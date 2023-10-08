Cyberpunk 2077 The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman Walkthrough

One of the new gigs for Mr Hands, The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman in Cyberpunk 2077 can grant you a good amount of Eddies simply for killing a target. The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman is unlocked after you finish The Damned mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Naturally, as the gig is part of the expansion, it takes place within Dogtown, so you can’t access it without owning the expansion.

Meeting Briana

As you approach The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman gig marker, north of Terra Incognita, Mr Hands will contact you to meet up with Briana. Briana’s location will be marked on your map, but she is only available there from 10pm to 6am. Make your way to the vigil between the specified hours and talk to Briana.

Briana will ask you to kill Leon Rinder and bring back his dogtags. Leon is responsible for some murders, and his death will give justice to those who robbed of loved ones.

Crack the Shard

Before leaving, Briana will give you a datashard that contains more info, and you need to hack it. The typical Daemon upload minigame starts, and you will have 25 seconds to find the correct sequence to unlock the datashard. Once the shard has been hacked, you will see Leon Rinder’s location on your map.

Before leaving the area, you can investigate the surroundings for some more clues about what happened to Jason Foreman and Johnny will comment on different things about the murder.

Head to the quest marker to find the man who killed Jason Foreman.

Find Leon Rinder on the 3rd Floor

The objective location is filled with enemies, so you will have to kill them all as you make your way up to the 3rd floor of the building to proceed with The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman mission. Once you are on the 3rd floor, you should see a door at the end illuminated with red light. Clearly, it’s a sign that it is the door you need to open.

As you open the door, Leon’s guard, Ivanov, will attack you. Ivanov is a huge guy with a techno mask and red eyes. Gives him somewhat of Mr Freeze vibes. He is a tough enemy and can go invisible. Luckily, he is also quite talkative, so while he is invisible, he will still continue talking, and you can use his voice to figure out where he might be hiding.

Once Ivanov has been defeated, you have to go back to the room and confront Leon Rinder about the murders he committed. At this point, you will have the option to kill Leon and pick up his dogtags to complete The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman in Cyberpunk 2077. Alternatively, you can also continue talking to Leon to hear his side of the story and unlock Addicted to Chaos mission.

Should you kill Leon Rinder in The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman?

You can kill Leon Rinder during the conversation and be done with the quest. Turn in his dogtags to collect your reward from Mr Hands. However, if you continue talking to him, he will tell you that he doesn’t remember killing anyone. If you feel like he does deserve to die, I would recommend not killing him instantly.

It is better to continue talking to Leon Rinder until he gives you the location of his weapons stash. Once he does, that is when you can kill him and pick up his dogtags. Or if you wish to spare his life, you can still collect his dogtags and give them to Briana to successfully complete The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman gig in Cyberpunk 2077.

All paths will lead you to complete the gig, but for extra rewards, I suggest not killing Leon before finding out the location of his stash.