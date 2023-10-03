How To Find Skippy In Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has multiple iconic weapons, and one such weapon is called Skippy. To find Skippy, you don’t have to sweat much. This weapon is unique because it talks with a pair of emojis that are projected on itself.

These emojis are of holographic type. I will guide you on finding Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Where to find Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077

You can get Skippy during the ‘Machine Gun‘ quest of Regina Jones. Players have tried to get hold of Skippy for as long as they wanted, but this didn’t complete the mission. However, soon it will be revealed to you by Skippy that the original owner of Skippy is Regina Jones, and to get the quest completed, you have to return Skippy to her.

This will reward you cash at the expense of handing Skippy to her. But don’t worry, as in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0, you can get Skippy permanently. After completion of all missions of Regina Jones, you can then go to her place and check for Skippy.

However, Skippy will not be found. You have to get the Regina Text message to get Skippy. This requires you to skip at least ten days. After skipping ten days or more, you will get a lot of text messages from everyone, and eventually, you will find a text message from Regina, as shown above.

After that, make sure to fast travel to Sutter St in Cyberpunk 2077 and then go left and take a right that leads to a Building. Proceed inside, and you will find an elevator. Take the 13th Floor. Afterwards, proceed into the Room, and you will find Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty lying on the desk.

A small catch is that Skippy comes without the AI component in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. This is only the gun, and its AI component has been removed. This means it doesn’t talk anymore like it used to and has no Stone Cold Killer or Puppy Pacifist mode in Cyberpunk 2077. Still, you can acquire the iconic pistol in Cyberpunk 2077 for free.