How To Get The Hercules In Cyberpunk 2077

The Hercules 3AX Iconic Smart Assault Rifle 9 is part of a quest introduced with the new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion.

The weapon is developed by Militech and has a magazine size of 90 rounds and an ammo capacity of 641, meaning it can be reloaded around 7 times at full ammo.

The unique feature of the Hercules is its poison perk. It poisons enemies to make them more susceptible to critical damage. The fun, however, does not stop there.

Killing poisoned enemies will make them explode to leave behind a pool of acid. Any enemies that walk into this pool or get hit by the acid splash will get poisoned as well.

How to unlock the Hercules 3AX in Cyberpunk 2077:

The Hercules 3AX assault rifle can be found in the side gig “Roads to Redemption” in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

This side gig will show up on the player’s map near the EBM Petrochem Stadium. If the side gig isn’t visible on the map, complete a few gigs from Mr. Hands and it will show up.

Roads to Redemption – Hercules Walkthrough

Fast travel to the EBM Petrochem Stadium and initiate a conversation with Mr. Hand’s client, Nele Sprinter, to begin the gig. The objective of the gig is to infiltrate a factory and neutralize a bomb inside.

Follow the map and head to the factory. Punch in the code 1701 to unlock the door. Advance onwards and complete the mission objectives. You will have to fight guards and possibly hack turrets to advance.

Keep fighting and advancing until the “Find the production area in the swimming pool” objective pops up. The production area is the Hercules location in Cyberpunk 2077.

Upon reaching the production area, loot as much ammo and valuable components as you can. This is also the location where you will find the prestigious Hercules Tier 5+ assault rifle.

Follow the path around the manufacturing floor to the right to enter a large room. The Hercules 3AX will be in a briefcase for the taking. Check out the picture below for more clarity:

Hercules stats, attachments, mods

Some general stats of the Hercules 3AX assault rifle are:

Damage per hit: 32.18

Attack Speed: 10

Weapon Handling: 8.76

Reload Speed: 3.25

Effective Range: 42

Lock on time: 1 second

As far as stat modifiers are concerned, the Hercules 3AX has a modifier that increases damage by 25% and increases the window to deploy poison by 10%.

You can also craft a T5+ and T5++ Hercules 3AX assault rifle; the T5+ variant requires 75 tier 5 materials and the T5++ requires 200 tier 5 materials.