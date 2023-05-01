How To Fix Dead Island 2 Multiplayer Not Working

The Dead Island 2 multiplayer experience allows you to face the zombie apocalypse in a team of up to three players. However, some of you may be unable to set up a multiplayer game session with your friends due to an error.

This issue can stem from several reasons, and we will discuss some methods you can use to get the Dead Island 2 Multiplayer working again.

Dead Island 2 Multiplayer is not working

The Dead Island 2 multiplayer not working usually occurs due to connectivity issues that can stem from several reasons. Other rare times, the problem may lie in the game files for Dead Island 2 themselves, as they become corrupted, outdated, or not in line with the correct version of the game.

You can try the troubleshooting methods to see which solves the issue.

Updating the game

More often than not, errors occur when playing an outdated version of the game, and the same holds for many players experiencing a Dead Island 2 multiplayer not working error.

Game Devs sometimes roll surprise game updates and patches already addressing some of the bugs in the game. Updates could also include changes to the Co-op mode, so your easiest bet to get the co-op mode in Dead Island 2 to start working again is to search for online updates.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can easily update your game through the following steps:

1) Open Steam and open Dead Island 2 to check for updates addressing the Dead Island 2 multiplayer not working error.

2) If updates are available, start downloading them straight away. Updates could include significant changes and thus large files to download or be minor bug fixes, in which case they should be a smaller download package.

3) Open Dead Island 2 again and head to Co-Op mode to check whether the issue continues.

Troubleshoot your internet

The multiplayer not working could be because of internet connectivity problems on your end. You can check your network configurations to be sure.

First, open your Network Troubleshooter by heading to the Update and Security option in your PC Settings. You should then scroll over to Troubleshoot and choose the Additional Troubleshooter option to find Internet Connections.

Here you’ll need to scroll over the option to Run the troubleshooter. You will then be allowed to choose which fixes to run; you must select all the ones available. Relaunch your game and head to the Co-op mode to check whether the issue continues.

Router reboot

Another reason for internet connectivity errors could be your router settings which would stop the Dead Island 2 Co-Op mode from working. Unnecessary files in your router can often cause the router’s configuration to change, so resetting it is essential.

It may also be that your router is set to connect to a different region than the one you are currently in, which can also affect internet connectivity.

Before you restart your router, close every opened application on your PC. Next, switch off your router or remove its power. You should wait a minute for the router to reset its buffer files.

Turn on your router once again and allow it to reconnect to your internet. You should wait to see that all the lights are green. Relaunch your game and head to the Co-op mode to check whether the issue continues.

Change Firewall security

Your Firewall protects your PC from malicious software on a network. Sometimes your Firewall will prevent your games from connecting to a network since it considers them more “Harmful” than they are.

You can stop your Firewall from blocking Dead Island 2 by adding it to your network Firewall’s whitelist. To change network firewall settings, you can follow the following steps.

Open the Windows Security option in your PC’s Start Menu. Inside the security settings, you should navigate over to the Firewall and network protection option.

Next, you’ll have to add Dead Island 2 in the Allow apps through the firewall option and apply changes. You will have to save all the changes and restart your PC to implement the changes.

Relaunch your game and head to the Co-op mode to check whether the issue continues.

Check if servers are online

The Dead Island Multiplayer not working error could also be because of problems on the end of the Dead Island servers. The co-op mode will be unavailable if the game servers are down or under maintenance.

To confirm, check for server updates on Dead Island’s website or official Twitter account.

Check the integrity of game files

Steam users may be familiar with the issues that incomplete and damaged files can cause. Sometimes a game may be missing essential game files because they were corrupted or were missing due to an incomplete package install. This can cause a whole host of errors in the game.

You can use the inbuilt Steam Verify the Integrity of Game files feature to identify and fix this problem by replacing the files.

To verify the integrity of game files, you must open Steam and find Dead Island 2 inside your Steam Library. Now, click on the game Properties.

The Verify Integrity of Game Files feature is in the Local Files tab. This option allows a scan to be run by Steam on the game files. Game files, installed, and the original are checked to ensure consistency.

Once the scan is completed, you will be given the option to download the damaged and missing files. Afterwards, you can relaunch your game and head to Co-op mode to check whether the issue continues.

If none of the troubleshooting methods discussed above work, you can always ask for help from the Dead Island Support team.

Before the support team can contact you to resolve any issue, you’ll have to generate a support ticket. You can do so by visiting the Dead Island website and providing the case details.

The error support options available on the Dead Island Support page are General Errors, Technical Support, and General Information. You can choose one according to the error profile and expect help from them within a few days.