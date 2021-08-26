Destiny 2 Wayfinders Voyage Walkthrough

One of the main quests you are going to find in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost is Wayfinder’s Voyage. This is a pretty long Seasonal quest, taking place over multiple weeks. So, without wasting time let’s start with the walkthrough of the Wayfinders Voyage in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Wayfinders Voyage

The Wayfinders Voyage quest is a long quest that’s spread out across the entirety of Season of the Lost in D2. Below we’ve outlined all the steps that you need to take to end up completing it by season’s end.

Gather Parallax Trajectory

The first thing you need to do is farm the Parallax Trajectory, which is a new resource introduced in this season. You need it to upgrade your compass as well as get other items.

You can earn a decent amount of Parallax Trajectory by completing the objectives of the Astral Alignment Offensives.

You should be going in with a six guardians’ team to earn it quickly. You can also collect the Parallax Trajectory as a drop from the enemies or Gambit. In fact, you can earn it from almost everything you do in Destiny 2.

You just have to go to the Destination tab and click on Dreaming City. Here you will see Astral Alignment Offensive select it and click on the Launch button. It will take few seconds to launch and once all 6 guardians join you can move forward in the mission.

Shattered Realm

Now you have to travel back to the H.E.L.M and select the other mission which is Shattered Realm.

This mission is also available in the destinations tab just like the Astral Alignment. This is the second step in Wayfinder’s Voyage after getting enough Parallax Trajectory.

In this mission, your job is to locate and rescue a lost Techeun. You have their Ley line, and you can locate them without going to the H.E.L.M. directly.

Once you have completed all the objectives of this mission you are ready to move to the next step of Wayfinder’s Voyage.

Upgrade your Wayfrinders Compass

In the third step, you will be using the Parallax Trajectory you collected in step 1. First of all, after completing the Shattered Realm go back to the H.E.L.M. and go to the Compass Calibration station.

Here you have to upgrade the Wayfinder’s Compass artifact with an ability called a Barrier. Doing this upgrade is a very simple task and it will cost you about 150 Parallax Trajectory. After that, you are good to go to step four.

Conversation with Mara

Now as you have the Parallax Trajectory and Barrier Breach ability you can move to Mara’s Chambers using the teleporter and there you can have a conversation with the Savathun. You have to go very deep inside Mara’s chamber to start a conversation with her.

When you find her, she will be encased in ice. Walk up to her and talk to her for a brief conversation. After the conversation, you can move towards the next step in Wayfinder’s Voyage.

Conversation with Savanthun

Now in the fifth step after having a short conversation with the Savanthun and learning about Osiris Form you have to get back to the Tower for having a conversation with Ikora.

You will find Ikora in the bazaar which is the usual stop of meeting her. Here Ikora will share that she is very disappointed as she encourages Zavala to allow Osiris.

The next steps for Wayfinders Voyage will be added as they come up in the upcoming weeks.