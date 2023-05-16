Dark Souls 3 Deacons of the Deep Boss Battle Guide – How to Beat

Dark Souls 3 Deacons of the Deep is another relatively easier boss fight due to the fact that he not only rarely attacks, but is relatively weak.

The only important thing that you need to bear in mind is that the main boss – signified by a red glow – is surrounded by a plethora of enemies.

Dark Souls 3 Deacons of the Deep Battle Guide

These enemies will continue to spawn that will not only land weak blows, but also occasional fireballs. However, dealing damage to these enemies will not deal any damage to the boss which will why you need to head in and directly attack the boss.

Once you manage to eliminate Deacons of the Deep main boss, the enemies surrounding the main boss will die as well!

During the second phase of the boss battle, the frequency of fireballs from the surrounding enemies will increase and they will channel a fog which will one-shot your character.

This is why you need to disrupt the channel by attacking the enemies and then continue your assault on the Deacons of the Deep main boss. You will slowly whittle away the boss’s HP and complete the boss battle.

This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Deacons of the Deep boss battle guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!