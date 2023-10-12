How To Get The Grit Pistol In Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty introduces a lot of new content such as characters, quests, features, abilities, skills, and of course weapons. One of these weapons is the Grit auto-pistol.

One thing worth noting here is that the newly introduced illegal weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 look like modified versions of those that already exist. For instance, the Order shotgun looks like a modified Satara, and the ‘Warden’ looks like a modified guillotine.

Just like that, the HA-4 Grit looks like a more iconic version of the Slaught-O-Matic. That being said, the HA-4 Grit is a tier 3 tech pistol that can be charged to release a powerful shot. The grit pistol comes with an extended magazine which has an ammo capacity of 572.

In addition to that, it would not be wrong to say that the grit auto-pistol is pretty powerful because it has a headshot damage multiplier of +150% and a high armor penetration multiplier of +75%.

These upsides along with the added ammunition will give you a huge edge when you are facing multiple opponents and in firefights.

How to unlock the Grit pistol in Cyberpunk 2077

The HA-4 Grit pistol is an illegal weapon, meaning that its location has to be a Black Market Vendor in Cyberpunk 2077.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you are done with the opening mission of Phantom Liberty, head back into Dogtown and make your way to the stadium. Walk up the steps of the stadium and enter the marketplace.

Keep going straight to reach the lobby. There is a door in the back of this lobby, on the left-hand side. It leads to all the shops here, including the Dogtown Black Market Vendor.

Do note that the Black Market Vendor will not always have the HA-4 Grit on sale. In this case, you can exit the shop and use “skip time” to fast-forward 24 hours.

Afterward, return to the shop to see if the HA-4 grit has become available. In case it has not, repeat the process until you have secured it for yourself.

Grit pistol stats, attachments, mods

Before we talk about the stats of the grit auto-pistol, you should know that there are no attachments available for this weapon. That being said, we have listed all the stats of the grit pistol down below:

Attack Speed : 5

: 5 Reload Speed : 1.5

: 1.5 Effective Range : 22

: 22 Weapon Handling : 5.53

: 5.53 Capacity : 572

: 572 Headshot Damage Multiplier : +150%

: +150% Armor Penetration Multiplier : +75%

: +75% Charge Time: 1 second

Furthermore, the Grit comes with two weapon mod slots which are suffering from a bug right now. You can only add pistol or power mods on it instead of tech mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 – HA-4 Grit mod issues

The Grit pistol is a tech pistol in Cyberpunk 2077, which means that you should be able to put tech mods on it. That, however, is not the case right now. Due to a possible bug, the only mods that you can put on the Grit pistol are mods for pistols or power weapons. Basically, the Grit appears to be coded as a power weapon instead of a tech weapon as its weapon type says.