How To Holster Your Weapon In Cyberpunk 2077

While the Night City of Cyberpunk 2077 might seem like a lawless place with all the gangs and cyberpsychos running around, it is not advisable for you to put yourself in the same category as those people and walk around as a gun-toting maniac. Having your weapon out at all times not only constricts your view but can also cause a panic which is why you need to holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 when it is not in use.

While taking out your weapon is extremely easy and straightforward, holstering your guns or mantis blades in Cyberpunk 2077 can be a bit confusing for some players.

Holstering guns in Cyberpunk 2077

There are multiple ways you can holster your gun in CP 2077, regardless of which platform you are on. The clunky way to holster your weapon, whether it is a gun, melee weapon, or cyberware like Mantis Blades and Monowire, is by opening up the weapon wheel and selecting the crossed-out pistol icon. That icon is for holstering and once you select it, V will holster whatever weapon they are holding.

To open up the weapon wheel, hold your draw weapon button. The default button to open the weapon wheel is Triangle on PlayStation and Alt on PC. Once the wheel is open, select the holster icon and you are good to go.

There is a smoother way to holster your gun in Cyberpunk 2077. To holster easily, you need to double tap Triangle on your controller or press B on your keyboard. This will cause your character to draw or holster the last-used weapon without opening the weapon wheel.

The importance of why you should holster your weapon while playing Cyberpunk 2077 is due to the fact that if you take around your weapons in public, it can create an alarming situation with the police and people around you. And you will be considered a threat and draw the attention of the police. Walk close to police officers or gang members without holstering your guns and they will get aggressive towards you.