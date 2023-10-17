Cyberpunk 2077: Over The Edge Walkthrough

Over the Edge is a special side gig in Cyberpunk 2077 that introduces you to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunner anime. You may be familiar with it after the Edgerunners Update (Patch 1.6).

The quest itself has no other purpose aside from a basic introduction to the main protagonist of the anime – David Martinez. Hence, this is a short quest, but we still recommend doing it because you receive a sick reward at the end.

An important thing to know is that this is one of the secret side jobs in the game, so you may not know about it. If that is the case, then let us show you how to start the Over the Edge Side Job in Cyberpunk 2077, along with a full walkthrough of it.

How to unlock and start “Over the Edge”

To start the Over the Edge mission in Cyberpunk 2077, head over to the Megabuilding H4 located in Santo Domingo (Arroyo). Upon reaching the location, find the side that has neon graffiti on it.

This should be inside a narrow alley which is found following the side of the building with the large, yellow pipes.

Right next to this graffiti is a trash can – inside which lies a braindance device. Interact with this braindance device and a cutscene will play out.

This is in reference to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunner anime trailer, which tells the story of a man called James Norris. Following his death, we are warned against ending up like David Martinez – the supposed protagonist of the anime.

How to complete Over the Edge in Cyberpunk 2077

After the cutscene from the braindance device ends, you wake up on the floor, and the Over the Edge Side Job will start. Your next objective after that is to text the fixer Muamar ‘El Capitan’ Reyes to get a bit more info on Martinez.

Although Reyes does tell you a little bit about Martinez, he says he’ll tell you more once he gets more info on his mates. The conversation with him will always end the same way no matter which dialogue options you choose.

Your next objective is to wait for 24 in-game hours until you receive a text from Falco. We recommend you skip 24 hours from the skip time menu if you’re short on time.

Falco will tell you that he and David used to be buddies but have gone dark now. He then tells you that you and David have a lot in common.

In the end, he advises you not to bother searching for him, and instead take a look at the ‘gift’ that he left for you with El Capitan.

With the conversation with Falco ending, you must make your way to the Dam Viewpoint – Rancho Coronado. This is Martinez’s usual spot, and we would recommend fast traveling to the Dam Viewpoint to save time.

Once there, follow the quest marker to the edge overlooking the city and you’ll find a briefcase sitting there, marked with the same graffiti you saw back at Megabuilding H4.

Open the cache to receive the gift Falco left for you and the Over the Edge Side Job will be considered completed.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Over the Edge rewards

Upon completing the Over the Edge Side Job in Cyberpunk 2077, you receive David Martinez’s Jacket as a reward. This is the gift that Falco left for you at the Dam Viewpoint.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Over the Edge bugs and fixes

There is an infamous Over the Edge bug where you need to wait a day for Muamar Reyes to call you. Even if you wait two days or even skip time, you never get the call from Reyes. There is an easy fix to this bug.

What you need to do is skip time by 23 hours and then wait out the remaining hour in-game. Once all 24 hours have gone by, you will receive the call from Reyes.