In these Cyberpunk 2077 Stamina Tips, we will discuss everything there is to know about stamina consumption costs and give you some vital tips to reduce the consumption of stamina in Cyberpunk 2077.
How to manage Stamina in Cyberpunk 2077
In CP2077, Stamina management is a key part of combat and other physically demanding actions.
Each action you perform gradually chips away a little bit of your stamina and if the bar gets completely drained then you become exhausted.
Exhaustion has a negative impact on stamina-dependent tasks like jump height, sprint speed, and melee attack speed.
To get rid of the exhaustion, you will need to wait until the stamina bar completely refills.
Stamina costs of all weapons in Cyberpunk 2077
The tables below show the amount of stamina you need for all attacks you can do with Blunt and Blade weapons in the game. This way you can have a fair idea of how many attacks you will be able to pull before waiting for your stamina bar to recharge.
Blunt Weapons
|Attack Type
|Fists
|Electric Baton
|One-Handed Blunt
|Two-Handed Blunt
|Two-Handed Hammer
|Gorilla Arms
|Monowire
|Fast/Combo Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|15
|10
|10
|Final Combo Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|25
|10
|10
|Strong Attack
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|15
|Jump Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|15
|10
|10
|Crouch/Slide Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|15
|10
|10
|Sprint Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|–
|10
|10
|Block Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|20
|10
|10
|Deflect Attack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Safe Attack
|–
|10
|10
|10
|20
|–
|–
|Equip Attack
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Throw Attack
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Quick Melee Attack
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Block Effort
|8
|4
|3
|5
|5
|10
|10
Blades
|Attack Type
|Katana
|One-Handed Blade
|Knife
|Mantis Blades
|Firearms
|Fast/Combo Attack
|10
|10
|10
|7
|–
|Final Combo Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|–
|Strong Attack
|25
|25
|25
|25
|–
|Jump Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|–
|Crouch/Slide Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|–
|Sprint Attack
|20
|10
|10
|10
|–
|Block Attack
|10
|10
|10
|10
|–
|Deflect Attack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Safe Attack
|10
|10
|10
|–
|–
|Equip Attack
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Throw Attack
|–
|–
|2
|–
|–
|Quick Melee Attack
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|Block Effort
|4
|3
|0.5
|7
|–
How to reduce Stamina costs
Now, we will list a few ways to reduce the stamina cost for several things like Melee attacks and other movements.
For melee attacks
|Category
|Method
|Cost Reduction
|Character Progression
|Blades skill up reward (level 2) Blades skill up reward (level 12) Street Brawler skill up reward (level 5) Flight of the Sparrow Perk (Blades skill tree) Efficient Blows Perk (Street Brawler skill tree)
|10% 20% 10% 30/50% for blades 25/50% for blunt weapons
|Items
|Tenacity Clothing Mod
|5%, then +1% per mod’s rarity rank.
For movements
|Category
|Method
|Cost Reduction
|Character Progression
|Marathoner Perk (Athletics skill tree) Like a Butterfly Perl (Athletics skill tree)
|100% (sprinting no longer consumes stamina) 100% (dodging no longer consumes stamina)
For block efforts
|Category
|Method
|Cost Reduction
|Character Progression
|Blades skill up (level 15) Street Brawler skill up (level 2) Street Brawler skill up (level 13) Gladiator Perk(Athletics skill tree) Human Fortress Perk(Street Brawler skill tree)
|20% 10%20%20/40%50%
|Items
|Vanguard Clothing Mod
|5%, then +3% per mod’s rarity rank