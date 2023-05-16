Demon’s Souls Remake Weapon Upgrades Guide

In Demon’s Souls Remake, weapon upgrades are essential for progression as they make your weapon much more lethal. Different types of stones can be used to upgrade weapons to increase their damage and scaling etc. We have summed up the stones you can find to upgrade your gear and all the possible upgrades using those stones in the guide below.

Demon’s Souls Remake Weapon Upgrades

To upgrade your weapons in Demon’s Souls, you will need to consult the Blacksmiths.

There are two Blacksmiths, Boldwin and Ed. Boldwin can be found in the Nexus right by Stockpile Thomas and Ed can be found Near the Archstone in the World-2, right by the Stonefang Tunnels.

Basic upgrades require Sharpstones and Hardstones only. For the special upgrades, the rest of the stones can be used.

Hardstone

This stone can be used to go through the basic upgrade path that Blacksmith Boldwin helps with.

You can find this stone as follow:

For the Shard of Hard Stone, you will have to meet Filthy Man Vendor to obtain this stone.

Large Shard of Hardstone: Meet the Filthy Man Vendor and pay the price.

Chunk of Hardstone: Meet the Miners and Crystal Lizards

Pure Hardstone can be obtained from Crystal Lizards.

These can be used for basic upgrades like Short and Long Sword, Halberd, Mirdan Hammer and Buckler, etc.

Sharp Stone

Same usage as that of various Hardstones. You can do some basic upgrades using this one too. The locations are:

For the Shard of Sharp Stone, you will have to meet Filthy Man Vendor to obtain this stone.

For Large Shard of Sharp stone, Meet the Filthy Man Vendor and pay the price.

Chunk of Sharp stone: Meet the Miners and Crystal Lizards, obtain it from treasure too

Pure Sharp stone can be obtained from Crystal Lizards and Treasure.

Possible weapons that can be upgraded are; Dagger, Scimitar, Mail breaker, Rapier, Short Spear.

Clear Stone

In order to upgrade your weapons using this stone, you need to upgrade your weapons to +3 first, using the basic upgrade path.

This stone will balance your STR and DEX bonuses. The locations are as follows:

For the Shard of Clear Stone, you will have to meet Assassins, Crystal Lizards or the Filthy Man Vender.

Chunk of Clear stone: Meet the Assassins, Crystal Lizards and pay the price or obtain from Treasure

Pure Clear stone can be obtained as a reward for rescuing Ostrava. You can buy it from Crystal Lizards too.

Possible upgrades are Dagger, Short and Long Swords, Morning Star and Mace. Clear Stone upgraded weapons have the Quality Prefix.

Grey Stone

The same path as that of Clear Stones, upgrade the weapon to +3 with basic path and then you can use this stone.

This with increase the weapon’s STR but at the expense of DEX bonus. Your weapon will have Crushing Prefix

For the Shard of Grey Stone, you will have to meet Miners of Rock Worms.

Chunk of Grey stone: Meet the Rock Worms or obtain from Treasure.

Pure Grey stone can be obtained as a reward for showing Scirvir a Dragon Bone Smasher with Pure White World Tendency. You can obtain this from Rock Worms too,

Upgrade your Long and Short sword, Battle and Great axe and Halberd with this stone.

Blade Stone

As for all Special Upgrades, you will have to choose the same path. With Blade Stone your DEX bonus increases, but it also brings a decrease in STR bonus.

Your weapon gets a Sharp designation. To find this stone, find the following:

For the Shard of Blade Stone, find Skeletons.

Chunk of Blade stone go to Black Phantoms, Dual Katana Black Phantoms, Golden Skeletons or Black Phantom Gold Skeletons

Pure Blade stone can be obtained from Dual Katana Black Skeletons or Black Phantom Dual Katana Black Skeletons only.

You can upgrade your Flamberge, Scimitar, Falchion, Filij, Uchigatana, Estoc etc

Mercury Stone

Upgrade your weapon to +3 with basic path to use this one. This stone increases your weapon’s chance to inflict poison with every attack.

Your weapon is also designated a Mercury Prefix. This stone is located at:

Shard of Mercury stone: Go to Prisoners or Man Centipedes.

Chunk of Mercury stone: Got to Celebrity Vermins or obtain from Treasure

Pure Mercury Stone can be obtained from Treasure or Man Centipedes.

Possible weapons that can be upgraded are Dagger, Broad Sword, Falchion, Kilik, Rapier, Mail Breaker and Scimitar

Spider Stone

Follow the basic path and then use this stone to significantly increase the DEX bonus, but you will lose some STR. Your weapon will get the Sticky Prefix. Locations are:

For the Shard of Spider Stone, you will have to meet Crystal Lizards or Miner.

Chunk of Spider stone: Meet the Miners and Crystal Lizards or obtain from Treasure

Pure Spider stone can be obtained from Crystal Lizards or Boss Archstone.

You can upgrade your Short and Long Bow, Compound Short and Long Bow with this