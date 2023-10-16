Cyberpunk 2077 Sacrum Profanum Side Job: Bhikku Location

Sacrum Profanum in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the side jobs that revolves around a Monk named Bhikku. The Side Job is also known as ‘Losing my religion’ and involves interacting with Bhikku near the asphalt. You will see him cursing himself over his present situation. He briefs you about helping his brother, trapped somewhere nearby.

Cyberpunk 2077 Bhikku Location

Make sure to navigate to Northside, Watson District of Night City. You can fast travel near Bhikku Location by selecting Docks.

After getting to the location, you will find the Monk sitting near the asphalt behind the barrier, as shown in the image.

You will observe Bhikku in Cyberpunk 2077 in a sad state and question why he deserves to be in this state.

Talk to Bhikku

Talk to him, and you will discover that the implants have been partially integrated into the Monk’s body. The half-done implants have left the Monk in a fragile state.

He then explains his encounter with Maelstrom and how his members drugged him and his brother and then held them captive. The talk ends with the Monk requesting you help his brother without bloodshed. Choose the ‘I’m here to Help‘ dialogue to start the quest.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to save the Monk in Cyberpunk 2077

Bhikku will reveal that his brother is held captive in a nearby shop north of his location. Go to the shop concealed by the containers. Further investigating about the location will reveal that some Gangoons guard the shop.

How to Defeat the Gangoons in Cyberpunk 2077

Four gangoons protect the shop; another only comes when gunshots are heard. However, there are two approaches to completing this objective. One is the Non-lethal approach, and the other is the Killing or Lethal Approach.

Non-Lethal Approach

The non-lethal approach satisfies Bhikku’s request to prevent bloodshed in Cyberpunk 2077. You can do this by crouching and maintaining stealth, but ensure you are not detected and stay hidden. Try to distract and divide the gangoons to take them out individually.

Sneak up behind them. Grab the guard and choose the non-lethal takedown option. Do this for the rest of the enemies surrounding the shop. Similarly, If it is done in stealth, you will not trigger the fifth guard outside the shop.

Lethal (Killing) Approach

As the name suggests, this is relatively straightforward. Ensure you have consumables to replenish your health as you take damage from the gangoons. Having smart weapons in this mission can aid you effectively as you engage multiple gangoons, and each bullet you fire will hit them.

Talk to the Monk

After you have neutralized the enemies, proceed to talk to the Monk in Cyberpunk 2077 Sacrum Profanum. Different sets of dialogues take place depending on the approach you took to defeat the gangoons.

If you have chosen the Non-lethal approach and didn’t kill a single gangoon, the Monk will praise you for avoiding bloodshed and inform you that he will go to his brother later.

However, if you choose the latter, the Monk will show displeasure over your acts and how you killed the Gangoons. He will tell you that this could’ve been avoided, and he is unhappy with the outcome.

If you choose the non-lethal approach, Johnny will appear, criticizing you for not choosing to kill the enemies. If you decide to kill the enemies, then Johnny converses with you about how the Monk is ungrateful even when you put your life on his life to save him.

When either dialogue concludes, the ‘Sacrum Profanum’ side quest will be complete in Cyberpunk 2077.

Sacrum Profanum Rewards

Once you complete the Cyberpunk 2077 Sacrum Profanum side job, V will get 61 EXP and 769 street creds. Furthermore, looking at the table near the Monk, you will find an iconic Fenrir submachine gun.

After some time, if you visit Westbrook, Japantown, you will find the brothers sitting together. You can talk to them, and they will thank you for saving them.