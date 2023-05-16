Deus Ex Human Revolution Key Codes And Hacking Passwords

Deus Ex: Human Revolution encourages you to Hack the locked doors and devices to unlock them and get access to whatever you need that’s hidden inside. There is another way to unlock these locked devices and doors in Deus Ex Human Revolution, and that is by using the key codes or passwords for that particular device or door.
You can find these passcodes hidden somewhere in the same level in some hidden areas or on pocket secretaries or in emails in the computers or from some in-game conversations, and input the digits simply and bypass the hacking process. There is a catch though, Hacking results in XP while unlock the doors and devices using passcodes gives you no XP.
Note. If you are interested in devices/locked doors, you should read our Hacking guide to get you started.
Deus Ex Human Revolution Key Codes and Passwords
Below we have combined a list of all the keycodes and passwords you will need across the various locations you visit in Deus Ex.
Key Codes
Sarif Manufacturing Plant
- Assembly Line 1 Floor 2 Bomb Panel – 1505
Sarif HQ
- Helipad Storage Security Panel – 8053
- Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 20 Security Panel – 0123
- Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 21 Security Panel – 2121
- Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 22 Security Panel – 5475
- Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 23 Security Panel – 3716
- Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 25 Security Panel – 9637
- Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 27 Security Panel – 4145
- Sarif Industries Floor 3 Office 30 Security Panel – 0250
- Sarif Industries Floor 3 Office 31 Security Panel – 1364
- Sarif Industries Floor 3 Office 32 Security Panel – 9642
- Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 33 Security Panel – 5475
- Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 34 Security Panel – 7256
Detroit
- Detroit City Streets North Security Panel – 0187
- Detroit City Streets Central Security Panel – 0002
- Detroit City Streets Central Security Panel – 2928
- Detroit City Streets Seurat’s Stash Laser Grid Panel – 6542
- Detroit City Streets Seurat’s Stash Security Panel – 1904
- Detroit City Streets East Security Panel – 4891
- Detroit City Streets East Security Panel – 1966
- Detroit City Streets Southeast Security Panel – 5551
- Detroit City Streets Southwest Security Panel – 8982
- Detroit City Streets Southwest Security Panel – 4626
- Detroit Sewers Security Panel – 0110
- Detroit Sewers Laser Grid Panel – 8218
- Detroit City Sewers Bomb Panel – 0000
- Detroit City Sewers Security Panel – 2599
- Detroit Police Station Security Panel – 1966
- Brent Radford storage unit Safe – 4062
- Near the basketball Court Security Panel – 1904
Downtown Apartments
- Jensen’s Apartment Safe Panel – 5375
- Apartment 2 Floor 1 Security Panel – 0911
- Apartment 2 Floor 1 Safe Panel – 0739
- Apartment 2 Floor 2 Security Panel – 3733
- Apartment 3 Basement 1 Security Panel – 8974
- Apartment 3 Floor 1 Security Panel – 1029
- Apartment 3 Floor 1 Security Panel – 1077
- Apartment 3 Floor 1 Safe Panel – 1031
- Apartment 3 Floor 2 Security Panel – 2356
- Apartment 3 Floor 2 Security Panel – 3663
- Apartment 3 Floor 2 Security Panel – 8221
- Apartment 4 Floor 3 Security Panel – 1948
- Apartment 4 Floor 3 Security Panel – 7767
- Seurat’s Safe Code Safe Panel – 1860
- Apartment 1 Floor 4 Security Panel – 3733
- Apartment 1 Floor 2 Security Panel – 4543
Detroit Derelict Row
- Derelect Row Floor 1 Security Panel – 5962
- Derelect Row Floor 1 Security Panel – 3290
- Derelect Row Floor 3 Safe Panel – 5463
Detroit Police Department
- Basement 1 Laser Grid Panel – 7366
- Basement 1 Security Panel – 2599
- Basement 1 Security Panel – 9212
- Floor 1 Security Panel – 1856
- Floor 1 Security Panel – 4816
- Floor 2 Security Panel – 1710
- Floor 2 Security Panel – 2419
- Floor 2 Security Panel – 7668
- Floor 3 Security Panel – 3727
- Floor 3 Security Panel – 2231
- Floor 3 Security Panel – 6065
- Evidence Safe, Safe Panel – 7196
Fema Base
- Fema Interior Basement 4 Security Panel – 7984
- Fema Interior Basement 4 Laser Grid Panel – 7984
- Fema Yard Floor 1 Security Panel – 7984
- Boss Fight Room Storage room – 3971
Hengsha
- Hengsha Streets West Safe Panel – 3444
- Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 1339
- Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 1379
- Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 1381
- Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 7845
- Lower Hengsha Streets South Security Panel – 5377
- Safe inside Garage Safe Panel – 0942
- Safe inside Garage safe Panel 9846
Alice Garden Pods
- Reception Door Security Panel – 3824
- Reception Safe Safe Panel – 3785
Old Noodle Factory
- Barracks Security Panel – 7029
Hengsha Streets, Kuaigen District
- Shop safe Floor 2 Safe Panel – 1981
- Garage floor 2 Security Panel – 1981
- Garage Floor 3 Security Panel – 1616
- Garage Floor 2 Security Panel – 2605
The Hive
- Restricted Door Security Panel – 9846
- Malik’s Terminal Security Panel – 1080
- Restricted Door Security Panel – 1540
- Basement Door Security Panel – 0415
- The hive basement Security Panel – 0023
- Security Room safe Safe Panel – 8953
- Restricted Door Security Panel – 6009
Hung Hua Hotel
- Hung Hua Manager’s Office Safe Panel – 7657
- Hotel Room Security Panel – 6969
Hengsha Streets, Youzhao District
- Iron Gates Security Panel – 1800
- Butcher Shop Safe, Safe Panel – 0253
- Butcher Shop Safe, Safe Panel – 0254
- Garage security Panel – 3606
- Garage security Panel – 1011
- Garage security Panel – 8110
- Dedicated Terminal 1 Security Panel – 6118
- Dedicated Terminal 2 Security Panel – 1417
- Dedicated Terminal 3 Security Panel – 7419
- Lee’s Apartment Security Panel – 1234
- Harvester Hideout Security Panel – 1800
Hengsha Streets, Jiu Schichang District
- Garage Security Panel – 1618
- Garage Security Panel – 6830
- Safe in Garage Safe Panel – 9900
Hengsha Court Gardens
- Floor 2 Apartment Security Panel – 4078
- Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0250
- Floor 2 Apartment security Panel – 3634
- Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0251
- Floor 2 Apartment Security Panel – 5399
- Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0255
- Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0257
- Floor 2 apartment Safe Panel – 4413
Hengsha Downtown
- Apartment Building 1 Security Panel – 5870
- Apartment Building 2 Security Panel – 7661
- Apartment Building 3 Security Panel – 5177
- Floor 3 Apartment Security Panel – 4951
- Floor 3 Apartment Security Panel – 1691
- Safe in Apartment Safe Panel – 0259
- Hong Lee’s Apartment Security Panel – 1234
- Floor 3 access Security Panel – 1222
Hengsha Interiors
- Hung Hua Hotel Safe Panel – 7657
- The Hive Safe Panel – 8953
- The Hive Security Panel – 0415
- Alice Garden Pods Floor 1 Security Panel – 3785
- Alice Garden Pods Floor 1 Security Panel – 3824
Tai Yong Medical
- First Locked Door Security Panel – 6631
- Storage Area Security Panel – 0821
- Storage Area Security Panel – 4865
- Storage Area Security Panel – 5720
- Pool Security Panel – 7934
- Pool Laser Grid Panel – 9409
- Storage Security Panel – 3240
- Storage Security Panel – 1384
- Floor 1 Security Panel – 4713
- Floor 1 Security Office Security Panel – 4157
- Floor 1 Lab Security Panel – 9531
- Floor 2 Lab B-2 Security Panel – 1144
- Floor 3 Server Room Security Panel – 8770
- Floor 3 Laser Grid Panel – 5126
- Floor 3 Laser Grid Panel – 2459
- Floor 3 Laser Grid Panel – 9762
- Data Core Room Security Panel – 0703
- Floor 4 Archive Security Panel – 7168
- Floor 4 Security Panel – 3090
- Floor 4 Security Panel – 2967
- Floor 4 Security Panel – 6906
- Penthouse Safe Panel – 0117
Picus
- Helipad Storage Security Panel – 6017
- Server Room Security Panel – 8825
- Production Room Security Panel – 6487
- News Room Security Panel – 1113
- Restricted Area Security Panel – 2999
- Restricted Area Floor 1 Security Panel – 1006
- Restricted Area Floor 1 Security Panel – 0101
- Restricted Area Floor 1 Security Panel – 0068
- Restricted Area Floor 3 Security Panel – 1980
- Data Storage Security Panel – 8021
- Boss Fight Room Security Panel – 5945
Harvester Territory
- Harvester Territory Basement 2 Safe Panel – 7920
- Cell Basement 1 Security Panel – 6969
- Staircase access Floor 1 Security Panel – 2605
- Staircase access Basement 1 Security Panel – 0204
Hengsha Seaport
- Storage A – 7785
- Storage B – 5895
- Storage C – 3343
- Maintenance floor north Security Panel – 6387
- Maintenance floor east Security Panel – 4265
- Seaport Floor 1 Security Panel – 7785
- Seaport Floor 2 Security Panel – 4589
- Seaport Floor 3 Security Panel – 3295
- Warehouse Office Security Panel – 3295
- Warehouse Reception Security Panel – 4589
Omega Ranch
- Storage room Floor 1 Security Panel – 1605
- Omega Floor 1 Laser Grid Panel – 2535
- Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 2410
- Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 1385
- Omega Floor 1 Armory Security Panel – 9492
- Omega Floor 1 Courtyard Laser Grid Panel – 7377
- Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 9992
- Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 0111
- Omega Floor 2 Security Panel – 1504
- Omega Floor 2 security Panel – 2021
- Omega Floor 2 Security Panel – 1504
- Omega Floor 2 Security Panel – 5377
- Omega Floor 2 Laser Grid Panel – 5392
- Megan Reed’s Office Safe Panel – 9273
Panchaea
- Landing Pad Security Panel – 1234
- Floor 1 entry Security Panel – 9758
- Port of Entry Security Panel – 7153
- Panchaea Machinery Security Panel – 9823
- Panchaea Tower Security Panel – 8024
- Panchaea Tower Floor 2 Security Panel – 1114
- Ring Section Floor 2 Security Panel – 6667
- Ring Section Basement Security Panel – 8822
- Hyron Project Security Panel – 2012
Hei Zhen Zhu
- The Brig Security Panel – 0451
- D-02 H1 Security Panel – 7331
- D-02 H1 Security Panel – 3713
- CMPT-01 D-01 Security Panel – 1923
- H1-01 D-01 Laser Grid Panel – 4867
- Bridge Balcony Deck Security Panel – 1284
- Deck Gate Security Panel – 0266
- CMPT-02 B-01 Security Panel – 6782
- CIC Laser Grid Panel – 8790
- B-01 D-01 CMPT-04 Security Panel – 1094
- Cargo Hold 2, Deck 1 & 2 Laser Grid Panel – 9173
- H-02 D-02 Laser Grid Panel – 6834
- Loading Bay 2 Security Panel – 8078
- Storage room Security Panel – 8193
Rifleman Bank Station
- Loading Bay 1 Laser Grid Station – 7897
- Loading Bay 2 Security Panel – 7736
- Admin Cable Duct Access Security Panel – 5768
- Laser Grid Control Laser Grid Panel – 1355
- Logistics Security Panel – 1001
- Communications Security Security Panel – 1550
- Loading Bay 2 Security Panel – 8078
- Special Operations Security Panel – 7070
- Detention Camp Laser Grid Panel – 2009
- Netanya Keitner Security Panel – 0212
- Pieter Burke Security Panel – 6325
- Loading Bay 3 Security Panel – 5359
- Quinn’s Safe Safe Panel – 1007
- Quinn’s Safe Safe Panel – 3339
Computer Passwords
Here are the passwords to every security terminal you will come across in Deus Ex: Human Revolution.
Sarif HQ
Terminal – Sarif Industries F2
Username: fpritchard
Password: nuclearsnke
Terminal – Sarif Industries F3
Username: tbruger
Password: eclipse
Terminal – Sarif Industries F3
Username: ajenson
Password: mandrake
Terminal – Sarif’s Office
Username: amargoulis
Password: gsspgirl
Security Terminal – Factoring Lans F1
Username: doutchman
Password: windmill
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: fmarchand
Password: factotum
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: gthorpe
Password: hydro
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: rmccauf
Password: hvywethr
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: sgrimes
Password: ovid
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: tcaldwell
Password: talon
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: mross
Password: lions
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: fbrooks
Password: tipple
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: vclark
Password: tigers
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: cparker
Password: zinc
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: mlatona
Password: redwings
Terminal – Admin F2
Username: jthorpe
Password: hydra
Security Terminal – Factoring Labs F1
Username: doutchman
Password: windmill
Terminal – Sarif’s Office
Username: amargoulis
Password: gsspgirl
Terminal – Sarif’s Office
Username: dsarif
Password: frneticpy
Detroit
Terminal – Jenson’s Apartment Lobby
Username: sterhorst
Password: queenbee
Terminal – North apartment F1
Username: lvale
Password: valeoftears
Terminal – North Apartment F2
Username: startz
Password: ztarts
Terminal – East Apartment F2
Username: rmarley
Password: redemption
Terminal – Apartment 3 F2
Username: docta
Password: atcod
Terminal – Apartment 3 F1
Username: omalley
Password: trojan
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: bsterling
Password: investor
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: pdick
Password: lectrolam
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: jballard
Password: solempire
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: jchampagne
Password: grimster
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: wgibson
Password: baronnull
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: rdeckard
Password: unicorn
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: hellison
Password: cordwainer
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: bbethke
Password: maverick
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: pcadigan
Password: desprit
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: mfrezell
Password: liezerf
Terminal – Police Department F1
Username: whass
Password: catharsis
Terminal – Police Department F2
Username: fnicefield
Password: patriotism
Terminal – Police Department F2
Username: cleboeuf
Password: dasteer
Terminal – Police Department F2
Username: rpenn
Password: apophenion
Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: cwagner
Password: fuckface
Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: fmccann
Password: solanum
Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: jalexander
Password: basileus
Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: bgum
Password: justicar
Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: guest
Password: password1
Terminal – Police Department F3
Username: amurphy
Password: thighgun
Feme Camp
Terminal – Fema Yard F1
Username: wks0012
Password: ntlec59
Terminal – Fema Yard F1
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub
Security Terminal – Fema Interior B1
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub
Terminal – Fema Interior B1
Username: wks0010
Password: usprokt
Terminal – Fema Interior B1
Username: lbarret
Password: bullskull
Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub
Security Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub
Security Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: spaxxor
Password: neuralhub
Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: wks2011
Password: crrctions
Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: wks3021
Password: hmldsec1
Terminal – Fema Interior B3
Username: wks4145
Password: hmldsec2
Hengsha
Security Terminal – Hung Hua Hotel
Username: msuen
Password: oleander
Terminal – Alice Gardens Pod 1
Username: asgarden
Password: rbbthole
Terminal – The Hive
Username: bbao
Password: vanguard
Security Terminal – The Hive
Username: wbees
Password: paperfan
Terminal – Lee’s Apartment
Username: mastaplaya69
Password: tigolebitties
Terminal – Hengsha Court Gardens
Username: windmill
Password: brngchrm
Tay Zong Medical
Security Terminal – Pool
Username: poolrm
Password: pelagic
Terminal – F1
Username: lgeng
Password: gehong
Security Terminal – F3
Username: zarvlad
Password: muonrule
Terminal – F3
Username: rkumar
Password: outback
Terminal – F4
Username: nemuni
Password: ironfist
Terminal – F4
Username: tymmf
Password: ebrain
Terminal – F4
Username: gengl
Password: pangutym
Picus
Terminal – F3
Username: mwells
Password: lavadome
Terminal – F3
Username: jricard
Password: macro
Terminal – F3
Username: atresman
Password: skylark
Terminal – F3
Username: sbernard
Password: dumbass
Terminal – F6
Username: jkenney
Password: montroyal
Terminal – F6
Username: dgassner
Password: oneida
Security Terminal – Restricted Area F1
Username: pcorbo
Password: spitfire
Terminal – Restricted Area F1
Username: bshupper
Password: widget
Terminal – Restricted Area F1
Username: jchapman
Password: diode
Security Terminal – Restricted Area F1
Username: jchapman
Password: diode
Terminal – Restricted Area F2
Username: emasse
Password: moufette
Terminal – Restricted Area F2
Username: bnorthco
Password: sterling
Terminal – Restricted Area F3
Username: ltodd
Password: titom
Detroit Convention Center
Terminal – F3
Username: wtaggart
Password: marjorie
Harvester
Terminal – Territory B1
Username: zhengl
Password: hirollr
Terminal – Territory B2
Username: ttong
Password: mirrshds
Hengsha Seaport
Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: prmtr01
Password: collosus
Terminal – Seaport F3
Username: jwang
Password: mainman
Terminal – Seaport F3
Username: jtam
Password: jasper
Terminal – Seaport F3
Username: fding
Password: steamshp
Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portsecure1
Password: guardian
Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portsecure2
Password: defender
Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portsecure3
Password: sentinel
Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portsecure4
Password: praetorian
Security Terminal – Seaport F2
Username: Portscure5
Password: Protector
Omega Ranch
Security Terminal – F1
Username: dfalk
Password: topfrag
Terminal – F1
Username: eblake
Password: hndstuth
Terminal – F1
Username: dabblett
Password: hmonastic
Terminal – F1
Username: ogomez
Password: techsmex
Terminal – F1
Username: lmorano
Password: morpheus
Terminal – F2
Username: aoconnor
Password: keppler
Security Terminal – F2
Username: pwalts
Password: ruckus
Panchaea
Security Terminal – Port of Entry
Username: kathys
Password: mssinghme
Terminal – Landing Pad
Username: amelie
Password: lstforever
Terminal – Hyron Project
Username: hualing
Password: iwntlove
Terminal – Hyron Project
Username: daiyu
Password: frgottn
Terminal – Hyron Project
Username: marilyn
Password: yyyyyy
Tower – Hyron Project
Username: isabella
Password: rhemmberme
The Missing Link
Terminal – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC
Username: OPSEC-Hub_11
Password: 9g11vj4m
Security Terminal – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC
Username: OPSEC-Hub_CIC
Password: a12e11bk
Security Terminal – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC
Username: OPSEC-HUB_08
Password: er8t38gj
Computer – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC
Username: HZZCIC_CMD01
Password: fj844t
Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Bay 1
Username: OPSEC_LDNG_01
Password: gh2477j1
Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Bay 1
Username: OPSEC_LDNG_02
Password: fjh235as
Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Tower
Username: SILOBCONTROL
Password: 8EFEHLIST
Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Tower
Username: DetSiloB
Password: blindeye
Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station
Username: OPSEC_LDNG_03
Password: l4stst4and
Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Underwater Facility
Username: tkavanagh
Password: sgsulpkt
Terminal – Garvin’s Quinn’s PC
Username: Hammer
Password: sickle
Security Terminal – Upper Loading Bay 2
Username: pnncl_sprnt
Password: crash911
Computer – Sepcial Operations
Username: JWHITE
Password: btlcker
Computer – Army Ops
Username: DCOVERLEY
Password: pianosa
Computer – Pieter Burke – Spec Ops
Username: pburke
Password: theogony313
Computer – Netanya Keitner – Base Ops
Username: nkeitner
Password: noam
Computer – Tyler Kline
Username: tkline
Password: phr3ak3r
Computer – Milo Binder
Username: mbinder
Password: catchthis
Computer – Myron Goldman
Username: mgoldman
Password: blckp8nt
Computer – Interrogation Wing
Username: btwks025
Password: nomotears
For more help on Deus Ex Human Revolution read our Walkthrough, Augmentations guide, and Unique XP Books locations guide.