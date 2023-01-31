How To Fix Stuttering In Dead Space Remake

The new Dead Space remake features a massive visual overhaul from the ground up. All of the new changes and features are directed to support the current-generation hardware. However, those graphical improvements can also affect your frame rates to cause stuttering issues on PC.

There are several reasons why your system is dropping frames while running the game. The following guide will look at all of them and help you remove all stuttering issues to make Dead Space remake a smoother experience.

What causes stuttering in Dead Space?

If you are playing the Dead Space Remake and come across the stutter issue, it can be a result of the following reasons:

Your Graphic settings are not optimized.

You may be suffering a ping loss due to a poor internet connection.

Your Graphic and Network Driver aren’t updated.

Your System’s hardware lacks the requirements to run the game on stable frame rate settings.

Your storage device is full.

How to solve stuttering issues in Dead Space

Turning off DLSS and FSR

This is the first thing you should do if you are experiencing stuttering and lag issues in Dead Space Remake. Both DLSS (Deep learning super sampling) and FSR (Fidelity FX sharpening) are features intended to enhance the visual quality but can lead to issues like stuttering.

This is because the DS Remake has a major issue with VRS (Variable Rate Shading) which causes image degradation by merging similar-looking pixels to save on performance. This doesn’t prove too beneficial on low res devices since it causes the resolution to get muddier.

So to resolve the stuttering issue you need to head over to the Display and graphic settings of Dead Space Remake and turn off the “DLSS Mode” and “FSR Mode” options.

Close background apps

Stuttering in Dead Space Remake can also be brought on by running other apps in the background. So you need to open up the Taskbar first and then scroll to the “Background Process” section.

There you need to close any background running applications or programs in order to free up resources for the game to run smoothly and hopefully this might end up fixing your issue.

Adjust the game settings

Try changing the game settings for Dead Space Remake. As you can toggle the performance setting according to your respective console or PC. You can lower the game’s resolution or disable specific graphic enhancements. These include accessing Video and Display options :

Turning off V-Sync

Turning off FG (Film Grain)

Turning off Dynamic Res Scale

Enable “SSAO” option for Ambient Occlusion

Applying “Low” Setting for Volumetric Res

Applying “Low” Setting for RQ (Reflection Quality)

For Anti-Aliasing go with the “T AA” option

Set T AA Quality to “Low” setting

Applying “Medium” Setting for LQ (Light Quality)

Applying “Medium” Setting for SQ (Shadow Quality)

Disable the Steam Overlay

If you have the Steam Overlay “enabled” during your game and you are experiencing stutter then you can try disabling the Steam Overlay for Dead Space Remake.

For that, you need to first open Steam and then head to the library section. There you will find Dead Space Remake among the other games. Click on Dead Space Remake and head over to the “In-Game” setting for it.

There you will find the option to disable Steam Overlay so you can simply uncheck that option and go back to the game to see whether your Stutter issue has been fixed.

Set Dead Space Remake to High Priority

You can opt to set the game Dead Space Remake to high priority setting for your gaming rig. This method will allow your system to prioritize and allocate more resources for the DS Remake. It will increase performance and result in a better frame rate.

For that, you need to open the game first. Then you have to press “Ctrl Shift + Esc” to access the “Task Manager”. Next, you need to go to the details tab and find the main process of Dead Space Remake.

Right-click on the game option and then scroll to the “Set priority” section where you can allot the game to the “High” setting. This may end up fixing the stutter issue you experience while playing Dead Space Remake.

Check your Graphic Drivers

You should also check your Graphic drivers and make sure that they are on their latest version. If they are not then you should update them as well and check whether the stutter issue has been resolved or not.

Restart your PC

If none of the options above are working then you should try to restart your system. Since some of the game files might have not loaded up properly, by performing the restart operation, you might end up fixing the stutter issue in Dead Space.

If you are still facing the same issue then you should either check for the Dead Space Remake’s update or visit the game platform to register the complaint regarding this issue and hopefully, EA will fix this issue soon.