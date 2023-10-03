How To Get Yasha Sniper Rifle In Cyberpunk 2077

In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you can get the Iconic Yasha Sniper Rifle by one method, which is not free. You have to participate in the Twitch TV campaign to get it. I will guide you over the Yasha Sniper Rifle Twitch drop for Cyberpunk 2077 and elaborate on its constraints. I will also explain whether getting Yasha’s Sniper Rifle is worth it.

Yasha Sniper Rifle from Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch Drop event

The Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch Drop Event is time-sensitive, and it starts on 25th September and will conclude on 21st October. Getting the Yasha Sniper Rifle as soon as possible is advisable.

Firstly, the requisite of Twitch Drop is to Link your GOG accounting with your Twitch Account. Linking The GOG account varies for Steam and Epic Users as it requires them to link via the Redlauncher Click Authorize to establish the link.

Then, you have to refer to the Cyberpunk 2077 website and find out the streamers participating in the Twitch Drop event and are eligible for it. You must refer to your favourite or preferred Twitch Streamer and gift them two subscriptions.

This will cost you but guarantee you will get Yasha Sniper Rifle in Cyberpunk 2077. Also, make sure that your GOG account is signed into Cyberpunk 2077.

You will receive a code after successfully gifting the two subscriptions to Streamer. You can redeem that code on your Redeem Rewards Page. After doing that, you will find the Yasha Sniper Rifle and other rewards in your Inventory. Your inventory may take some time to update, so don’t worry.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Is Getting Yasha’s Sniper Rifle Worth it?

The worth of Yasha’s Sniper Rifle is equal to 10 USD, but it is still not a bang for the buck deal. The stats of Yasha Sniper Rifle are not as impressive, and some other rifles that you can get for free can outrank it. Yasha’s Sniper Rifle does not offer the best range that an excellent sniper rifle offers.

It is a tier 5 smart Sniper rifle in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, which can kill your opponents over a single headshot, but the range is not amplified. This serves as a disadvantage over longer distances. However, this is an excellent opportunity to support your favourite Twitch Streamer that is inside the eligible Streamers list of Twitch Drop events.