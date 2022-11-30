How To Level Up Fast In Darktide

Progression in Warhammer 40K Darktide takes the form of Trust Levels. As you’ll progress in the game, you’ll gain Trust levels, which allow you to access more content. This means to fully experience the game, you have to level up quickly as much as possible in Darktide. For that, this guide will explain all the ways to level up fast in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide.

How to level up fast in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Experience points will increase your Trust Level as these are exclusively awarded after completing missions. The higher the trust level of your character, the more powerful it will be thanks to unlockable Feats and higher-quality weapons.

Firstly, you’ll have to choose different missions at various difficulties at the Mission Terminal. We suggest you start from a small level until you feel confident.

You make sure that you don’t lose the game as you want to level up quickly. When you get your grip right on the game then you should ramp it up to tier 2 at which you’ll get a little more XP.

Now you can try difficulty level 3 if you think you are ready for this because there are a lot of chances of you failing that mission as your enemies becomes tougher but you can gain a lot of XP and you can find some conditions.

Conditions can simply make it harder or easier as it is a level modifier. You will still get the bonus XP when you use the condition.

You can all also look out for the Secondary Objectives as this allows you to collect additional items in the level when you carry them to the end, and you’ll get bonus XP and some additional bonus reward when you find all of them.