How To Get Yinglong Iconic SMG In Cyberpunk 2077

Yinglong is a smart Submachine Gun in Cyberpunk 2077 with a great fire rate and descent attack damage. It is an Iconic ranged weapon. The significant fact about this gun is that it comes with the Smart Link technology that improves its accuracy. It is an excellent pick for an aggressive go-getter in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Yinglong location

Yinglong is not a ready weapon; you have to craft it. The first thing you need to craft the Yinglong is the Edgerunner Artisan Perk. After that, you must get the Yinglong Crafting Spec by killing the Leader of an organized crime in Wellsprings.

Head to the location above and take out the leader to get the spec. Afterwards, head into your crafting menu to craft the Yinglong in Cyberpunk 2077. Now, you can hit the bull’s eye with your SMG. Remember that you should have the Smart Link cyberware to use the smart targeting.

Yinglong Attachments and Mods

Yinglong is a smart SMG, so it has no separate attachment slot. However, it does have four slots for mods. Mods like Countermass and Autoloader are best for this SMG. The first will nullify the vertical recoil, while the second will help reduce reload time.

Cyberpunk 2077 Yinglong Stats

Yinglong SMG has the following stats:

Tier 5 Attack Speed 12.50 Damage 23.83 Reload Speed 1.40 Effective Range 30.00 Weapon Handling 4.11 Headshot Damage Multiplier +50% Lock-on time 1.15sec Shock Chance +20% Value 7368 Euro Dollars