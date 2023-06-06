Dead Island 2 Scooped Quest Guide  

In Dead Island 2, Scooped is a side quest you must complete during the main quest Boardwalking Dead. You get this quest from Esta, an investigator in Dead Island 2. In the Scooped quest, you will know that survivors are trapped inside a news building, and zombies are infesting the place.

Two investigators, Esta and Nora, who informed you about these survivors, are also in the building and need your help. This side quest is easier, but you come across Butchers during the playthrough, and fighting them can be a pain. The exact steps you need to follow to save the survivors and check on Esta and Nora are described in this guide.

Dead Island 2 Scooped walkthrough

The Scooped quest will begin automatically as it is part of a main quest, the Boardwalking Dead, on Ocean Avenue, so you do not need to go anywhere else as the quest starting marker will appear on your screen itself.

Enter the LA24 News Building and look for the survivors

After the Scooped quest has begun, you need to find the LA24 news building in Dead Island 2 with two large red posters. Go back around the building till you see wooden crates and boxes that you can climb and enter the balcony of the building.

Kill the zombie waiting for you here, and then break the glass window before you enter the building. There will only be a single unlocked door here that will lead you to the building survivors needing your help.

Look for basement servers

After assuring the survivors that you have come to help them, you need to go to the basement and locate the servers there to reboot them. To go to the basement, turn right and left until you see a door on your right. Enter this door, and you will find stairs descending into the basement.

Go downstairs, take down the zombie found here, and then go to the server room in front of you.

Reboot the servers

Now that you are in the server room in Dead Island 2, you need to reboot them.

There will be three white-screened servers with a keyboard and a mouse; you need to interact with them to reboot. Keep an eye out for the zombies here that can attack you.

Go to the Conference Room

After rebooting the servers, Esta will inform you that you must go to the Conference Room quickly. The Conference Room is on the 2nd floor so you must take the stairs and go up from the basement.

On the 2nd floor, the quest marker will take you to the conference room in Dead Island 2. You will see a dead body by the window that will give off the key to the locked safe in the basement server room. You can also pick the OSK note from this room and explore the room for other stuff.

Go to the Studio

Esta will inform you that a zombie is with them, and they are in danger. You will need to hurry and go back to save Esta and Nora. Return to the studio office in Dead Island 2, where Esta and Nora are, and kill the Butcher Zombie you find in your way.

After defeating the Butcher, you will see that three more Butchers have come, and you need to fight all of them at once. Dodge their attacks and play on the offensive side whenever you can without taking much damage yourself.

Save Esta and Nora

After you have killed all the butchers and the area is clear, make your way to the control room on the side. Esta and Nora are hiding here, and the quest will be complete as soon as you start conversing with Esta. You will be rewarded 4000 experience points upon completing the Scooped side quest in Dead Island 2.