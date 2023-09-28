How To Play Cyberpunk 2077 In Third-Person Mode 

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game built around the first-person perspective. It offers the player a more immersive and intimate insight into the characters and stories of Night City and Dog Town. Those wanting to play using the third-person perspective are out of luck, as Cyberpunk 2077 does not support this feature outright.

However, this is a workaround for this problem. In this guide, we will go over how you can play Cyberpunk 2077 in third-person mode through a mod. We will tell you all the files you need to download and how to enable it once installed.

How to Switch to Third-Person Mode in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 does not support a native third-person mode, unlike other first RPGs. The only time you’ll be able to see your character in the third person is when you ride a vehicle or through specific story sections. However, there is a workaround for PC, using a mod. Installing the third-person mod is fairly straightforward and only requires a couple of easy steps. However, you do need a specific tool to be able to do so.

First, go to GitHub and download CyberEngineTweaks.

Download and save the zip file to your desktop.

Next, locate the directory of the game file. If you’ve installed the game using Steam, it should be found through the following path: C:\Steam\steamapps\common\Cyberpunk 2077

Next, extract the CyberEngineTweaks zip file directly into the game directory.

Go to Nexus Mods to download the third-person mode mod for Cyberpunk 2077.

Like the engine tweak, the mod must be installed directly into the Cyberpunk 2077 directory.

Launch the game and press B to switch between third and first-person modes.

This mode also allows you to change the camera perspective using the F1 key, while you can zoom in and out using 9 and 0 on your keyboard.

Do note that this mod is a work in progress, and not everything will function correctly while it is installed. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game built with the first-person perspective in mind. As such, many animations are built around this convention. While this may work as a novelty, it may have limited functional uses.