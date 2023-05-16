Dark Souls 3 Key Items Locations Guide – Rings, Tomes, Keys, How to Use

Aside from shields/weapons, you will find a few Dark Souls 3 Key Items during your playthrough.

Dark Souls 3 key items – which primarily include keys, tomes, rings, and other things – in Dark Souls 3 are used to access new areas, to experience alternate ending, or can be exchanged with NPCs to obtain various rewards.

There are some of these key items which are acquired automatically after a specific boss battle, some are acquired from vendors, and some require grinding

For more help on Dark Souls 3, read our Dark Souls 3 PC Tweaks Guide, Dark Souls 3 Boss Battles Guide, and Dark Souls 3 Covenants Locations Guide.

Dark Souls 3 Key Items Guide

Dark Souls 3 Key Items Guide details everything you need to know about all these items in the game, where to find them, and how to use them:

Basin of Vows

Use : You need to put this item at the Statue of Beheading Knight behind Emma

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You need to eliminate High Priestess Emma inside the church before Vordt of the Boreal Valley boss battle.

Braille Divine Tome of Carim

Use : You need to get this item to Irina of Carim to learn Carim Miracles

You need to head towards the nearby bridge from the Road of Sacrifices Bonfire and head right. From there, drop down onto a small ledge, get rid of the dogs, and grab the item.

Carthus Pyromancy Tome

Use : You need to get it to Cornyx of the Great Swamp in order to learn new spells

While you are in the Catacombs of Carthus, head through the door and stairs near the bridge and head down the path on the left-hand-side. From there, head down the ladder and you will see a blue hooded-figure. From there, hit the wall on the right-hand-side and you will find the Carthus Pyromancy Tome.

Cell Key

Use : You can use the item to free Greirat of the Undead Settlement in High Wall.

While you are in the High Wall area, head inside the room with a ledge overlooking the Executioner. Once there, you will find the item right next to a dog.

Coiled Sword

Use : This item is used to lit the Firelink Shrine Bonfire

This item is obtained after Iudex Gundyr boss battle.

Dark Sigil

Use : After talking to Yoel of Londor, this item keeps a track of your Hollowing

You automatically obtain this item after Yoel of Londor draws your power out for the very first time.

Deep Braille Divine Tome

Use : You need to get this item to either Irina of Carim or Karla to start a questline

This item is found inside Cathedral of the Deep and is guarded by one of the giants.

Dreamchaser’s Ashes

Use : You need to get this item to the Shrine Handmaid to find more stuff for buying

This item is found behind an illusionary wall directly over Old Wolf of Farron.

Dungeon Cell Key

Use : N/A

N/A

Eyes of a Fire Keeper

Use : This item is required to view an alternate ending

This item is found in the same location as Irina of Carim, in the Undead Graves – behind an illusionary wall.

Farron Coal

Use : This allows Andre the Blacksmith to infuse poison, sharp, and heavy infusion

Starting at the Crucifixion Woods Bonfire, head towards the far right-hand-side towards the mushroom enemies. Continue along the path to eliminate a Black Knight and proceed ahead to find the item.

Fire Keeper Soul

Use : You can get this item to FireKeeper to sooth the Dark Sigil

For this item, you need to get the Tower Key from the Shrine Handmaid, head to the backside of the Firelink Shrine, and head inside the tower to get straight to the item.

Golden Scroll

Use : You need to get this item to Orbeck of Vinheim to learn new spells

To find this item, you need to head towards swamp from the Farron Keep Bonfire and head past the rocks on the far right-hand-side. A little later, you will find a cave which has the said item.

Grave Key

Use : This item is used to rescue Irina in the Undead Settlement and travel to Velka Shrine

In order to the get this item, you need to buy from the Shrine Handmaid for 1,500 souls once you’ve provided her with Mortician’s Ashes.

Great Swamp Pyromancy Tome

Use : You need to get her the Cornyx to learn pyromancies of the Great Swamp

In order to get this item, you need to find it in the waters before Farron Keep in the Crucifixion Woods.

Greirat’s Ashes

Use : You need to get this item to the Firelink Maiden to have more items for purchasing.

N/A

Hawkwood’s Swordgrass

Use : N/A

Once Hawkwood the Deserter has left the Firelink Shrine, talk to Andre the Blacksmith – you must have Twinkling Dragon Head Stone – to get the item.

Jailer’s Key Ring

Use : This item opens most of the cell doors

Starting from Profaned Capital Bonfire, drop down to the bottom floor of the area and head towards a poison swamp. From there, head towards the Irithyll Dungeon and find the item at the very end.

Lift Chamber Key

Use : This item opens the lift underneath the High Wall Bonfire

N/A

Londor Braille Divine Tome

Use : You can get this item to Irina of Carim to learn more Miracles

In order to get this item, you need to buy it for Yuria of Londor for 50 souls.

Loretta’s Bone

Use : You need to get this item to Greirat after he gets back to the Firelink Shrine

N/A

Mortician’s Ashes

Use : N/A

N/A

Orbeck’s Ashes

Use : Getting this item to Shrine Handmaid will allow her to carry more items

To get this item, you need to head towards the elevator on the right-hand-side from the Grand Archives Bonfire, head up the stairs, and find it on a corpse.

Prisoner Chief’s Ashes

Use : Getting this item to Shrine Handmaid will allow her to carry more items

First you need to get the Jailer’s Key Ring from Profaned Capital and open a cell in Irithyll Dungeon to find this item.

Sage’s Coal

Use : You need to get this item to Andre the Blacksmith to get new Infusion

From the Farron Keep Bonfire, head left and head inside the building guarded by a Darkwraith to find the item inside.

Sage’s Scroll

Use : You need to get this item to Orbeck of Vinheim to learn new spells

This item is found inside the Farron Swamp near a bunch of dead mushroom enemies.

Small Doll

Use : Used to access the otherwise inaccessible areas

You automatically obtain this item after eliminating Deacons of the Deep boss battle.

Small Lothric Banner

Use : You need to use this item after completing Vordt of the Boreal Valley to progress through the game

You get this item from the High Priestess Emma before the Vordt of the Boreal Valley boss battle.

Transposing Kiln

Use : You need to get this item to Ludleth of Courland in the Firelink Shrine for Soul Transposition

You automatically obtain this item after Curse-Rotted Greatwood.

Tower Key

Use : This item is used to unlock the tower on the backside of the Firelink Shrine

You need to get this item from Shrine Handmaid for 20,000 souls.

Grave Warden Pyromancy Tome

Use : You can get this item to the pyromancer master Karla to learn black flame sorceries

You get this item during High Lord Wolnir boss battle.

This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Key Items Guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!