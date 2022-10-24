Cyberpunk 2077 Save Game Editor

Save game editors allow you to skip some of the buggy quests or any other bugs that you encounter in Cyberpunk 2077 or any other game. This guide will explain how you can edit a save game in Cyberpunk 2077 using an editor and what to expect from it.

How to edit save files in Cyberpunk 2077

There are multiple tools that can help you edit your files of Cyberpunk 2077 if you want to skip a certain quest or section of the game.

Save Editor

The most basic to use is the Save Editor Available on Nexus Mods. This mod features editing players’ active stats like level, street cred, etc. You can also customize your character’s appearance if you are looking to unlock those unique dialogues available to a certain character.

It can also help bypass some of the buggy quests and increase any of the items that are in your inventory. You simply need to download and run the save editor and make some changes to it depending on what you want.

Save Editor (PixelRicks)

The PixelRicks Save Editor is a nifty tool available for Cyberpunk 2077. Same as before, you can increase the number of items that are available in your inventory. You can also remove or replace your clothing alongside bypassing some of the buggy quests that are available in the game.