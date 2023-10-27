Cyberpunk 2077 Scrolls Before Swine Walkthrough

Scrolls Before Swine is a Thievery gig in Cyberpunk 2077, assigned to you by Regina Jones. This gig takes place in the Northside, Watson, and can be acquired after completing the ‘Playing for Time‘ main job and reaching Rank 4 on Street Cred.

Your main goal during this gig is to steal CCTV footage for an NCPD cop by entering a Maelstrom warehouse on the corner of Industrial and Eisenhower Street. Let’s look into the detailed walkthrough of the Scrolls Before Swine gig with all the choices and their consequences.

Sneak into the warehouse

The first objective is to find a way into the warehouse filled with Maelstrom gang members. You can either fight your way in, take a stealthier approach, and enter the building without causing much trouble.

This can be done by going around the warehouse, where you will find a wall covered in graffiti. You will find a Maelstrom gang member here, and you can deal with him efficiently using the Reboot Optics. Now jump onto the upper level and take out the enemy patrolling there.

Once you have gotten rid of the enemy, go to the other side of the roof and look for an opened window that leads you into an office inside the warehouse in Cyberpunk 2077.

As you are here to steal some footage, you need to find the computer. The computer will be in the same office room where you dropped down and entered the warehouse. Follow the mission marker and take out any enemies found here.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Go near the computer and interact with it to acquire the desired footage. You can also watch the footage here, as it will have consequences later in the story.

Go to Aaron

All left is to return the footage to Aaron in Cyberpunk 2077 Scrolls Before Swine. This can be done by first making your way out of the warehouse. You can exit the building the same way you entered it. If you did not kill the enemies patrolling the roof, you can also take the garage door on the ground floor, but beware of the enemies found here.

Once you are out of the building, get in your car. A mission waypoint will appear on Aaron McCarlson’s location, and you need to follow it to complete this objective. You will be led to Aaron’s apartment and must give him the footage you retrieved here.

When you engage in conversation with Aaron, you will have another option of blackmailing him instead of simply handing over the CCTV footage, provided you watched it in the warehouse. If you choose this option, you can either blackmail him for double money or make him go to jail. After you have made your decision, you can exit Aaron’s apartment to complete this gig.

Best choice in Scrolls Before Swine

If you watch the CCTV footage, you will find an NCPD cop shooting the victim. You can later also choose to confront Aaron McCarlson about it.

Once you confront him, you will be presented with two options. You can take the money he is offering you, and he will double it for you, although Johnny Silverhand will be displeased with this choice. Or you can engage Aaron in combat by telling him you want him behind bars. This will also lead you toward two choices.

You can either subdue Aaron by neutralizing him with a non-lethal weapon. Regina Jones and Johnny Silverhand will both be pleased with this choice. However, you will not get the promised money if you go this path.

The other option is to kill Aaron yourself. You will also get no money with this choice, and Regina will disapprove of your actions. Johnny, on the other hand, will be pretty pleased.

The best Scrolls Before Swine’s choice here is to confront Aaron and then blackmail him for money, as this will leave you with the most reward. You can also choose the other options depending on your morality.

Cyberpunk 2077 Scrolls Before Swine bug

A bug has been reported in the Scrolls before the Swine gig in which the start of the mission is not triggered. The solution to this bug is to spend some in-game time and complete other Regina quests and side quests till Regina calls you.