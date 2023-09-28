How To Free Brick In Cyberpunk 2077

During Act 1 of Cyberpunk 2077, you will have to go up against the Maelstrom gang in who have the Flathead bot that you need to pick up for Dexter DeShawn. Without the Flathead, The Heist at Konpeki Plaza cannot happen so The Pickup mission is part of the main story. While Dex had a deal with the previous leader of Maelstrom in Cyberpunk 2077, Brick, there is now new leadership as it seems like Brick has been killed and replaced.

However, as you go through the Maelstrom hideout, you will eventually find Brick trapped in a room, with a bomb ready to go off if he tries to leave. If you are feeling generous here, you can try to free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077 but you will need to know how to do it.

Freeing Brick in Cyberpunk 2077

Whether you choose to pay the Maelstrom with your money or side with Militech, every outcome eventually leads to a firefight in the Maelstrom hideout. This will lead you and Jackie to grab the Flathead and try to escape the place.

As you slowly make your way to the outside of the factory, you will find a certain section with a locked door. In here, you will find the original Maelstrom leader, Brick, the one who originally struck the deal with Dexter for the Flathead, bound to a chair with a proximity mine and requesting your help to get out.

There are a few ways to rescue Brick here in Cyberpunk 2077.

The easiest way to save Brick requires having invested sufficient points in your hacking abilities. This will allow you to scan the terminal left of the door and use the Remote Deactivation hack, to unlock the door.

If you don’t have enough points, no worries as there are other alternatives too. In the computer room to the right of this door, you can find both the door code to rescue Brick, as well as the detonator that controls the mine.

As you enter the room, look to the left to find the detonator on top of a small container box. Pick it up and you will have the option to deactivate the mine and save Brick.

Next, you will notice two machines in the middle of the room. The second one, a little away from the entrance, will have a laptop on it which you can interact with. Open this laptop and hover to the messages section. The one at the bottom that reads ‘Only you guys know’ will have the password to rescue Brick. Look at it and then go back to the door next to where Brick is trapped.

The door code to rescue Brick in Cyberpunk 2077 is 9691, enter it in the panel and the door will open. Deactivate the trap with the detonator you found and then Brick can leave the place.

Speak with Brick once he is free and he’ll let you know that he will repay the favor in the future. And that’s pretty much it. Progress through the mission normally until you’re clear of the factory and proceed with the story normally.

Since you rescued Brick, he will retake control of the Maelstrom gang and you will later meet him in the Totentanz club and he will allow you to leave peacefully with Bes during the Second Conflict mission.