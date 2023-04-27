How To Get Infected Flesh In Dead Island 2

In Dead Island 2, players will meet Francesca, a crazy artist in the vast Beverly Hills region. Francesca is among the very few lucky persons yet to remain alive and now demands Dead Island 2 Infected Flesh to produce a masterpiece.

Your task is to find ten infected flesh pieces and bring them to her in return for a reward. No matter how weird the request may seem, it is still fortunate that you don’t have to consume the flesh of the undead. Moreover, it will increase your XP significantly, so be grateful and complete this request in Dead Island 2.

How to find Infected Flesh in Dead Island 2

You may attack and kill zombies and loot their dropped flesh parts. This is the first way the game allows players to obtain flesh pieces.

Keep in mind that getting it from every zombie is not certain. Flesh drops quite rarely from zombies when they are slain. Completing this quest can take you some time. For this reason, it is better to start the quest as soon as possible and continue Dead Island 2 missions while looting infected flesh from bodies.

Eventually, there will be enough of it in your inventory, and then you can take the flesh to the mad artist and finish the request in Dead Island 2.

The Second way is also not much of a task. You must approach the Medical Centers and look for zombie flesh pieces scattered around the floor. These are the places where different tests and medical trials used to be performed on poor zombies, which resulted in their body parts falling onto the ground everywhere.

Requirement: Before the journey to fulfill Francesca’s request, players must complete the main game mission #15, “The Giant Slayer.” Doing this is mandatory, as receiving dropped infected flesh pieces from zombies in Dead Island 2 is impossible before completing this critical quest.

Having gathered all 10x Flesh pieces, return to Francesca and put the pieces in her Supply Donations bucket. The artist will be more than happy to reward you with 1000 XP points for your dedication.