Which is Sasha Grey Radio Station in Cyberpunk 2077

Last year, CD Projekt Red announced a new radio station, Growl in Cyberpunk 2077, hosted by none other than Sasha Grey.

Sasha Grey started her career by doing some “interesting films” and then switched to legit acting. She has acted in famous films like Would You Rather and The Scribbler.

Apart from giving voice to many games’ NPC like Viola DeWynter in Saints Row: The Third, she is a famous Twitch streamer and content creator on YouTube. She is quite famous for various reasons and now is a radio show host in the game. Read the guide below to learn about her radio show and host’s name.

How to find Sasha Grey Radio Station in Cyberpunk 2077?

The popular Twitch streamer (Sasha Grey) is now a radio host in Cyberpunk 2077. She hosts Growl FM radio station in Cyberpunk 2077 and is named “Ash”. If you want to listen to her voice, get inside the vehicle, whether a car or a motorcycle.

Look to the left corner of your screen and press the input prompt. After pressing it, several radio channels will appear before you. Scroll down until you find 89.7 Growl FM and click on it. Now, you can listen to the 14 songs featured on Sasha Grey’s radio station.

However, you will not hear Sasha Grey’s voice often as her show comes on randomly. But DJ Ash is your cue to listen to what she has to say. If you tune into the radio and a DJ Ash is talking, that will be Sasha Grey.