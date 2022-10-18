Cyberpunk 2077 Vendor / Shop Locations Guide

One of the best ways to buy and upgrade equipment in Cyberpunk 2077 is through the vendors present all around Night City. Having a layout of all the vendors that are available in Night City can be helpful if you are looking for some specific weapons or supplies or perhaps even fashion.

This guide will primarily give all the locations of the vendors that are available in Cyberpunk 2077 including some of the best vendors that are available in the game.

Best Clothing Shops in Cyberpunk 2077

If you are looking for some High-end Clothing, then you will go to Avanti which can be found in Corpo plaza or either in Japantown. If you are into Japanese or rather more samurai looks, then head to Saeko’s located in Japantown.

For Mid-tier clothing, Stylish in Little China or Downtown will be the go-to place.

Best Weapon Shops in Cyberpunk 2077

If you are looking for some legendary or good stats weapons in cyberpunk 2077, then the 2nd Amendment located in Vista Del ray of Heywood will be your go-to place.

You can also try the 2nd Amendment located in the Little China area within Watson District to get your hands on some legendary weapons that are available there.

Cyberpunk 2077 shop locations in every district

To help you find all the vendors in Cyberpunk 2077, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll show you the location and inventory of each vendor in the game.

Watson Vendor Locations

There are 11 different Shops available in the Watson district.

Stylishly – Clothing Shop

This vendor is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.

2nd Amendment – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.

When you first meet this vendor, named Robert Wilson, he’ll give you a free Iconic Weapon called Dying Night.

Coach Fred – Melee Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.

Meds Etc. – Medpoint Vendor

This vendor is located in the Northside area within the Watson district.

Ded Zed Clothing – Clothing Shop

This shop is located in the Northside area within the Watson district.

Paramed Medpoint – Medpoint Vendor

This shop is located in the Northside area within the Watson district.

Iron & Lead Weapons – Weapon Shop

This shop is located in the Northside area within the Watson district.

Dewdrop Inn Netrunner – Netrunner shop

This shop is located in the Kabuki area within the Watson district.

Straight Shooters Weapons – Weapon Shop

This shop is located in the Kabuki area within the Watson district.

Watson Clothing – Clothing Shop

This shop is located in the Kabuki area within the Watson district.

Yin & Yang Pharmacy – Medpoint vendor

This shop is located in the Little China area within the Watson district.

Westbrook Shop Locations

There are 6 different vendors available in the Westbrook district.

Avante – Clothing Shop

This vendor is located in the Charter Hill area within the Westbrook district.

Gomorrah – Melee Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Japantown area within the Westbrook district.

Saeko’s – Clothing Shop

This vendor is located in the Japantown area within the Westbrook district.

Dewdrop Inn – Netrunner Shop

This vendor is located in the Japantown area within the Westbrook district.

Medical Assistance – Medpoint Vendor

This vendor is located in the Japantown area within the Westbrook district.

Rifles and Pistols – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Japantown area within the Westbrook district.

Heywood Shop Locations

There are 4 different vendors available in the Heywood district.

2nd Amendment – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Vista Del Ray area within the Heywood district.

2nd Amendment 2 – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in The Glen area within the Heywood district.

Stylishly – Clothing Shop

This vendor is located in the Wellsprings area within the Heywood district.

Weapons – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Wellsprings area within the Heywood district.

Santo Domingo Shop Locations

There are 6 different vendors available in the Santo Domingo district.

Arroyo Clothes – Clothing Shop

This vendor is located in the Arroyo area within the Santo Domingo district.

Arroyo Medicine – Medpoint Vendor

This vendor is located in the Arroyo area within the Santo Domingo district.

Pure Overkill – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Arroyo area within the Santo Domingo district.

Gunorama – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Rancho Coronado area within the Santo Domingo district.

Drugs Open –Medpoint Vendor

This vendor is located in the Rancho Coronado area within the Santo Domingo district.

Stylishly – Clothing Shop

This vendor is located in the Rancho Coronado area within the Santo Domingo district.

Pacifica Shop Locations

There are 5 different vendors available in the Pacifica district.

2nd Amendment – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the West Wind Estate area within the Pacifica district.

Pacifica – Clothing Shop

This vendor is located in the West Wind Estate area within the Pacifica district.

Pacifica – Melee Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the West Wind Estate area within the Pacifica district.

Pacifica – Medpoint Vendor

This vendor is located in the Coastview area within the Pacifica district.

Pacifica – Netrunner Shop

This vendor is located in the Coastview area within the Pacifica district.

Badlands Shop Locations

There are 6 different vendors located in the Badlands district.

Marty the Weapons Vendor – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Southern Badlands area within the Badlands district.

Badlands Melee Weapons – Melee Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Southern Badlands area within the Badlands district.

Badlands Medpoint – Medpoint Vendor

This vendor is located in the Eastern Badlands area within the Badlands district.

Shoot & Ride Weapons – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Eastern Badlands area within the Badlands district.

Badlands Clothing – Clothing Shop

This vendor is located in the Eastern Badlands area within the Badlands district.

Gun Van Weapons – Weapons Shop

This vendor is located in the Eastern Badlands area within the Badlands district.