Detroit City Streets Southeast Security Panel – 5551
  • Detroit City Streets Southwest Security Panel – 8982
  • Detroit City Streets Southwest Security Panel – 4626
  • Detroit Sewers Security Panel – 0110
  • Detroit Sewers Laser Grid Panel – 8218
  • Detroit City Sewers Bomb Panel – 0000
  • Detroit City Sewers Security Panel – 2599
  • Detroit City Sewers Security Panel – 2599
  • Detroit Police Station Security Panel – 1966
  • Brent Radford storage unit Safe – 4062
  • Near the basketball Court Security Panel – 1904

Downtown Apartments

  • Jensen’s Apartment Safe Panel – 5375
  • Apartment 2 Floor 1 Security Panel – 0911
  • Apartment 2 Floor 1 Safe Panel – 0739
  • Apartment 2 Floor 2 Security Panel – 3733
  • Apartment 3 Basement 1 Security Panel – 8974
  • Apartment 3 Floor 1 Security Panel – 1029
  • Apartment 3 Floor 1 Security Panel – 1077
  • Apartment 3 Floor 1 Safe Panel – 1031
  • Apartment 3 Floor 2 Security Panel – 2356
  • Apartment 3 Floor 2 Security Panel – 3663
  • Apartment 3 Floor 2 Security Panel – 8221
  • Apartment 4 Floor 3 Security Panel – 1948
  • Apartment 4 Floor 3 Security Panel – 7767
  • Seurat’s Safe Code Safe Panel – 1860
  • Apartment 1 Floor 4 Security Panel – 3733
  • Apartment 1 Floor 2 Security Panel – 4543

Detroit Derelict Row

  • Derelect Row Floor 1 Security Panel – 5962
  • Derelect Row Floor 1 Security Panel – 3290
  • Derelect Row Floor 3 Safe Panel – 5463

Detroit Police Department

  • Basement 1 Laser Grid Panel – 7366
  • Basement 1 Laser Grid Panel – 7366
  • Basement 1 Security Panel – 2599
  • Basement 1 Security Panel – 9212
  • Floor 1 Security Panel – 1856
  • Floor 1 Security Panel – 4816
  • Floor 2 Security Panel – 1710
  • Floor 2 Security Panel – 2419
  • Floor 2 Security Panel – 7668
  • Floor 3 Security Panel – 3727
  • Floor 3 Security Panel – 2231
  • Floor 3 Security Panel – 6065
  • Evidence Safe, Safe Panel – 7196

Fema Base

  • Fema Interior Basement 4 Security Panel – 7984
  • Fema Interior Basement 4 Security Panel – 7984
  • Fema Interior Basement 4 Security Panel – 7984
  • Fema Interior Basement 4 Laser Grid Panel – 7984
  • Fema Yard Floor 1 Security Panel – 7984
  • Fema Yard Floor 1 Laser Grid Panel – 7984
  • Fema Yard Floor 1 Laser Grid Panel – 7984
  • Boss Fight Room Storage room – 3971

Hengsha

  • Hengsha Streets West Safe Panel – 3444
  • Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 1339
  • Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 1379
  • Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 1381
  • Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 7845
  • Lower Hengsha Streets South Security Panel – 5377
  • Safe inside Garage Safe Panel – 0942
  • Safe inside Garage safe Panel 9846

Alice Garden Pods

  • Reception Door Security Panel – 3824
  • Reception Safe Safe Panel – 3785

Old Noodle Factory

  • Barracks Security Panel – 7029

Hengsha Streets, Kuaigen District

  • Shop safe Floor 2 Safe Panel – 1981
  • Garage floor 2 Security Panel – 1981
  • Garage Floor 3 Security Panel – 1616
  • Garage Floor 2 Security Panel – 2605

The Hive

  • Restricted Door Security Panel – 9846
  • Malik’s Terminal Security Panel – 1080
  • Restricted Door Security Panel – 1540
  • Basement Door Security Panel – 0415
  • The hive basement Security Panel – 0023
  • Security Room safe Safe Panel – 8953
  • Restricted Door Security Panel – 6009

Hung Hua Hotel

  • Hung Hua Manager’s Office Safe Panel – 7657
  • Hotel Room Security Panel – 6969

Hengsha Streets, Youzhao District

  • Iron Gates Security Panel – 1800
  • Butcher Shop Safe, Safe Panel – 0253
  • Butcher Shop Safe, Safe Panel – 0254
  • Garage security Panel – 3606
  • Garage security Panel – 1011
  • Garage security Panel – 8110
  • Dedicated Terminal 1 Security Panel – 6118
  • Dedicated Terminal 2 Security Panel – 1417
  • Dedicated Terminal 3 Security Panel – 7419
  • Lee’s Apartment Security Panel – 1234
  • Harvester Hideout Security Panel – 1800

Hengsha Streets, Jiu Schichang District

  • Garage Security Panel – 1618
  • Garage Security Panel – 6830
  • Safe in Garage Safe Panel – 9900

Hengsha Court Gardens

  • Floor 2 Apartment Security Panel – 4078
  • Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0250
  • Floor 2 Apartment security Panel – 3634
  • Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0251
  • Floor 2 Apartment Security Panel – 5399
  • Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0255
  • Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0257
  • Floor 2 apartment Safe Panel – 4413

Hengsha Downtown

  • Apartment Building 1 Security Panel – 5870
  • Apartment Building 2 Security Panel – 7661
  • Apartment Building 3 Security Panel – 5177
  • Floor 3 Apartment Security Panel – 4951
  • Floor 3 Apartment Security Panel – 1691
  • Safe in Apartment Safe Panel – 0259
  • Hong Lee’s Apartment Security Panel – 1234
  • Floor 3 access Security Panel – 1222

Hengsha Interiors

  • Hung Hua Hotel Safe Panel – 7657
  • The Hive Safe Panel – 8953
  • The Hive Security Panel – 0415
  • Alice Garden Pods Floor 1 Security Panel – 3785
  • Alice Garden Pods Floor 1 Security Panel – 3824

Tai Yong Medical

  • First Locked Door Security Panel – 6631
  • Storage Area Security Panel – 0821
  • Storage Area Security Panel – 4865
  • Storage Area Security Panel – 5720
  • Pool Security Panel – 7934
  • Pool Laser Grid Panel – 9409
  • Storage Security Panel – 3240
  • Storage Security Panel – 1384
  • Floor 1 Security Panel – 4713
  • Floor 1 Security Office Security Panel – 4157
  • Floor 1 Lab Security Panel – 9531
  • Floor 2 Lab B-2 Security Panel – 1144
  • Floor 3 Server Room Security Panel – 8770
  • Floor 3 Laser Grid Panel – 5126
  • Floor 3 Laser Grid Panel – 2459
  • Floor 3 Laser Grid Panel – 9762
  • Data Core Room Security Panel – 0703
  • Floor 4 Archive Security Panel – 7168
  • Floor 4 Security Panel – 3090
  • Floor 4 Security Panel – 2967
  • Floor 4 Security Panel – 6906
  • Penthouse Safe Panel – 0117

Picus

  • Helipad Storage Security Panel – 6017
  • Server Room Security Panel – 8825
  • Production Room Security Panel – 6487
  • News Room Security Panel – 1113
  • Restricted Area Security Panel – 2999
  • Restricted Area Floor 1 Security Panel – 1006
  • Restricted Area Floor 1 Security Panel – 0101
  • Restricted Area Floor 1 Security Panel – 0068
  • Restricted Area Floor 3 Security Panel – 1980
  • Data Storage Security Panel – 8021
  • Boss Fight Room Security Panel – 5945

Harvester Territory

  • Harvester Territory Basement 2 Safe Panel – 7920
  • Harvester Territory Basement 2 Safe Panel – 7920
  • Cell Basement 1 Security Panel – 6969
  • Staircase access Floor 1 Security Panel – 2605
  • Staircase access Basement 1 Security Panel – 0204

Hengsha Seaport

  • Storage A – 7785
  • Storage B – 5895
  • Storage C – 3343
  • Maintenance floor north Security Panel – 6387
  • Maintenance floor east Security Panel – 4265
  • Seaport Floor 1 Security Panel – 7785
  • Seaport Floor 2 Security Panel – 4589
  • Seaport Floor 3 Security Panel – 3295
  • Warehouse Office Security Panel – 3295
  • Warehouse Reception Security Panel – 4589

Omega Ranch

  • Storage room Floor 1 Security Panel – 1605
  • Omega Floor 1 Laser Grid Panel – 2535
  • Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 2410
  • Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 1385
  • Omega Floor 1 Armory Security Panel – 9492
  • Omega Floor 1 Courtyard Laser Grid Panel – 7377
  • Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 9992
  • Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 0111
  • Omega Floor 2 Security Panel – 1504
  • Omega Floor 2 security Panel – 2021
  • Omega Floor 2 Security Panel – 1504
  • Omega Floor 2 Security Panel – 5377
  • Omega Floor 2 Laser Grid Panel – 5392
  • Megan Reed’s Office Safe Panel – 9273

Panchaea

  • Landing Pad Security Panel – 1234
  • Floor 1 entry Security Panel – 9758
  • Port of Entry Security Panel – 7153
  • Panchaea Machinery Security Panel – 9823
  • Panchaea Machinery Security Panel – 9823
  • Panchaea Tower Security Panel – 8024
  • Panchaea Tower Floor 2 Security Panel – 1114
  • Ring Section Floor 2 Security Panel – 6667
  • Ring Section Basement Security Panel – 8822
  • Hyron Project Security Panel – 2012

Hei Zhen Zhu

  • The Brig Security Panel – 0451
  • D-02 H1 Security Panel – 7331
  • D-02 H1 Security Panel – 3713
  • CMPT-01 D-01 Security Panel – 1923
  • H1-01 D-01 Laser Grid Panel – 4867
  • Bridge Balcony Deck Security Panel – 1284
  • Deck Gate Security Panel – 0266
  • CMPT-02 B-01 Security Panel – 6782
  • CIC Laser Grid Panel – 8790
  • B-01 D-01 CMPT-04 Security Panel – 1094
  • Cargo Hold 2, Deck 1 & 2 Laser Grid Panel – 9173
  • H-02 D-02 Laser Grid Panel – 6834
  • Loading Bay 2 Security Panel – 8078
  • Storage room Security Panel – 8193

Rifleman Bank Station

  • Loading Bay 1 Laser Grid Station – 7897
  • Loading Bay 2 Security Panel – 7736
  • Admin Cable Duct Access Security Panel – 5768
  • Laser Grid Control Laser Grid Panel – 1355
  • Logistics Security Panel – 1001
  • Communications Security Security Panel – 1550
  • Loading Bay 2 Security Panel – 8078
  • Special Operations Security Panel – 7070
  • Detention Camp Laser Grid Panel – 2009
  • Netanya Keitner Security Panel – 0212
  • Pieter Burke Security Panel – 6325
  • Loading Bay 3 Security Panel – 5359
  • Quinn’s Safe Safe Panel – 1007
  • Quinn’s Safe Safe Panel – 3339

Computer Passwords

Here are the passwords to every security terminal you will come across in Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Sarif HQ

Terminal – Sarif Industries F2
Username: fpritchard
Password: nuclearsnke

Terminal – Sarif Industries F3
Username: tbruger
Password: eclipse

Terminal – Sarif Industries F3
Username: ajenson
Password: mandrake

Terminal – Sarif’s Office
Username: amargoulis
Password: gsspgirl

Security Terminal – Factoring Lans F1
Username: doutchman
Password: windmill

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: fmarchand
Password: factotum

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: gthorpe
Password: hydro

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: rmccauf
Password: hvywethr

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: sgrimes
Password: ovid

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: tcaldwell
Password: talon

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: mross
Password: lions

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: fbrooks
Password: tipple

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: vclark
Password: tigers

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: cparker
Password: zinc

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: mlatona
Password: redwings

Terminal – Admin F2
Username: jthorpe
Password: hydra

Security Terminal – Factoring Labs F1
Username: doutchman
Password: windmill

Terminal – Sarif’s Office
Username: amargoulis
Password: gsspgirl

Terminal – Sarif’s Office
Username: dsarif
Password: frneticpy

Detroit

Terminal – Jenson’s Apartment Lobby
Username: sterhorst
Password: queenbee

Terminal – North apartment F1
Username: lvale
Password: valeoftears

Terminal – North Apartment F2
Username: startz
Password: ztarts

Terminal – East Apartment F2
Username: rmarley
Password: redemption

Terminal – Apartment 3 F2
Username: docta
Password: atcod

Terminal – Apartment 3 F1
Username: omalley
Password: trojan

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: bsterling
Password: investor

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: pdick
Password: lectrolam

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: jballard
Password: solempire

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: jchampagne
Password: grimster

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: wgibson
Password: baronnull

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: rdeckard
Password: unicorn

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: hellison
Password: cordwainer

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: bbethke
Password: maverick

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: pcadigan
Password: desprit

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: mfrezell
Password: liezerf

Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: whass
Password: catharsis

Terminal – Police Department F2
Username: fnicefield
Password: patriotism

Terminal – Police Department F2
Username: cleboeuf
Password: dasteer

Terminal – Police Department F2
Username: rpenn
Password: apophenion

Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: cwagner
Password: fuckface

Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: fmccann
Password: solanum

Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: jalexander
Password: basileus

Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: bgum
Password: justicar

Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: guest
Password: password1

Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: amurphy
Password: thighgun

Feme Camp

Terminal – Fema Yard F1
Username: wks0012
Password: ntlec59

Terminal – Fema Yard F1
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub

Security Terminal – Fema Interior B1
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub

Terminal – Fema Interior B1
Username: wks0010
Password: usprokt

Terminal – Fema Interior B1
Username: lbarret
Password: bullskull

Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub

Security Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub

Security Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub

Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: wks2011
Password: crrctions

Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: wks3021
Password: hmldsec1

Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: wks4145
Password: hmldsec2

Hengsha

Security Terminal – Hung Hua Hotel
Username: msuen
Password: oleander

Terminal – Alice Gardens Pod 1
Username: asgarden
Password: rbbthole

Terminal – The Hive
Username: bbao
Password: vanguard

Security Terminal – The Hive
Username: wbees
Password: paperfan

Terminal – Lee’s Apartment
Username: mastaplaya69
Password: tigolebitties

Terminal – Hengsha Court Gardens
Username: windmill
Password: brngchrm

Tay Zong Medical

Security Terminal – Pool
Username: poolrm
Password: pelagic

Terminal – F1
Username: lgeng
Password: gehong

Security Terminal – F3
Username: zarvlad
Password: muonrule

Terminal – F3
Username: rkumar
Password: outback

Terminal – F4
Username: nemuni
Password: ironfist

Terminal – F4
Username: tymmf
Password: ebrain

Terminal – F4
Username: gengl
Password: pangutym

Picus

Terminal – F3
Username: mwells
Password: lavadome

Terminal – F3
Username: jricard
Password: macro

Terminal – F3
Username: atresman
Password: skylark

Terminal – F3
Username: sbernard
Password: dumbass

Terminal – F6
Username: jkenney
Password: montroyal

Terminal – F6
Username: dgassner
Password: oneida

Security Terminal – Restricted Area F1
Username: pcorbo
Password: spitfire

Terminal – Restricted Area F1
Username: bshupper
Password: widget

Terminal – Restricted Area F1
Username: jchapman
Password: diode

Security Terminal – Restricted Area F1
Username: jchapman
Password: diode

Terminal – Restricted Area F2
Username: emasse
Password: moufette

Terminal – Restricted Area F2
Username: bnorthco
Password: sterling

Terminal – Restricted Area F3
Username: ltodd
Password: titom

Detroit Convention Center

Terminal – F3
Username: wtaggart
Password: marjorie

Harvester

Terminal – Territory B1
Username: zhengl
Password: hirollr

Terminal – Territory B2
Username: ttong
Password: mirrshds

Hengsha Seaport

Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: prmtr01
Password: collosus

Terminal – Seaport F3
Username: jwang
Password: mainman

Terminal – Seaport F3
Username: jtam
Password: jasper

Terminal – Seaport F3
Username: fding
Password: steamshp

Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portsecure1
Password: guardian

Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portsecure2
Password: defender

Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portsecure3
Password: sentinel

Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portsecure4
Password: praetorian

Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portscure5
Password: Protector

Omega Ranch

Security Terminal – F1
Username: dfalk
Password: topfrag

Terminal – F1
Username: eblake
Password: hndstuth

Terminal – F1
Username: dabblett
Password: hmonastic

Terminal – F1
Username: ogomez
Password: techsmex

Terminal – F1
Username: lmorano
Password: morpheus

Terminal – F2
Username: aoconnor
Password: keppler

Security Terminal – F2
Username: pwalts
Password: ruckus

Panchaea

Security Terminal – Port of Entry
Username: kathys
Password: mssinghme

Terminal – Landing Pad
Username: amelie
Password: lstforever

Terminal – Hyron Project
Username: hualing
Password: iwntlove

Terminal – Hyron Project
Username: daiyu
Password: frgottn

Terminal – Hyron Project
Username: marilyn
Password: yyyyyy

Tower – Hyron Project
Username: isabella
Password: rhemmberme

The Missing Link

Terminal – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC
Username: OPSEC-Hub_11
Password: 9g11vj4m

Security Terminal – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC
Username: OPSEC-Hub_CIC
Password: a12e11bk

Security Terminal – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC
Username: OPSEC-HUB_08
Password: er8t38gj

Computer – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC
Username: HZZCIC_CMD01
Password: fj844t

Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Bay 1
Username: OPSEC_LDNG_01
Password: gh2477j1

Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Bay 1
Username: OPSEC_LDNG_02
Password: fjh235as

Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Tower
Username: SILOBCONTROL
Password: 8EFEHLIST

Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Tower
Username: DetSiloB
Password: blindeye

Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station
Username: OPSEC_LDNG_03
Password: l4stst4and

Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Underwater Facility
Username: tkavanagh
Password: sgsulpkt

Terminal – Garvin’s Quinn’s PC
Username: Hammer
Password: sickle

Security Terminal – Upper Loading Bay 2
Username: pnncl_sprnt
Password: crash911

Computer – Sepcial Operations
Username: JWHITE
Password: btlcker

Computer – Army Ops
Username: DCOVERLEY
Password: pianosa

Computer – Pieter Burke – Spec Ops
Username: pburke
Password: theogony313

Computer – Netanya Keitner – Base Ops
Username: nkeitner
Password: noam

Computer – Tyler Kline
Username: tkline
Password: phr3ak3r

Computer – Milo Binder
Username: mbinder
Password: catchthis

Computer – Myron Goldman
Username: mgoldman
Password: blckp8nt

Computer – Interrogation Wing
Username: btwks025
Password: nomotears

For more help on Deus Ex Human Revolution read our Walkthrough, Augmentations guide, and Unique XP Books locations guide.

