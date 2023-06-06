Dead Island 2 offers players several unique sets of weapons to choose from. Due to crossing paths with the continuous horde of zombies, you need to use elite-level weapons to do the most damage to them. This is especially true for closed-range attacks since you don’t have much room to maneuver being up close and personal like that.

Luckily for you, there is a shotgun called Fenrir’s Howl waiting to be claimed as a part of the Twitch Drop. Today we will be showing you how you can claim this Twitch drop to get a Fenrir’s Howl shotgun in Dead Island 2 of your own too.

How to get Fenrir’s Howl in Dead Island 2

Due to Twitch being a massive platform for gaming streamers, Dead Island 2 is collaborating with Twitch and has announced its official Twitch Drops campaign. This will last from April 21st to May 17th. This means that there is limited time to grab Fenrir’s Howl Shotgun since the campaign won’t be running for long.

However, before you can acquire this weapon, you must complete a few tasks. First, you must have a Twitch Account. Second, you must link your account to PROS (Prism Ray Online Services).

To do that, simply login/sign into your Twitch account and navigate to Profile > Settings > Connections > Other Connections. Now, link the account by clicking on the “Connect” option next to PROS. This will set up your account, bringing you closer to your reward.

Once that is done, you must search for any popular Twitch Streamer that is currently producing content for Dead Island 2. Watch at least 20mins of their content exclusively for Dead Island 2 gameplay. Doing so will unlock the Fenrir’s Howl shotgun in your inventory along with the Trickster’s Smile; a unique knife in the game.

You can visit Twitch’s Drops & Rewards section to claim the weapon by clicking on the “Claim” option. This will add the shotgun into your game but to actually wield it, you need to get it from a trader called Dougie who is found at the Serling Hotel at “Ocean Avenue”.

Simply visit the location marked on the Dead Island 2 Fast Travel Map above. Once at the location, find the trader on the left side of the area in the bar section. After approaching him, press the “Trade” button and find Fenrir’s Howl shotgun all yours for the taking.