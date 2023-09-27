Cyberpunk 2077 Hole In The Sky Walkthrough

Once you have dropped down using the Trash Chute while progressing through the Dog Eat Dog mission, your next mission Hole in the Sky gets unlocked in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Songbird urges you to quickly rush to the area where Space Force One crash landed and rescue Rosalind Myers, the NUSA president. This guide will take you through the complete walkthrough of this job explaining all the objectives thoroughly.

How to complete Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Hole in the Sky

As you get to street level, you will see a lot of vehicles rushing over to where the plane crashed in Dogtown. The first objective is to reach the crash site.

Do keep in mind that the people who shot SF1 down are also going toward the crash. If you take too much time to reach the crash site in Hole in the Sky, the president will die, you will fail the mission, and be locked out of the entirety of the Phantom Liberty expansion storyline.

The fastest way of reaching the crash site and the president is to find any vehicle that you can ride. Just explore on the road and you will come across one in good condition.

Start driving it towards the marker a couple of hundred meters away from the spot. A little ahead, you will face a blockade on the road and soldiers preventing people from crossing through. Now your next task in Hole in the Sky mission in Phantom Liberty is to somehow figure out how you can go past Kurt Hansen’s forces to reach President Myers.

Go to the Crane

Get out of your vehicle and move left. There will be an entrance to the building just beside a big truck. Move to the upper deck. Be careful here as you will encounter a couple of soldiers here. Follow the yellow marker to reach the crane. Climb up the vertical ladders to reach the top of the crane. Once there the objective will update.

Talk to Songbird

After reaching the top of the crane, you need to talk to the Songbird again to proceed to the next step of Hole in the Sky. Here you will have two options to choose from. Regardless of your choice, the game proceeds in the same way updating the objective.

Get onto the Crane arm

Once you get this objective, you will see a small exit from the crane control room. Just head outside and you will find a vertical ladder here as well. Climb up the ladder to reach the top. After discussing the plan with Songbird on how to reach the wreckage of the ship, you need to move to the opposite end of the crane arm.

Here you can take out a couple of enemies fighting by taking advantage of your position and the bird’s-eye view. Once done dealing with them, jump into the big hole made by the plane as it crashed

Go to Wreckage

Take out all the enemies on your way to the objective marker. More of Hansen’s forces will come in but they shouldn’t pose too much of a threat. Some Synths working as guards for the President will also be nearby and with their help, you should be able to defeat all the enemies easily.

Once you reach the SF1 wreckage in Cyberpunk 2077 Hole in the Sky quest, enter it and you will destruction everywhere with no signs of life. Keep exploring until you see a partially opened door. Interact with it and a cutscene will begin where you pry open the door and get attacked by President Myers.

Talk to Rosalind Myers

Thinking that you are one of Dogtown’s evil enforcers out to kill her, Rosalind Myers will attack you in her defense. Even if you try to fight back, President Myers will knock you down and aim her gun, ready to shoot.

Here you will have three options to pick from. Regardless of the option you pick, the outcome is the same. Rosalind will realize you are there to help her and were sent by So Mi or Songbird. Now it is your job to escort President Myers to a safehouse for the next step of Hole in the Sky quest in Phantom Liberty.

Unfortunately, before you can leave the crashed plane, Hansen’s forces arrive in large numbers. This pretty much turns the rest of the mission into a massive shootout.

Defeat the Attackers

At this point, it is almost impossible to leave the crashed ship as enemies have a high vantage point. Stay inside and with the help of Rosalind fight against the waves of enemies. While initially you have to fight some basic soldiers, over time you will end up encountering some elite enemies with a lot of armor, including a mech.

If you are worried about running out of ammo, let the Barghest soldiers get close to the crashed plane and then kill them. This way you can pick up their guns and ammo. For elites and the mech, grenades are a great option to deal quick damage. If you have some quickhacks, you can also use Overheat on them to deal damage.

Once all the attackers have been defeated, you can leave the crash site. This will complete the Hole in the Sky mission for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion and begin Spider and the Fly where you will have to regroup with So Mi.