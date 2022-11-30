How To Unlock Class Feats And All Weapons In Darktide

Warhammer 40K: Darktide features only four classes for you to pick from, Psyker, Veteran, Ogryn and Zealot. Although it might seem simple the various feats and class-specific weapons you can unlock in Darktide for these classes help you customize and specialize your character to a high extent and make a unique build in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.
In case you don’t know, the feats and weapons for each class are locked when you start, and as you level up with a particular class, you unlock new weapons and features for that class. This guide will list all the feats and weapons you can unlock for every class in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and at what level so you can decide which class you want to invest your time and XP in.
Before we jump into the Darktide class unlocks guide, we need to put out a disclaimer for the class-specific weapons we have listed. The shop has a randomness factor to it so even if a weapon appears at a certain level it doesn’t mean you can still use it if you are low level.
Also, weapons might appear at different levels as opposed to what we mentioned because of the same random factor. Since Warhammer 40K Dartide is still new, we will continue to update the guide with more information on unlocking class features and weapons.
Psyker unlocks
The Jedi of Darktide, Psykers enhance their mental capacities by using Immaterium.
Psyker Feats
Level 5
- Essence Harvest
- Warp Absorption
- Quietitude
Level 10
- Psykinetic’s Wrath
- Inner Tranquility
- Wrack and Ruin
Level 15
- Psychic Communion
- Psykinetic’s Aura
- Cerebral Lacerations
Level 20
- Kinetic Deflection
- Kinetic Shield
- Mind in Motion
Level 25
- Warp Battery
- Kinetic Overload
- Kinetic Flayer
Level 30
- Quicken
- Ascendant Blaze
- Kinetic Barrage
Psyker Weapons
Level 2: Obscurus Mk II Blaze Force Sword [Primary]
Level 5: Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff [Secondary]
Level 8: Nomanus Mk VI Surge Force Staff [Secondary] (Lightning)
Level 11: Equinox Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff [Secondary] (Projectile Staff)
Level 15: Rifthaven Mk II Purgatus Force Staff [Secondary] (Flamer Staff)
Veteran unlocks
Veterans are ex-troopers of Astra Militarum and are skilled warriors for the Emperor of Mankind.
Veteran Feats
Level 5
- Confirmed Kill
- Exhilarating Takedown
- At Arm’s Length
Level 10
- Sniper
- Tactical Reload
- Demolition Stockpile
Level 15
- Bio-Optic Targeting
- Demolition Team
- Covering Fire
Level 20
- Unwavering Focus
- Duck and Dive
- Camo Expert
Level 25
- Frag Storm
- Deadshot
- One after Another
Level 30
- Sustained
- Counterfire
- The Bigger they Are…
Veteran Weapons
Level 7: Lucius Mk II Helbore Lasgun [Secondary]
Level 13: Munitorum Mk III Power Sword [Primary]
Level 16: M35 Magnacore Mk I Plasma Gun [Secondary]
Zealot unlocks
Call them fanatics, call them warriors, but the trust Zealot have in the Emperor of Mankind leads them to places where people of lesser faith dare not go.
Zealot Feats
Level 5
- Purify In Blood
- Faith Restored
- Enemies Within, Enemies
Level 10
- Bloodletting
- Punishment
- Retribution
Level 15
- Holy Fervour
- Benediction
- Inspiring Excoriation
Level 20
- Holy Revenant
- Thy Wrath be Swift
- Faith Restores All
Level 25
- Emperor’s Executioner
- Rising Conviction
- Honour the Martyr
Level 30
- Invocation of Death
- Fury of the Faithful
- Purge the Wicked
Zealot Weapons
Level 1: Turtolsky Mk VI Heavy Sword [Primary]
Level 7: Turtolsky Mk V Heavy Sword [Primary]
Level 8: Artemia Mk III Purgaiton Flamer [Secondary]
Level 10: Turtolsky Mk IX Heavy Sword [Primary]
Level 11: Tigrus Mk II Heavy Eviscerator [Primary]
Level 15: Crucis Mk II Thunder Hammer [Primary]
Ogryn unlocks
Giant powerful and loyal abhumans. They are mostly used as shock troops as they have limited intelligence.
Ogryn Feats
Level 5
- Lynchpin
- Smash ‘Em Good!
- Best Form of Defence…
Level 10
- Heavyweight
- Bombs Away!
- Blood & Thunder
Level 15
- Towering Presence
- Lead the Charge
- Bullfighter
Level 20
- Bloodthirst
- Hard as Nails
- Die Hard
Level 25
- Payback Time
- Knife through Butter
- Raging Bull
Level 30
- Bull Gore
- Unstoppable
- Non-Stop Violence
Ogryn Weapons
Level 5: Blastoom Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet [Secondary]
Level 9: Krourk Mk V Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber [Secondary]
Level 10: Orok Mk II Battle Maul [Primary] Trust Level 10: Orok Mk III Slab Shield [Primary]