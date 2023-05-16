In Darksiders 2, when you are exploring The Fjord, you’ll come across an NPC called Blackroot, who seems to have an appetite for Stones and thus begins your task of finding stones for him. Our Darksiders 2 Stonebites locations guide should prove useful for this quest.

Darksiders 2 Stonebites Locations

The various types of stones or stonebites found in the game are a special sort of collectibles like Relics, Book of the Dead Pages, Gnomes, and Boatman Coins.

In this guide, we’ll go over the places in Darksiders 2 where you can find the stonebites, and (if required) which puzzles you should solve to get them.

There are three kinds of stones in the game: Stone of Mystics, Stone of Power, and Stone of Resistance. Their location has been described in the order of the sequence they are found.

Now, let’s go collecting some rocks!

To start off your stone-hunt, you have to talk to Blackroot. You can find Blackroot in The Fjord on the west side just after the entrance.

Mystics Stones

Stone of Mystics #1

Location. Once you have talked to Blackroot and obtained the Lure Stone, there is a stone on the south of where Blackroot is, located on a cliff face. Grab that very first stone.

Stone of Mystics #2

Location. Return to Shadow Gorge and to the entrance of The Shattered Forge. You’ll spot the stone on the northeastern cliff face.

Stone of Mystics #3

Location. One stone can be found if you return to Stonefather’s Gale and check the northeastern corner of the map. A stone in the cliff face should be there.

Stone of Mystics #4

Location. Backtrack to the Tri-Stone and search the backside of the Maker’s Forge. The stone is located in a high position.

Stone of Mystics #5

Go to Baneswood and check the alcove in the northwestern part of the region. Climb up and there will be a treasure there. Turn around and you should see the stone on the opposite side.

Stone of Mystics #6

This stone is located in the northern edge of Baneswood.

Stone of Mystics #7

This stone is in the corner of the wall of a ruined structure, which can be found halfway between Baneswood and The Charred Pass.

Stone of Mystics #8

Location. Enter the Charred Pass from the north. As soon as you enter, there is a ruined structure to the left. At the structure’s upper-most part should be the stone.

Stone of Mystics #9

Location. This is found in the path leading to The Scar in The Charred Pass. It is hanging on a large rock formation.

Stone of Mystics #10

In The Charred Pass, at the path leading to The Cauldron, there is a place where you can enter a ruined structure. In the western room of that structure is the stone.

Stone of Mystics #11

While going through the narrow cave that leads to The Drenchfort, you should find the stone high on the wall to the right.

Stone of Mystics #12

Location. As soon as you enter The Drenchfort, a short cutscene will play. Then, take a right so that you can see around the huge statue at the other side of the room. You should be able to spot the stone in the distance.

Stone of Mystics #13

Location. In The Nook, a dungeon northeast of Baneswood, after using the lever to open the gate and the door, go down to the lava basement. You’ll reach a room with a blue orb. Release the blue orb by standing on the 2 gold traversal points, and take it up the elevator. The stone is located just at the top of the first elevator.

Stone of Mystics #14

Location. In The Lost Temple, after reanimating the second construct and riding it back to the room with the skeleton lock, destroy the corruption crystals on the south and plant the custodian into the slot. Look down the gap there, and you should spot the stone on the behind wall.

Stone of Mystics #15

Location. Backtracking to the Weeping Crag, you can find the stone outside the dungeon on the east side of the archway.

Stone of Mystics #16

Location. While going south along the Serpent’s Peak, near The Maw, you will encounter many stalactites on the ceiling. One of them has a stone attached, so keep your eyes peeled.

Stone of Mystics #17

Location. As soon as you enter the Gilded Arena, just look to your right.

Stone of Mystics #18

Location. On the second level basement of the Gilded Arena, you’ll be ambushed by a bunch of skeletons. Defeat them and then look directly up at the ceiling.

Stone of Mystics #19

Location. Another one in the Gilded Arena; continue heading north in the second level of the basement. Just before reaching the Animus Stone, you should look for a hanging cage to your right. It has an attached stone with it.

Stone of Mystics #20

Location. Ride to The Maw’s southern gate. You should spot a stone on one of the high windows left to the gate.

Stone of Mystics #21

Location. As you venture forth across the fourth floor of Phriseer’s Tomb, you’ll encounter an elevator room with four switches. There is a stone high up on the southeast wall there.

Stone of Mystics #22

Location. This stone can be found on the fourth floor of The Judicator’s Tomb. The stone is found on the ceiling of the area where you fight the Bone Giant boss. (Credit for this location goes to Holly_Folly)

Stone of Mystics #23

Location. In Psychameron, once you exit the maze to the south, turn around and look above the door.

Stone of Mystic #24

Location. In Boneriven, after you have just gotten to the second floor, there is a crystal outgrowth with the stone there.

Stone of Mystic #25

Location. This stone is located just above the Death Tomb door in Lostlight.

Stone of Mystic #26

Location. South of the Serpent Tome in The Crystal Spire, the first statue with a sword has the stone on the sword.

Stone of Mystic #27

Location. There is another statue in The Crystal Spire with a sword bearing a stone, which is north of the Serpent Tome.

Stone of Mystics #28

Location. This is found in Earth. After your conversation with Uriel (at the start of Earth), look at the southwestern corner of the building located north of the square.

Stone of Mystics #29

Location. In the basement level of Earth, check the upper southwestern corner of a long corridor-like room.

Stone of Mystics #30

Location. When you have emerged from the tunnels in Earth, check the building to the right. Its second floor should have the stone.

Stone of Mystics #31

Location. While you are heading north across the large broken bridge in Earth, one of the broken areas to the left has a support column with the stone on it.

Stone of Mystics #32

Location. Once you have made your way to the second floor of the Ivory Citadel, Grab the chest in the south of the hall, and the look north. A stone should be on the window.

Stone of Mystics #33

Location. While you are circling the structure with the spiral staircase in the Ivory Citadel, the stone can be seen just above the stairs.

Stone of Mystics #34

Location. If you have managed to find the Soul Arbiter’s Scrolls, venturing forward deeper into the Soul Arbiter’s Maze isn’t as difficult. When you reach the portal that leads to the eighth floor in the dungeon, check behind the portal for the final stone.

Power

Stone of Power #1

Location. Still on our backtracking journey, the first Stone of Power is found in the flooded section of The Charred Pass. Dive into the water and emerge near the treasure chest. Make your way to the chest, and then turn around to find the stone up on the wall.

Stone of Power #2

Location. In The Fjord, just when you are about to exit the dungeon to your way to The Drenchfort, look above the entranceway to find a stone.

Stone of Power #3

In The Lost Temple, after defeating the Savage Stalkers on the balcony, head north. In the next room, climb up the wall to the second floor, and look at the broken and exposed wall to find the stone there.

Stone of Power #4

Location. Inside the Weeping Crag, in the 3rd level basement, there is some water with a staircase that goes downwards. Dive into the water, and follow that staircase. This path leads to Gorewood, a side-quest boss. In his lair, check high on the eastern side face of the cliff for the stone.

Stone of Power #5

Location. In The Charred Pass, stand at the entrance to The Scar, and turn around. There is a Deathgrip hook, and above it is a destroyed pipe with the stone.

Stone of Power #6

Location. In the Leviathan’s Gorge, Lair of the Deposed King, descend the spiral staircase till the very end, and then go through the door you find. This leads to the fourth basement floor. You’ll be in a place with the door to the second Death Tomb. Above the door is the stone.

Stone of Power #7

Location. At the bridge intersection in The Maw, take the bridge that leads west and the take another left. Instead of heading south to your objective, ride to the northwest section of the area, enter the strucutre, and then face the portal on the west side and then look up to the left. You should see the stone there.

Stone of Power #8

Location. After claiming the first Animus Stone in the Gilded Arena, you will go through a narrow corridor on the east. There should be a nook on the left side there, and the stone will be in it.

Stone of Power #9

In the easternmost room of floor 3 of Phriseer’s Tomb is a tall statue with a stone on its face.

Stone of Power #10

Location. When you enter The Spine from The Maw, turn around and look at the left side of the gate. Climb up the top of the gate. There should be a chest there. Stand near it and then face south to find the stone.

Stone of Power #11

Location. In the southeast section of The Spine is a tower. You can start climbing it from the south side. Inside the tower, search for a ledge with a chest on it. The stone is visible on the nearby partially broken wall.

Stone of Power #12

Location. This stone is found in The Judicator’s Tomb. When you enter the third room of the first floor, there will be a cage hanging from the ceiling. Look up at it and you should find the stone.

Stone of Power #13

Location. After climbing the internal of the central structure in Sentinel’s Gaze, there will be a set of corruption crystals. Stand where they are, turn to the hole which you just came from, and then look up. The stone should be visible on the back of the statue.

Stone of Power #14

Location. In the City of the Dead, after rotating the crooked bridge, you will need to use Soul Splitter, using one to operate the wall lever and the other to head south. There is a chest there, and on the wall next to it is the stone.

Stone of Power #15

Location. On the upper level of The Crystal Spire, there is a stone on the head of a statue.

Stone of Power #16

Location. After emerging out of the curved tunnel in Earth, go into the other tunnel in the south. There should be a chest there, and a stop directly above it.

Stone of Power #17

Location. After going through the 3rd floor in Earth and onto the 2nd one, the stone should be visible up on the north wall.

Stone of Power #18

Location. In the Ivory Citadel, there is a massive statue on the third floor. The stone is on the chest of this statue.

Stone of Power #19

During the rotating wall puzzle in the Ivory Citadel, look for the stone on the ledge to the southeast of the second lever.

Stone of Power #20

Location. In The Black Stone, during the past, go back to the avoided second Deathgrip hook that was mentioned above, and use it. You’ll come upon a lever where you emerge. Look at the multi-handed statue on the wall. There should be a stone on its belly.

Stone of Power #21

Location. After you have returned to the present in The Black Stone, make your way around a destroyed passage on the southern edge of the first floor. There is a portal over there that you can use to go to the past. Head northeast to the locked skeleton door, and then face southwest to see the stone on the wall. Return to the present.

Stone of Power #22

Location. After you have returned to the present, take the north path and look north for the stone.

Stone of Power #23

This stone is located in the 4th Death Tomb, above its exit.

Stone of Power #24

Location. This stone is located on the ceiling of the 4th Death Tomb.

Stone of Power #25

This stone is located in the Soul Arbiter’s Maze’s entrance room, high up on the wall to the left.

Resistance Stones

Stone of Resistance #1

Location. You’ll find the first Stone of Resistance in The Foundry. When you enter the foundry, look to your right and you should notice a few hanging cauldrons moving. The stone is on one of these.

Stone of Resistance #2

Location. In the Breach, the bomb from behind the western statue and destroy the corruption crystals above. Climb the roof and on the east side you should see the stone.

Stone of Resistance #3

Location. This is to the right of the Serpent’s Tome in The Elternal Throne. It may be hidden by a red cloth, so make sure to check properly.

Stone of Resistance #4

In Leviathan’s Gorge, there is an area east of the south corner of the bridge where a wall can be climbed which leads to below Leviathan’s Gorge’s bridge. Shoot the bomb there to destroy the corruption crystals, and then use the Deathgrip to make your way over to the pressure plates.

Use Soul Splitter on the plates, and then shoot the bomb that shows up. This clears away the corruption crystals, allowing you access to a chest. Stand next to the chest and look up in the corner to find the stone.

Stone of Resistance #5

On the 3rd floor of The City of the Dead, look for a leaning tower. The stone is stuck on the high window of the tower.

Stone of Resistance #6

Location. In Earth, before dropping down from the broken road to the square below, look to the building to the right to spot the stone.

Stone of Resistance #7

Location. As soon as you pass the skeleton door on the 3rd floor of Ivory Citadel, you should spot the stone to the right.

Stone of Resistance #8

Location. In the first floor of the Ivory Citadel, upon entering the central room, the corruption should be cleared up. In the next room is a statue and portals. Configure the portals such that you arrive near a treasure chest. Once you do, look up at the ceiling for the stone.

Stone of Resistance #9

Now that you have the Voidwalker ability, visit Vulgrim in The Fjord. You’ll have access to the yellow bomb plant there. On the wall above the bomb is the stone.

Stone of Resistance #10

Location. In The Black Stone, when you are in the past, in the eastern part of the dungeon is a pit with a Deathgrip hook on the wall. Grab the hook, and drop down. This will take you to a passage with another hook. However, check the narrow hallway for a different hook, and use it. When you emerge on the second floor, walk east a bit and then look at the southern part of the roof to find the stone.