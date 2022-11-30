How To Unlock Class Feats And All Weapons In Darktide

Warhammer 40K: Darktide features only four classes for you to pick from, Psyker, Veteran, Ogryn and Zealot. Although it might seem simple the various feats and class-specific weapons you can unlock in Darktide for these classes help you customize and specialize your character to a high extent and make a unique build in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

In case you don’t know, the feats and weapons for each class are locked when you start, and as you level up with a particular class, you unlock new weapons and features for that class. This guide will list all the feats and weapons you can unlock for every class in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and at what level so you can decide which class you want to invest your time and XP in.

Before we jump into the Darktide class unlocks guide, we need to put out a disclaimer for the class-specific weapons we have listed. The shop has a randomness factor to it so even if a weapon appears at a certain level it doesn’t mean you can still use it if you are low level.

Also, weapons might appear at different levels as opposed to what we mentioned because of the same random factor. Since Warhammer 40K Dartide is still new, we will continue to update the guide with more information on unlocking class features and weapons.

Psyker unlocks

The Jedi of Darktide, Psykers enhance their mental capacities by using Immaterium.

Psyker Feats

Level 5

Essence Harvest

Warp Absorption

Quietitude

Level 10

Psykinetic’s Wrath

Inner Tranquility

Wrack and Ruin

Level 15

Psychic Communion

Psykinetic’s Aura

Cerebral Lacerations

Level 20

Kinetic Deflection

Kinetic Shield

Mind in Motion

Level 25

Warp Battery

Kinetic Overload

Kinetic Flayer

Level 30

Quicken

Ascendant Blaze

Kinetic Barrage

Psyker Weapons

Level 2: Obscurus Mk II Blaze Force Sword [Primary]

Level 5: Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff [Secondary]

Level 8: Nomanus Mk VI Surge Force Staff [Secondary] (Lightning)

Level 11: Equinox Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff [Secondary] (Projectile Staff)

Level 15: Rifthaven Mk II Purgatus Force Staff [Secondary] (Flamer Staff)

Veteran unlocks

Veterans are ex-troopers of Astra Militarum and are skilled warriors for the Emperor of Mankind.

Veteran Feats

Level 5

Confirmed Kill

Exhilarating Takedown

At Arm’s Length

Level 10

Sniper

Tactical Reload

Demolition Stockpile

Level 15

Bio-Optic Targeting

Demolition Team

Covering Fire

Level 20

Unwavering Focus

Duck and Dive

Camo Expert

Level 25

Frag Storm

Deadshot

One after Another

Level 30

Sustained

Counterfire

The Bigger they Are…

Veteran Weapons

Level 7: Lucius Mk II Helbore Lasgun [Secondary]

Level 13: Munitorum Mk III Power Sword [Primary]

Level 16: M35 Magnacore Mk I Plasma Gun [Secondary]

Zealot unlocks

Call them fanatics, call them warriors, but the trust Zealot have in the Emperor of Mankind leads them to places where people of lesser faith dare not go.

Zealot Feats

Level 5

Purify In Blood

Faith Restored

Enemies Within, Enemies

Level 10

Bloodletting

Punishment

Retribution

Level 15

Holy Fervour

Benediction

Inspiring Excoriation

Level 20

Holy Revenant

Thy Wrath be Swift

Faith Restores All

Level 25

Emperor’s Executioner

Rising Conviction

Honour the Martyr

Level 30

Invocation of Death

Fury of the Faithful

Purge the Wicked

Zealot Weapons

Level 1: Turtolsky Mk VI Heavy Sword [Primary]

Level 7: Turtolsky Mk V Heavy Sword [Primary]

Level 8: Artemia Mk III Purgaiton Flamer [Secondary]

Level 10: Turtolsky Mk IX Heavy Sword [Primary]

Level 11: Tigrus Mk II Heavy Eviscerator [Primary]

Level 15: Crucis Mk II Thunder Hammer [Primary]

Ogryn unlocks

Giant powerful and loyal abhumans. They are mostly used as shock troops as they have limited intelligence.

Ogryn Feats

Level 5

Lynchpin

Smash ‘Em Good!

Best Form of Defence…

Level 10

Heavyweight

Bombs Away!

Blood & Thunder

Level 15

Towering Presence

Lead the Charge

Bullfighter

Level 20

Bloodthirst

Hard as Nails

Die Hard

Level 25

Payback Time

Knife through Butter

Raging Bull

Level 30

Bull Gore

Unstoppable

Non-Stop Violence

Ogryn Weapons

Level 5: Blastoom Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet [Secondary]

Level 9: Krourk Mk V Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber [Secondary]

Level 10: Orok Mk II Battle Maul [Primary] Trust Level 10: Orok Mk III Slab Shield [Primary]