How To Unlock Class Feats And All Weapons In Darktide

Warhammer 40K: Darktide features only four classes for you to pick from, Psyker, Veteran, Ogryn and Zealot. Although it might seem simple the various feats and class-specific weapons you can unlock in Darktide for these classes help you customize and specialize your character to a high extent and make a unique build in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

In case you don’t know, the feats and weapons for each class are locked when you start, and as you level up with a particular class, you unlock new weapons and features for that class. This guide will list all the feats and weapons you can unlock for every class in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and at what level so you can decide which class you want to invest your time and XP in.

Before we jump into the Darktide class unlocks guide, we need to put out a disclaimer for the class-specific weapons we have listed. The shop has a randomness factor to it so even if a weapon appears at a certain level it doesn’t mean you can still use it if you are low level.

Also, weapons might appear at different levels as opposed to what we mentioned because of the same random factor. Since Warhammer 40K Dartide is still new, we will continue to update the guide with more information on unlocking class features and weapons.

Psyker unlocks

The Jedi of Darktide, Psykers enhance their mental capacities by using Immaterium.

Psyker Feats

Level 5

  • Essence Harvest
  • Warp Absorption
  • Quietitude

Level 10

  • Psykinetic’s Wrath
  • Inner Tranquility
  • Wrack and Ruin

Level 15

  • Psychic Communion
  • Psykinetic’s Aura
  • Cerebral Lacerations

Level 20

  • Kinetic Deflection
  • Kinetic Shield
  • Mind in Motion

Level 25

  • Warp Battery
  • Kinetic Overload
  • Kinetic Flayer

Level 30

  • Quicken
  • Ascendant Blaze
  • Kinetic Barrage

Psyker Weapons

Level 2: Obscurus Mk II Blaze Force Sword [Primary]

Level 5: Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff [Secondary]

Level 8: Nomanus Mk VI Surge Force Staff [Secondary] (Lightning)

Level 11: Equinox Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff [Secondary] (Projectile Staff)

Level 15: Rifthaven Mk II Purgatus Force Staff [Secondary] (Flamer Staff)

Veteran unlocks

Veterans are ex-troopers of Astra Militarum and are skilled warriors for the Emperor of Mankind.

Veteran Feats

Level 5

  • Confirmed Kill
  • Exhilarating Takedown
  • At Arm’s Length

Level 10

  • Sniper
  • Tactical Reload
  • Demolition Stockpile

Level 15

  • Bio-Optic Targeting
  • Demolition Team
  • Covering Fire

Level 20

  • Unwavering Focus
  • Duck and Dive
  • Camo Expert

Level 25

  • Frag Storm
  • Deadshot
  • One after Another

Level 30

  • Sustained
  • Counterfire
  • The Bigger they Are…

Veteran Weapons

Level 7: Lucius Mk II Helbore Lasgun [Secondary]

Level 13: Munitorum Mk III Power Sword [Primary]

Level 16: M35 Magnacore Mk I Plasma Gun [Secondary]

Zealot unlocks

Call them fanatics, call them warriors, but the trust Zealot have in the Emperor of Mankind leads them to places where people of lesser faith dare not go.

Zealot Feats

Level 5

  • Purify In Blood
  • Faith Restored
  • Enemies Within, Enemies

Level 10

  • Bloodletting
  • Punishment
  • Retribution

Level 15

  • Holy Fervour
  • Benediction
  • Inspiring Excoriation

Level 20

  • Holy Revenant
  • Thy Wrath be Swift
  • Faith Restores All

Level 25

  • Emperor’s Executioner
  • Rising Conviction
  • Honour the Martyr

Level 30

  • Invocation of Death
  • Fury of the Faithful
  • Purge the Wicked

Zealot Weapons

Level 1: Turtolsky Mk VI Heavy Sword [Primary]

Level 7: Turtolsky Mk V Heavy Sword [Primary]

Level 8: Artemia Mk III Purgaiton Flamer [Secondary]

Level 10: Turtolsky Mk IX Heavy Sword [Primary]

Level 11: Tigrus Mk II Heavy Eviscerator [Primary]

Level 15: Crucis Mk II Thunder Hammer [Primary]

Ogryn unlocks

Giant powerful and loyal abhumans. They are mostly used as shock troops as they have limited intelligence.

Ogryn Feats

Level 5

  • Lynchpin
  • Smash ‘Em Good!
  • Best Form of Defence…

Level 10

  • Heavyweight
  • Bombs Away!
  • Blood & Thunder

Level 15

  • Towering Presence
  • Lead the Charge
  • Bullfighter

Level 20

  • Bloodthirst
  • Hard as Nails
  • Die Hard

Level 25

  • Payback Time
  • Knife through Butter
  • Raging Bull

Level 30

  • Bull Gore
  • Unstoppable
  • Non-Stop Violence

Ogryn Weapons

Level 5: Blastoom Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet [Secondary]

Level 9: Krourk Mk V Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber [Secondary]

Level 10: Orok Mk II Battle Maul [Primary] Trust Level 10: Orok Mk III Slab Shield [Primary]

