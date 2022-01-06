Cyberpunk 2077 Job Openings Hint At How Development Will Progress

CD Projekt RED is still working on making Cyberpunk 2077 anywhere remotely close to what they advertised, but are also apparently already looking forward to the future. Some Cyberpunk 2077 job postings from the studio are hinting at new game enhancements, such as a new edition of the game and the long-rumored multiplayer component.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in November of 2019 and even now, a little over a year down the road, the game is still not seen by many as very good, with dodgy AI, bad physics, graphical issues, and glitches being widespread. This is especially galling since the game came out after CD Projekt RED’s critically-acclaimed Witcher series.

There are a number of different openings for these job offers, and include a Physics and AI designer, a character artist, a destruction artist, an environment artist, a cinematic designer, and a level designer, among others. Multiplayer Developer is also one of the Cyberpunk 2077 job openings.

Cyberpunk 2077 was reported to be having a multiplayer component in the works, but that was put on hold after the game’s release until CD Projekt RED could actually fix the base game. However, with a Multiplayer Designer job offer going out, it seems like CD Projekt RED is more confident in Cyberpunk’s performance, or at least what it will be like in the future.

CD Projekt RED has also recently said it’s quite confident in both of its big licenses. While Cyberpunk is less of a good thing, The Witcher has been doing very good, especially given the runaway success of the Netflix TV series, which even sparked a surge of new interest in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt game.

Hopefully, all of these Cyberpunk 2077 job openings will herald Cyberpunk 2077 actually living up to the hype that it was launched with, but we’ll have to see how all of this plays out. You can look at the job offers yourself by clicking this link.