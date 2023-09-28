How To Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Screen Glitch Effect 

Cyberpunk 2077 received its most significant patch in the form of the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty DLC. These not only add a new playable area but also a new ending for the base game. While these updates fixed a lot of issues, some still remain. One of the most notorious problems is the Screen Glitch Effect in Cyberpunk 2077.

This triggers when you make a particular choice during a quest. Johnny shows up and asks you a question, and if you pick a particular option, the glitch triggers. Thankfully, there is a way to prevent the Screen Glitch Effect in Cyberpunk 2077. In this guide, we will be going over how to prevent this Screen Glitch.

How to Prevent Cyberpunk 2077 Screen Glitch Effect?

The quest involves you finding out about Evelyn’s whereabouts. This is done by talking to Judy when you eventually find out her location. This will be a place called Cloud. To get up there, you will need to take an elevator ride. This is where the glitch occurs.

Johnny will appear and talk to you, and depending on what dialogue option you choose, the glitch will happen. Your screen will flicker, causing the screen to appear distorted, which makes being able to make things out very difficult.

Unfortunately, you cannot fix this glitch when it triggers. No amount of waiting, sleeping, or just playing the game normally will remove the glitch. It is, as far as we know, there for the time being. However, you can try and prevent the Screen Glitch Effect from triggering in Cyberpunk 2077.

Reload Last Checkpoint

To fix this bug, you can do two things. Firstly, you can reload your save. Access your saved files and reload the last save game before you enter the Cloud. You can now choose a different option and not trigger the glitch. You might lose some progress but this is one of the most effective ways to deal with this.

Avoid a Dialogue Option

Additionally, you can avoid a certain dialogue option with Johnny to prevent it. When the dialogue with Johnny arises, avoid the option “F**ked in the head worse than me.” And you should be able to navigate the quest without any problems.

This is just a dialogue option that has no effect on the story or the mission you would have undertaken. So, if you want to avoid the glitch and not deal with, just do not pick this dialogue option.