This Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City Halflight, Spear of the Church Boss Guide will help you with the Halflight, Spear of the Church boss fight and will guide you on how to defeat it without taking much of a damage.

Halflight, Spear of the Church is a boss fight featured in Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City. For this boss fight, you can also summon Unbreakable Patches if you have completed the Lapps questline.

Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City Halflight, Spear of the Church Boss

Halflight, Spear of the Church

Halflight, Spear of the Church can be found inside the church down the Ringed Inner Wall bonfire shortcut. You can also reset the Halflight, Spear of the Church by finding the monument at the top of the city.

As you enter this boss fight, Judge will make a short speech which is a good opportunity to cast a buff. At first, there will be painting guardians that will spawn during the boss fight and shortly after the Halflight, Spear of the Church makes an appearance.

To defeat the Halflight, Spear of the Church is would be recommended that you focus on the phantom, as his HP is unusually low for a boss. Just keep this in mind and you will beat the Halflight, Spear of the Church in no time.

Make sure to stay on him as he has a very limited pool of hit points and even when you are connected to internet and your Halflight Spear of Church is controlled by another human.

Just keep pushing him and make sure to get an NPC companion into the fight to increase your chances even more and you will get over this boss in no time.

At the end you will get a Titanic Slab and Filianore’s Spear Ornament, a covenant item you can parlay to increase your rank in the Spears of the Church.