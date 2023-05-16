Deus Ex Human Revolution Key Codes And Hacking Passwords

Deus Ex: Human Revolution encourages you to Hack the locked doors and devices to unlock them and get access to whatever you need that’s hidden inside. There is another way to unlock these locked devices and doors in Deus Ex Human Revolution, and that is by using the key codes or passwords for that particular device or door.

You can find these passcodes hidden somewhere in the same level in some hidden areas or on pocket secretaries or in emails in the computers or from some in-game conversations, and input the digits simply and bypass the hacking process. There is a catch though, Hacking results in XP while unlock the doors and devices using passcodes gives you no XP.

Note. If you are interested in devices/locked doors, you should read our Hacking guide to get you started.

Deus Ex Human Revolution Key Codes and Passwords

Below we have combined a list of all the keycodes and passwords you will need across the various locations you visit in Deus Ex.

Key Codes

Sarif Manufacturing Plant

Assembly Line 1 Floor 2 Bomb Panel – 1505

Sarif HQ

Helipad Storage Security Panel – 8053

Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 20 Security Panel – 0123

Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 21 Security Panel – 2121

Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 22 Security Panel – 5475

Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 23 Security Panel – 3716

Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 25 Security Panel – 9637

Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 27 Security Panel – 4145

Sarif Industries Floor 3 Office 30 Security Panel – 0250

Sarif Industries Floor 3 Office 31 Security Panel – 1364

Sarif Industries Floor 3 Office 32 Security Panel – 9642

Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 33 Security Panel – 5475

Sarif Industries Floor 2 Office 34 Security Panel – 7256

Detroit

Detroit City Streets North Security Panel – 0187

Detroit City Streets Central Security Panel – 0002

Detroit City Streets Central Security Panel – 2928

Detroit City Streets Seurat’s Stash Laser Grid Panel – 6542

Detroit City Streets Seurat’s Stash Security Panel – 1904

Detroit City Streets East Security Panel – 4891

Detroit City Streets East Security Panel – 1966

Detroit City Streets Southeast Security Panel – 5551

Detroit City Streets Southwest Security Panel – 8982

Detroit City Streets Southwest Security Panel – 4626

Detroit Sewers Security Panel – 0110

Detroit Sewers Laser Grid Panel – 8218

Detroit City Sewers Bomb Panel – 0000

Detroit City Sewers Security Panel – 2599

Detroit Police Station Security Panel – 1966

Brent Radford storage unit Safe – 4062

Near the basketball Court Security Panel – 1904

Downtown Apartments

Jensen’s Apartment Safe Panel – 5375

Apartment 2 Floor 1 Security Panel – 0911

Apartment 2 Floor 1 Safe Panel – 0739

Apartment 2 Floor 2 Security Panel – 3733

Apartment 3 Basement 1 Security Panel – 8974

Apartment 3 Floor 1 Security Panel – 1029

Apartment 3 Floor 1 Security Panel – 1077

Apartment 3 Floor 1 Safe Panel – 1031

Apartment 3 Floor 2 Security Panel – 2356

Apartment 3 Floor 2 Security Panel – 3663

Apartment 3 Floor 2 Security Panel – 8221

Apartment 4 Floor 3 Security Panel – 1948

Apartment 4 Floor 3 Security Panel – 7767

Seurat’s Safe Code Safe Panel – 1860

Apartment 1 Floor 4 Security Panel – 3733

Apartment 1 Floor 2 Security Panel – 4543

Detroit Derelict Row

Derelect Row Floor 1 Security Panel – 5962

Derelect Row Floor 1 Security Panel – 3290

Derelect Row Floor 3 Safe Panel – 5463

Detroit Police Department

Basement 1 Laser Grid Panel – 7366

Basement 1 Security Panel – 2599

Basement 1 Security Panel – 9212

Floor 1 Security Panel – 1856

Floor 1 Security Panel – 4816

Floor 2 Security Panel – 1710

Floor 2 Security Panel – 2419

Floor 2 Security Panel – 7668

Floor 3 Security Panel – 3727

Floor 3 Security Panel – 2231

Floor 3 Security Panel – 6065

Evidence Safe, Safe Panel – 7196

Fema Base

Fema Interior Basement 4 Security Panel – 7984

Fema Interior Basement 4 Security Panel – 7984

Fema Interior Basement 4 Security Panel – 7984

Fema Interior Basement 4 Laser Grid Panel – 7984

Fema Yard Floor 1 Security Panel – 7984

Fema Yard Floor 1 Laser Grid Panel – 7984

Fema Yard Floor 1 Laser Grid Panel – 7984

Boss Fight Room Storage room – 3971

Hengsha

Hengsha Streets West Safe Panel – 3444

Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 1339

Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 1379

Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 1381

Hengsha Streets East Security Panel – 7845

Lower Hengsha Streets South Security Panel – 5377

Safe inside Garage Safe Panel – 0942

Safe inside Garage safe Panel 9846

Alice Garden Pods

Reception Door Security Panel – 3824

Reception Safe Safe Panel – 3785

Old Noodle Factory

Barracks Security Panel – 7029

Hengsha Streets, Kuaigen District

Shop safe Floor 2 Safe Panel – 1981

Garage floor 2 Security Panel – 1981

Garage Floor 3 Security Panel – 1616

Garage Floor 2 Security Panel – 2605

The Hive

Restricted Door Security Panel – 9846

Malik’s Terminal Security Panel – 1080

Restricted Door Security Panel – 1540

Basement Door Security Panel – 0415

The hive basement Security Panel – 0023

Security Room safe Safe Panel – 8953

Restricted Door Security Panel – 6009

Hung Hua Hotel

Hung Hua Manager’s Office Safe Panel – 7657

Hotel Room Security Panel – 6969

Hengsha Streets, Youzhao District

Iron Gates Security Panel – 1800

Butcher Shop Safe, Safe Panel – 0253

Butcher Shop Safe, Safe Panel – 0254

Garage security Panel – 3606

Garage security Panel – 1011

Garage security Panel – 8110

Dedicated Terminal 1 Security Panel – 6118

Dedicated Terminal 2 Security Panel – 1417

Dedicated Terminal 3 Security Panel – 7419

Lee’s Apartment Security Panel – 1234

Harvester Hideout Security Panel – 1800

Hengsha Streets, Jiu Schichang District

Garage Security Panel – 1618

Garage Security Panel – 6830

Safe in Garage Safe Panel – 9900

Hengsha Court Gardens

Floor 2 Apartment Security Panel – 4078

Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0250

Floor 2 Apartment security Panel – 3634

Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0251

Floor 2 Apartment Security Panel – 5399

Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0255

Safe in apartment Safe Panel – 0257

Floor 2 apartment Safe Panel – 4413

Hengsha Downtown

Apartment Building 1 Security Panel – 5870

Apartment Building 2 Security Panel – 7661

Apartment Building 3 Security Panel – 5177

Floor 3 Apartment Security Panel – 4951

Floor 3 Apartment Security Panel – 1691

Safe in Apartment Safe Panel – 0259

Hong Lee’s Apartment Security Panel – 1234

Floor 3 access Security Panel – 1222

Hengsha Interiors

Hung Hua Hotel Safe Panel – 7657

The Hive Safe Panel – 8953

The Hive Security Panel – 0415

Alice Garden Pods Floor 1 Security Panel – 3785

Alice Garden Pods Floor 1 Security Panel – 3824

Tai Yong Medical

First Locked Door Security Panel – 6631

Storage Area Security Panel – 0821

Storage Area Security Panel – 4865

Storage Area Security Panel – 5720

Pool Security Panel – 7934

Pool Laser Grid Panel – 9409

Storage Security Panel – 3240

Storage Security Panel – 1384

Floor 1 Security Panel – 4713

Floor 1 Security Office Security Panel – 4157

Floor 1 Lab Security Panel – 9531

Floor 2 Lab B-2 Security Panel – 1144

Floor 3 Server Room Security Panel – 8770

Floor 3 Laser Grid Panel – 5126

Floor 3 Laser Grid Panel – 2459

Floor 3 Laser Grid Panel – 9762

Data Core Room Security Panel – 0703

Floor 4 Archive Security Panel – 7168

Floor 4 Security Panel – 3090

Floor 4 Security Panel – 2967

Floor 4 Security Panel – 6906

Penthouse Safe Panel – 0117

Picus

Helipad Storage Security Panel – 6017

Server Room Security Panel – 8825

Production Room Security Panel – 6487

News Room Security Panel – 1113

Restricted Area Security Panel – 2999

Restricted Area Floor 1 Security Panel – 1006

Restricted Area Floor 1 Security Panel – 0101

Restricted Area Floor 1 Security Panel – 0068

Restricted Area Floor 3 Security Panel – 1980

Data Storage Security Panel – 8021

Boss Fight Room Security Panel – 5945

Harvester Territory

Harvester Territory Basement 2 Safe Panel – 7920

Harvester Territory Basement 2 Safe Panel – 7920

Cell Basement 1 Security Panel – 6969

Staircase access Floor 1 Security Panel – 2605

Staircase access Basement 1 Security Panel – 0204

Hengsha Seaport

Storage A – 7785

Storage B – 5895

Storage C – 3343

Maintenance floor north Security Panel – 6387

Maintenance floor east Security Panel – 4265

Seaport Floor 1 Security Panel – 7785

Seaport Floor 2 Security Panel – 4589

Seaport Floor 3 Security Panel – 3295

Warehouse Office Security Panel – 3295

Warehouse Reception Security Panel – 4589

Omega Ranch

Storage room Floor 1 Security Panel – 1605

Omega Floor 1 Laser Grid Panel – 2535

Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 2410

Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 1385

Omega Floor 1 Armory Security Panel – 9492

Omega Floor 1 Courtyard Laser Grid Panel – 7377

Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 9992

Omega Floor 1 Security Panel – 0111

Omega Floor 2 Security Panel – 1504

Omega Floor 2 security Panel – 2021

Omega Floor 2 Security Panel – 1504

Omega Floor 2 Security Panel – 5377

Omega Floor 2 Laser Grid Panel – 5392

Megan Reed’s Office Safe Panel – 9273

Panchaea

Landing Pad Security Panel – 1234

Floor 1 entry Security Panel – 9758

Port of Entry Security Panel – 7153

Panchaea Machinery Security Panel – 9823

Panchaea Machinery Security Panel – 9823

Panchaea Tower Security Panel – 8024

Panchaea Tower Floor 2 Security Panel – 1114

Ring Section Floor 2 Security Panel – 6667

Ring Section Basement Security Panel – 8822

Hyron Project Security Panel – 2012

Hei Zhen Zhu

The Brig Security Panel – 0451

D-02 H1 Security Panel – 7331

D-02 H1 Security Panel – 3713

CMPT-01 D-01 Security Panel – 1923

H1-01 D-01 Laser Grid Panel – 4867

Bridge Balcony Deck Security Panel – 1284

Deck Gate Security Panel – 0266

CMPT-02 B-01 Security Panel – 6782

CIC Laser Grid Panel – 8790

B-01 D-01 CMPT-04 Security Panel – 1094

Cargo Hold 2, Deck 1 & 2 Laser Grid Panel – 9173

H-02 D-02 Laser Grid Panel – 6834

Loading Bay 2 Security Panel – 8078

Storage room Security Panel – 8193

Rifleman Bank Station

Loading Bay 1 Laser Grid Station – 7897

Loading Bay 2 Security Panel – 7736

Admin Cable Duct Access Security Panel – 5768

Laser Grid Control Laser Grid Panel – 1355

Logistics Security Panel – 1001

Communications Security Security Panel – 1550

Loading Bay 2 Security Panel – 8078

Special Operations Security Panel – 7070

Detention Camp Laser Grid Panel – 2009

Netanya Keitner Security Panel – 0212

Pieter Burke Security Panel – 6325

Loading Bay 3 Security Panel – 5359

Quinn’s Safe Safe Panel – 1007

Quinn’s Safe Safe Panel – 3339

Computer Passwords

Here are the passwords to every security terminal you will come across in Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Sarif HQ

Terminal – Sarif Industries F2

Username: fpritchard

Password: nuclearsnke

Terminal – Sarif Industries F3

Username: tbruger

Password: eclipse

Terminal – Sarif Industries F3

Username: ajenson

Password: mandrake

Terminal – Sarif’s Office

Username: amargoulis

Password: gsspgirl

Security Terminal – Factoring Lans F1

Username: doutchman

Password: windmill

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: fmarchand

Password: factotum

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: gthorpe

Password: hydro

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: rmccauf

Password: hvywethr

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: sgrimes

Password: ovid

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: tcaldwell

Password: talon

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: mross

Password: lions

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: fbrooks

Password: tipple

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: vclark

Password: tigers

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: cparker

Password: zinc

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: mlatona

Password: redwings

Terminal – Admin F2

Username: jthorpe

Password: hydra

Security Terminal – Factoring Labs F1

Username: doutchman

Password: windmill

Terminal – Sarif’s Office

Username: amargoulis

Password: gsspgirl

Terminal – Sarif’s Office

Username: dsarif

Password: frneticpy

Detroit

Terminal – Jenson’s Apartment Lobby

Username: sterhorst

Password: queenbee

Terminal – North apartment F1

Username: lvale

Password: valeoftears

Terminal – North Apartment F2

Username: startz

Password: ztarts

Terminal – East Apartment F2

Username: rmarley

Password: redemption

Terminal – Apartment 3 F2

Username: docta

Password: atcod

Terminal – Apartment 3 F1

Username: omalley

Password: trojan

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: bsterling

Password: investor

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: pdick

Password: lectrolam

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: jballard

Password: solempire

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: jchampagne

Password: grimster

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: wgibson

Password: baronnull

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: rdeckard

Password: unicorn

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: hellison

Password: cordwainer

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: bbethke

Password: maverick

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: pcadigan

Password: desprit

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: mfrezell

Password: liezerf

Terminal – Police Department F1

Username: whass

Password: catharsis

Terminal – Police Department F2

Username: fnicefield

Password: patriotism

Terminal – Police Department F2

Username: cleboeuf

Password: dasteer

Terminal – Police Department F2

Username: rpenn

Password: apophenion

Terminal – Police Department F3

Username: cwagner

Password: fuckface

Terminal – Police Department F3

Username: fmccann

Password: solanum

Terminal – Police Department F3

Username: jalexander

Password: basileus

Terminal – Police Department F3

Username: bgum

Password: justicar

Terminal – Police Department F3

Username: guest

Password: password1

Terminal – Police Department F3

Username: amurphy

Password: thighgun

Feme Camp

Terminal – Fema Yard F1

Username: wks0012

Password: ntlec59

Terminal – Fema Yard F1

Username: spaxxor

Password: neuralhub

Security Terminal – Fema Interior B1

Username: spaxxor

Password: neuralhub

Terminal – Fema Interior B1

Username: wks0010

Password: usprokt

Terminal – Fema Interior B1

Username: lbarret

Password: bullskull

Terminal – Fema Interior B3

Username: spaxxor

Password: neuralhub

Security Terminal – Fema Interior B3

Username: spaxxor

Password: neuralhub

Security Terminal – Fema Interior B3

Username: spaxxor

Password: neuralhub

Terminal – Fema Interior B3

Username: wks2011

Password: crrctions

Terminal – Fema Interior B3

Username: wks3021

Password: hmldsec1

Terminal – Fema Interior B3

Username: wks4145

Password: hmldsec2

Hengsha

Security Terminal – Hung Hua Hotel

Username: msuen

Password: oleander

Terminal – Alice Gardens Pod 1

Username: asgarden

Password: rbbthole

Terminal – The Hive

Username: bbao

Password: vanguard

Security Terminal – The Hive

Username: wbees

Password: paperfan

Terminal – Lee’s Apartment

Username: mastaplaya69

Password: tigolebitties

Terminal – Hengsha Court Gardens

Username: windmill

Password: brngchrm

Tay Zong Medical

Security Terminal – Pool

Username: poolrm

Password: pelagic

Terminal – F1

Username: lgeng

Password: gehong

Security Terminal – F3

Username: zarvlad

Password: muonrule

Terminal – F3

Username: rkumar

Password: outback

Terminal – F4

Username: nemuni

Password: ironfist

Terminal – F4

Username: tymmf

Password: ebrain

Terminal – F4

Username: gengl

Password: pangutym

Picus

Terminal – F3

Username: mwells

Password: lavadome

Terminal – F3

Username: jricard

Password: macro

Terminal – F3

Username: atresman

Password: skylark

Terminal – F3

Username: sbernard

Password: dumbass

Terminal – F6

Username: jkenney

Password: montroyal

Terminal – F6

Username: dgassner

Password: oneida

Security Terminal – Restricted Area F1

Username: pcorbo

Password: spitfire

Terminal – Restricted Area F1

Username: bshupper

Password: widget

Terminal – Restricted Area F1

Username: jchapman

Password: diode

Security Terminal – Restricted Area F1

Username: jchapman

Password: diode

Terminal – Restricted Area F2

Username: emasse

Password: moufette

Terminal – Restricted Area F2

Username: bnorthco

Password: sterling

Terminal – Restricted Area F3

Username: ltodd

Password: titom

Detroit Convention Center

Terminal – F3

Username: wtaggart

Password: marjorie

Harvester

Terminal – Territory B1

Username: zhengl

Password: hirollr

Terminal – Territory B2

Username: ttong

Password: mirrshds

Hengsha Seaport

Terminal – Seaport F2

Username: prmtr01

Password: collosus

Terminal – Seaport F3

Username: jwang

Password: mainman

Terminal – Seaport F3

Username: jtam

Password: jasper

Terminal – Seaport F3

Username: fding

Password: steamshp

Security Terminal – Seaport F2

Username: Portsecure1

Password: guardian

Security Terminal – Seaport F2

Username: Portsecure2

Password: defender

Security Terminal – Seaport F2

Username: Portsecure3

Password: sentinel

Security Terminal – Seaport F2

Username: Portsecure4

Password: praetorian

Security Terminal – Seaport F2

Username: Portscure5

Password: Protector

Omega Ranch

Security Terminal – F1

Username: dfalk

Password: topfrag

Terminal – F1

Username: eblake

Password: hndstuth

Terminal – F1

Username: dabblett

Password: hmonastic

Terminal – F1

Username: ogomez

Password: techsmex

Terminal – F1

Username: lmorano

Password: morpheus

Terminal – F2

Username: aoconnor

Password: keppler

Security Terminal – F2

Username: pwalts

Password: ruckus

Panchaea

Security Terminal – Port of Entry

Username: kathys

Password: mssinghme

Terminal – Landing Pad

Username: amelie

Password: lstforever

Terminal – Hyron Project

Username: hualing

Password: iwntlove

Terminal – Hyron Project

Username: daiyu

Password: frgottn

Terminal – Hyron Project

Username: marilyn

Password: yyyyyy

Tower – Hyron Project

Username: isabella

Password: rhemmberme

The Missing Link

Terminal – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC

Username: OPSEC-Hub_11

Password: 9g11vj4m

Security Terminal – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC

Username: OPSEC-Hub_CIC

Password: a12e11bk

Security Terminal – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC

Username: OPSEC-HUB_08

Password: er8t38gj

Computer – Hei Zhen Zhu – CIC

Username: HZZCIC_CMD01

Password: fj844t

Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Bay 1

Username: OPSEC_LDNG_01

Password: gh2477j1

Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Bay 1

Username: OPSEC_LDNG_02

Password: fjh235as

Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Tower

Username: SILOBCONTROL

Password: 8EFEHLIST

Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Tower

Username: DetSiloB

Password: blindeye

Security Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station

Username: OPSEC_LDNG_03

Password: l4stst4and

Terminal – Rifleman Bank Station Underwater Facility

Username: tkavanagh

Password: sgsulpkt

Terminal – Garvin’s Quinn’s PC

Username: Hammer

Password: sickle

Security Terminal – Upper Loading Bay 2

Username: pnncl_sprnt

Password: crash911

Computer – Sepcial Operations

Username: JWHITE

Password: btlcker

Computer – Army Ops

Username: DCOVERLEY

Password: pianosa

Computer – Pieter Burke – Spec Ops

Username: pburke

Password: theogony313

Computer – Netanya Keitner – Base Ops

Username: nkeitner

Password: noam

Computer – Tyler Kline

Username: tkline

Password: phr3ak3r

Computer – Milo Binder

Username: mbinder

Password: catchthis

Computer – Myron Goldman

Username: mgoldman

Password: blckp8nt

Computer – Interrogation Wing

Username: btwks025

Password: nomotears

For more help on Deus Ex Human Revolution read our Walkthrough, Augmentations guide, and Unique XP Books locations guide.