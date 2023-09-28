How To Play Cyberpunk 2077 In Third-Person Mode 

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game built around the first-person perspective. It offers the player a more immersive and intimate insight into the characters and stories of Night City and Dog Town. Those wanting to play using the third-person perspective are out of luck, as Cyberpunk 2077 does not support this feature outright.
However, this is a workaround for this problem. In this guide, we will go over how you can play Cyberpunk 2077 in third-person mode through a mod. We will tell you all the files you need to download and how to enable it once installed.
How to Switch to Third-Person Mode in Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 does not support a native third-person mode, unlike other first RPGs. The only time you’ll be able to see your character in the third person is when you ride a vehicle or through specific story sections. However, there is a workaround for PC, using a mod. Installing the third-person mod is fairly straightforward and only requires a couple of easy steps. However, you do need a specific tool to be able to do so.
- First, go to GitHub and download CyberEngineTweaks.
- Download and save the zip file to your desktop.
- Next, locate the directory of the game file. If you’ve installed the game using Steam, it should be found through the following path:
- C:\Steam\steamapps\common\Cyberpunk 2077
- Next, extract the CyberEngineTweaks zip file directly into the game directory.
- Go to Nexus Mods to download the third-person mode mod for Cyberpunk 2077.
- Like the engine tweak, the mod must be installed directly into the Cyberpunk 2077 directory.
- Launch the game and press B to switch between third and first-person modes.
This mode also allows you to change the camera perspective using the F1 key, while you can zoom in and out using 9 and 0 on your keyboard.
Do note that this mod is a work in progress, and not everything will function correctly while it is installed. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game built with the first-person perspective in mind. As such, many animations are built around this convention. While this may work as a novelty, it may have limited functional uses.