How To Get Gwynbleidd In Cyberpunk 2077 

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest patch brings a host of new features and updates to the existing title. One of these rewards, The Gwynbleidd sword, is inspired by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, in the game. This sword resembles the silver sword that Geralt uses. Acquiring the Gwynbleidd in Cyberpunk 2077 can be quite tricky.

In this guide, we will go over how you can get this sword in Cyberpunk 2077, including the prerequisites you need to complete in order to do so.

Getting Gwynbleidd in Cyberpunk 2077

The Gwynbleidd sword is a reward for purchasing the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. But that is not all you need to have. You must also have first purchased The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game on your GOG account to acquire it. Then, you must have the Cyberpunk 2077 base game and the Phantom Liberty DLC purchased on your GOG account.

If you have purchased all or some of these games on other storefronts like Steam or EPIC, you need to link them with your GOG account. To do this, open the GOG Galaxy launcher, click the “Add games and friends” option then select “Connect platforms”. Here you will see an option for all available platforms you can link to.

After you have completed the steps above, you will be able to claim this reward. To do this, head to the My Rewards tab on your GOG Galaxy launcher and accept all rewards.

Next, open the game and head over to V’s apartment. Access your stash and the Gwynbleidd should now be yours for the taking. While it will not let you slay any monsters in Night City, you can use it to cut down monsters in men who terrorize the city.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cyberpunk 2077 Gwynbleidd Stats

The Gwynbleidd in Cyberpunk 2077 has the following stats:

Attack Speed: 2.12

Damage Per Hit: 117.27

Stamina Cost: 6.40

+25% Armor Penetration

+20% Bleeding Chance

It also deals more damage against bosses and increases your chances of hitting critical strikes if you quickly remove enemies. If your health is low, the blade will automatically make all hits critical attacks.

Gwynbleidd Not Showing Up in Rewards Bug

There may be cases where the Gwynbleidd does not show in your GOG rewards section. Fret not, as this can be remedied. Firstly, install and run both the Witcher 3 and Gwent so that your GOG account registers them. This will allow the rewards to appear.

If this does not work or if you have both these games purchased on a different storefront, try unlinking and then linking your accounts. If this also does not work, try restarting your PC and all your launchers.

It is also important to note that this reward will not show up in your inventory directly. You will have to go to V’s apartment and access their stash to acquire it.