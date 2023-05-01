In Dead Island 2, reaching the max level will provide you with several benefits such as newly unlocked sections, more competition, and Skill Cards. Getting there is a challenge in and of itself, and will take you significant time to achieve.

However, since the game is recently released on various platforms, it is hard for the Slayers to know where their goal ends in reaching the max level in Dead Island 2. With that question in mind, we will be guiding you today on how you can achieve this goal.

What is the max level in Dead Island 2?

The maximum level you can reach in Dead Island 2 is level 30. However, reaching that particular level is not an easy task and requires you to farm a ton of XP. You will have to complete several quests and kill hordes of zombies, amongst other things.

How to reach level 30?

Mostly you will earn the most XP through the completion of the main story. Completing the main story will grant you a massive amount of XP. This method is really time-consuming, however, and won’t be feasible if your goal is to reach max level quickly in Dead Island 2.

Doing side quests will also farm you a lot of XP, but they aren’t as readily available and some have prerequisites. This again will take time.

Additionally, you can gain XP by killing the several hordes of zombies you can find all over the open world of Dead Island 2. With each zombie farming you at least 15-35 XP and more with a single headshot kill, it is one of the best ways to farm XPs especially when exploring the city.

Lastly, completing different challenges will do wonders for you. There are a total of 84 challenges that are distributed among 6 categories. You can complete these to get an XP boost and get closer to your goal.